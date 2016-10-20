CEE MARKETS-PKN lifts Warsaw stocks, bonds retreat on ECB

* PKN lifts Warsaw stocks on Q3 earnings surge * Bond prices dip as no ECB hint of extending bond buying * Currencies weaken, regain ground as euro rebounds (Updates prices, details, after ECB meeting) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A rise in oil refiner PKN Orlen's shares lifted Warsaw's stock index on Thursday, while other regional markets were mixed as the European Central Bank did not signal any change in its asset purchase programme. PKN shares rose by 2 percent and helped Warsaw's bluechip index firm half a percent by 1419 GMT, after the refiner reported a bigger than expected 92-percent rise in its third quarter net profit. Government bond prices in the region gave up some ground as the ECB kept interest rates on hold as expected, while its president Mario Draghi gave few hints as to what measures the bank could take later this year to ensure the asset-buying continued smoothly. Hungarian government bond yields rose 2 basis points, but were still down by 3-4 basis points from Wednesday. "The comments were altogether a bit more hawkish than expected," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Some investors had hoped that Draghi could indicate that the bank may extend its asset buys beyond the scheduled end next March, the trader added. The forint and the zloty rebounded from the day's lows as Draghi spoke as the euro also regained ground against the dollar. The Hungarian and the Polish units were weaker by about 0.2 percent on the day at 1419 GMT. Euro zone member Slovenia unveiled a plan on Wednesday to re-profile its debt to take advantage from the ECB's asset buying and buy back old dollar debt that is not eligible for the ECB programme and replace it with euro debt. The yield on Slovenian 10-year government bonds was bid flat at 0.607 percent, near record lows touched last week at 0.547 percent. Ljubljana shares rose by 1.3 percent Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped by 2 basis points to 2.95 percent, off the day's low of 2.93 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 5 basis points from Wednesday's fixing to 2.89 percent. Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its rates on hold at its meeting on Tuesday. But it boosts forint liquidity and demand for government debt by limiting the funds commercial banks can place with its 3-month deposits and through swap tenders. The kuna was steady. Croatia's parliament approved on Wednesday a new government led by the conservative HDZ party leader Andrej Plenkovic whose main task will be to boost growth and sort out fragile public finances in one of the weakest EU economies. CEE SNAP AT 1619 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 200 235 01% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 307. 307. -0.1 2.26 forint => 7000 2150 6% % Polish <EURPLN 4.32 4.31 -0.2 -1.5 zloty => 40 32 5% 3% Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.49 -0.0 0.40 leu => 10 93 4% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 -0.0 1.73 kuna => 90 75 2% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0300 1000 06% 7% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 922. 922. -0.0 -3.5 15 50 4% 7% Budapest 2928 2916 +0. +22 2.71 8.00 39% .42% Warsaw <.WIG20 1752 1744 +0. -5.7 > .42 .53 45% 4% Buchares 6875 6878 -0.0 -1.8 t .71 .00 3% 4% Ljubljan <.SBITO 740. 730. +1. +6. a P> 02 37 32% 30% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1967 1981 -0.7 +16 > .57 .71 1% .45% Belgrade <.BELEX 663. 649. +2. +2. 15> 20 02 18% 97% Sofia <.SOFIX 505. 506. -0.1 +9. > 72 31 2% 72% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 -013 -5bp RR> 88 48 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp RR> 39 15 6bps s <CZ10YT 0.41 0.02 +04 +4b 10-year =RR> 3 5 0bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.75 -0.0 +24 -1bp RR> 7 08 2bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.42 -0.0 +29 -3bp RR> 7 24 2bps s <PL10YT 2.95 -0.0 +29 -1bp 10-year =RR> 9 17 5bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.68 0.67 0.66 0.81 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.72 1.70 1.72 ><WIBOR 75 75 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Alison Williams)