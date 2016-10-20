FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-PKN lifts Warsaw stocks, bonds retreat on ECB
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 3:05 PM / in a year

CEE MARKETS-PKN lifts Warsaw stocks, bonds retreat on ECB

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* PKN lifts Warsaw stocks on Q3 earnings surge
    * Bond prices dip as no ECB hint of extending bond buying
    * Currencies weaken, regain ground as euro rebounds

 (Updates prices, details, after ECB meeting)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A rise in oil refiner PKN
Orlen's shares lifted Warsaw's stock index on Thursday,
while other regional markets were mixed as the European Central
Bank did not signal any change in its asset purchase programme.
    PKN shares rose by 2 percent and helped Warsaw's bluechip
index firm half a percent by 1419 GMT, after the
refiner reported a bigger than expected 92-percent rise in its
third quarter net profit. 
    Government bond prices in the region gave up some ground as
the ECB kept interest rates on hold as expected, while its
president Mario Draghi gave few hints as to what measures the
bank could take later this year to ensure the asset-buying
continued smoothly. 
    Hungarian government bond yields rose 2 basis points, but
were still down by 3-4 basis points from Wednesday.
    "The comments were altogether a bit more hawkish than
expected," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    Some investors had hoped that Draghi could indicate that the
bank may extend its asset buys beyond the scheduled end next
March, the trader added.
    The forint and the zloty rebounded from
the day's lows as Draghi spoke as the euro also regained
ground against the dollar.
    The Hungarian and the Polish units were weaker by about 0.2
percent on the day at 1419 GMT.
    Euro zone member Slovenia unveiled a plan on Wednesday to
re-profile its debt to take advantage from the ECB's asset
buying and buy back old dollar debt that is not eligible for the
ECB programme and replace it with euro debt. 
    The yield on Slovenian 10-year government bonds was bid flat
at 0.607 percent, near record lows touched last week at 0.547
percent. Ljubljana shares rose by 1.3 percent 
    Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped by 2 basis points to
2.95 percent, off the day's low of 2.93 percent.
    Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 5 basis points from
Wednesday's fixing to 2.89 percent.
    Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its rates on hold
at its meeting on Tuesday.
    But it boosts forint liquidity and demand for government
debt by limiting the funds commercial banks can place with its
3-month deposits and through swap tenders. 
    The kuna was steady.
    Croatia's parliament approved on Wednesday a new government
led by the conservative HDZ party leader Andrej Plenkovic whose
main task will be to boost growth and sort out fragile public
finances in one of the weakest EU economies. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1619       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        200   235   01%    8%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  307.  307.  -0.1  2.26
 forint    =>       7000  2150    6%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.32  4.31  -0.2  -1.5
 zloty     =>         40    32    5%    3%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.50  4.49  -0.0  0.40
 leu       =>         10    93    4%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50  -0.0  1.73
 kuna      =>         90    75    2%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0300  1000   06%    7%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             922.  922.  -0.0  -3.5
                      15    50    4%    7%
 Budapest           2928  2916   +0.   +22
                    2.71  8.00   39%  .42%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1752  1744   +0.  -5.7
           >         .42   .53   45%    4%
 Buchares           6875  6878  -0.0  -1.8
 t                   .71   .00    3%    4%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  740.  730.   +1.   +6.
 a         P>         02    37   32%   30%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1967  1981  -0.7   +16
           >         .57   .71    1%  .45%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  663.  649.   +2.   +2.
           15>        20    02   18%   97%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  505.  506.  -0.1   +9.
           >          72    31    2%   72%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.7  -0.0  -013  -5bp
           RR>        88    48   bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03  -2bp
           RR>        39    15  6bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.41  0.02   +04   +4b
 10-year   =RR>        3     5  0bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.75  -0.0   +24  -1bp
           RR>         7    08  2bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.42  -0.0   +29  -3bp
           RR>         7    24  2bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.95  -0.0   +29  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        9    17  5bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.68  0.67  0.66  0.81
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.73  1.72  1.70  1.72
           ><WIBOR    75    75     5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Alison Williams)

