10 months ago
CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Hungarian stocks hit nine-year high, yields at record low
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 21, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Hungarian stocks hit nine-year high, yields at record low

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show that Hungarian stocks reached
nine-year, not nine-month, high)
    * Hungarian stocks at nine-year high, near record high
    * Hungarian 3- and 5-year bond yields trade at record lows
    * Currencies ease on dollar strength, Czech crown trades at
cap

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Budapest equities hit a
nine-year high not far short of an all-time record on Friday as
Hungary's improved credit ratings continued to attract
investors.
    Elsewhere, Central European stock exchanges were mixed,
albeit up on the week, as Asian markets eased.
    Stocks in the region sometimes track other emerging markets,
while they are underpinned by the stability guaranteed by
European Union membership and economic growth.
    Hungary's bourse has been a star performer in the world in
2015 and 2016. 
    A huge surplus in its external accounts and more
business-friendly government policies have earned Hungary two
credit rating upgrades to investment grade this year, and last
month's Standard and Poor's upgrade is still attracting
increased flows into Hungarian assets. 
    Hungary's 3- and 5-year government bond yields were at
record lows on Friday, with the 3-year paper trading at 1.16
percent.
    Budapest's stock index has gained 23 percent so far
this year. On Friday, it firmed half a percent to 29,490 points,
needing another 2.1 percent rise to beat its all-time high of
30,132, set in July 2007.
    "It can reach the record within one or two weeks," said
Zoltan Varga, analyst of Equilor Brokerage. "The prospects of
the economy and companies are both good."
    Hungary's central bank will hold its first monthly tender on
Wednesday at which it will limit the funds that can be placed in
3-month deposits, squeezing out money that could further fuel
demand for government debt.
    Elsewhere in the region, government bonds were mixed, after
the European Central Bank gave no signal on Thursday that it
could extend its asset purchase programme after its March end,
but kept the door open to more stimulus in December.
    If it maintains its loose policy for longer, that could also
help keep debt yields in Central Europe low.
    Then the Czech central bank could delay the scrapping of  a
cap that keeps the crown weaker than 27 against the
euro, CSOB analysts said in a note.
    "If the ECB decided out of caution to extend QE (stimulus)
in the full amount for another six months, it would also have an
impact on the CNB," they said.
    "(The Czech bank) would probably not hurry next year with
the end of interventions, which would likely be moved to the end
of the year from (its probable exit) in the middle of 2017,"
they added.
    The region's most liquid currencies, the forint 
and the zloty, shed 0.1 percent against the euro,
tracking a firming of the dollar, which often triggers selling
of emerging market currencies.  
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1102       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        200   245   02%    8%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  307.  307.  -0.1  2.19
 forint    =>       9000  4850    3%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.32  4.32  -0.1  -1.6
 zloty     =>         94    31    5%    5%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.50  4.50  -0.0  0.38
 leu       =>         20    17    1%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50   +0.  1.77
 kuna      =>         60    75   02%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0200  1100   07%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             923.  921.   +0.  -3.4
                      64    35   25%    2%
 Budapest           2949  2934   +0.   +23
                    4.24  0.88   52%  .30%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1757  1748   +0.  -5.4
           >         .49   .99   49%    7%
 Buchares           6889  6908  -0.2  -1.6
 t                   .89   .27    7%    3%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  738.  740.  -0.2   +6.
 a         P>         41    02    2%   07%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1955  1966  -0.5   +15
           >         .22   .23    6%  .72%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  657.  663.  -0.9   +2.
           15>        07    20    2%   01%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  504.  505.  -0.3   +9.
           >          17    72    1%   39%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.7  0.02  -013   +2b
           RR>        95     3   bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03  -2bp
           RR>        41    21  6bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.41     0   +04   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        3        1bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.76  0.00   +24   +0b
           RR>               2  2bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.41  -0.0   +29  -3bp
           RR>         3    26  2bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.93  -0.0   +29  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        7     2  4bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.68  0.67  0.66  0.81
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.72  1.71  1.70  1.72
           ><WIBOR     5     5     5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.