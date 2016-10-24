FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 24, 2016

CEE MARKETS-Crown forwards set 6-week high, Budapest stock rally continues

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Crown forwards near 10-month high, 2-year bond record low
    * Czech central bank head pins crown cap exit on inflation
    * Budapest stocks hit 9-year high again, near record highs

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Czech crown forwards surged on
Monday due to speculation that the currency would strengthen
sharply once the bank ends its weak crown policy.
    Central bank governor Jiri Rusnok fueled expectations of the
policy change over the weekend by saying the bank would abandon
its cap, which keeps the crown on the weaker side of
27 against the euro, once it sees its 2 percent inflation target
fulfilled in a sustainable manner. 
    Central European currencies and stocks mostly firmed, with
Budapest's stock index hitting a new 9-year high,
tracking a rise in equities in Asia and on the European Union's
biggest bourses. 
    The Czech central bank sees annual inflation, which ran at
0.5 percent in September, rising to 2.2 percent by the third
quarter of 2017.
    Speculation that the crown will surge once the cap is
removed has forced the bank to buy billions of euros in the past
months to keep the crown weaker than 27 per euro.
    The crown exchange rate implied in six-month forwards
 firmed to 26.785 on Monday, the firmest level in
six weeks and near 10-month highs.
    The expectation for the crown rise has also fueled capital
flows into short-dated Czech government debt, analysts have
said.
    The two-year Czech bond yield dropped 5 basis points to
-0.849 percent by 0903 GMT, 19 basis points below the
corresponding Bund yield.
    The bank has said that the weak crown policy could end in
mid-2017 and has a "hard commitment" not to end it before the
second quarter of next year.
    "There were lots of unnecessary and uncoordinated statements
from CB (central bank) officials in recent times regarding
the timing of the CZKexit," said Imre Stephan, analyst of
Raiffeisen, in a note.
    Any signals from the European Central Bank that it would
maintain its loose policy longer would help the Czech bank delay
exit from its cap, reducing pressure on short-dated Czech debt
yields, Erste Group said in a note.
    The main index of the Czech bourse rose half a
percent, partly helped by a 2.3 percent rise of broadcaster CME
shares to a six-week high after news that AT&T 
agreed to buy Time Warner, CME's main owner. 
    Budapest stocks hit a 9-year high for the fourth
session in a row, firming 0.4 percent and extending their gains
since 2015 to 24.1 percent.
    Analysts said the index could test record highs at 30,132
points within days, benefiting from Hungary's upgrade into
investment category by two of the three main rating agencies
earlier this year on the country's improved economic
fundamentals. 
    "Preparing for the earnings report season, Hungarian blue
chips have become attractive again in high turnover, and that is
also supported by the unchanged loosening policy of the ECB,"
Equilor brokerage analysts said in a note.
    The forint firmed 0.2 percent to 308.1 against the
euro.     
           CEE      SNAPSHOT   AT  1103 CET             
           MARKETS                                
                    CURRENCIES                          
                    Latest    Previous   Daily    Change
                    bid       close      change   in
                                                  2016
 Czech     <EURCZK   27.0210    27.0245   +0.01%  -0.09%
 crown     =>                                     
 Hungary   <EURHUF  308.1000   308.5600   +0.15%   2.12%
 forint    =>                                     
 Polish    <EURPLN    4.3233     4.3267   +0.08%  -1.51%
 zloty     =>                                     
 Romanian  <EURRON    4.5080     4.5060   -0.04%   0.24%
 leu       =>                                     
 Croatian  <EURHRK    7.5050     7.5065   +0.02%   1.79%
 kuna      =>                                     
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.1000   123.2000   +0.08%  -1.32%
 dinar     =>                                     
 Note:     calcula  previous  close at   1800           
 daily     ted                           CET      
 change    from                                   
                    STOCKS                              
                    Latest    Previous   Daily    Change
                              close      change   in
                                                  2016
 Prague               933.00     928.28   +0.51%  -2.44%
 Budapest           29689.24   29572.36   +0.40%   +24.1
                                                      2%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20   1767.62    1752.25   +0.88%  -4.92%
           >                                      
 Buchares            6872.59    6862.03   +0.15%  -1.88%
 t                                                
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO    742.33     739.71   +0.35%   +6.63
 a         P>                                          %
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX   1965.37    1959.68   +0.29%   +16.3
           >                                          2%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX    670.73     670.20   +0.08%   +4.13
           15>                                         %
 Sofia     <.SOFIX    509.08     507.67   +0.28%   +10.4
           >                                          5%
                    BONDS                               
                    Yield     Yield      Spread   Daily
                    (bid)     change     vs Bund  change
                                                  in
 Czech                                            spread
 Republic                                         
   2-year  <CZ2YT=    -0.849     -0.053  -019bps   -5bps
           RR>                                    
   5-year  <CZ5YT=     -0.17     -0.029   +034bp   -2bps
           RR>                                 s  
           <CZ10YT     0.442      0.029   +045bp   +4bps
 10-year   =RR>                                s  
 Poland                                                 
   2-year  <PL2YT=     1.757     -0.003   +242bp   +0bps
           RR>                                 s  
   5-year  <PL5YT=     2.433     -0.003   +294bp   +0bps
           RR>                                 s  
           <PL10YT     2.931      -0.02   +294bp   -1bps
 10-year   =RR>                                s  
           FORWARD  RATE      AGREEMENT                 
                    3x6       6x9        9x12     3M
                                                  interb
                                                  ank
 Czech     <CZKFRA      0.28       0.24     0.22       0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                                
           R=>                                    
 Hungary   <HUFFRA      0.68       0.65     0.66    0.81
           ><BUBOR                                
           =>                                     
 Poland    <PLNFRA      1.75       1.74     1.72    1.72
           ><WIBOR                                
           =>                                     
 Note:     are for                                      
 FRA       ask                                    
 quotes    prices                                 
 *******************************************************
 *******
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
