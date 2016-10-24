CEE MARKETS-Crown forwards set 6-week high, Budapest stock rally continues

* Crown forwards near 10-month high, 2-year bond record low * Czech central bank head pins crown cap exit on inflation * Budapest stocks hit 9-year high again, near record highs By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Czech crown forwards surged on Monday due to speculation that the currency would strengthen sharply once the bank ends its weak crown policy. Central bank governor Jiri Rusnok fueled expectations of the policy change over the weekend by saying the bank would abandon its cap, which keeps the crown on the weaker side of 27 against the euro, once it sees its 2 percent inflation target fulfilled in a sustainable manner. Central European currencies and stocks mostly firmed, with Budapest's stock index hitting a new 9-year high, tracking a rise in equities in Asia and on the European Union's biggest bourses. The Czech central bank sees annual inflation, which ran at 0.5 percent in September, rising to 2.2 percent by the third quarter of 2017. Speculation that the crown will surge once the cap is removed has forced the bank to buy billions of euros in the past months to keep the crown weaker than 27 per euro. The crown exchange rate implied in six-month forwards firmed to 26.785 on Monday, the firmest level in six weeks and near 10-month highs. The expectation for the crown rise has also fueled capital flows into short-dated Czech government debt, analysts have said. The two-year Czech bond yield dropped 5 basis points to -0.849 percent by 0903 GMT, 19 basis points below the corresponding Bund yield. The bank has said that the weak crown policy could end in mid-2017 and has a "hard commitment" not to end it before the second quarter of next year. "There were lots of unnecessary and uncoordinated statements from CB (central bank) officials in recent times regarding the timing of the CZKexit," said Imre Stephan, analyst of Raiffeisen, in a note. Any signals from the European Central Bank that it would maintain its loose policy longer would help the Czech bank delay exit from its cap, reducing pressure on short-dated Czech debt yields, Erste Group said in a note. The main index of the Czech bourse rose half a percent, partly helped by a 2.3 percent rise of broadcaster CME shares to a six-week high after news that AT&T agreed to buy Time Warner, CME's main owner. Budapest stocks hit a 9-year high for the fourth session in a row, firming 0.4 percent and extending their gains since 2015 to 24.1 percent. Analysts said the index could test record highs at 30,132 points within days, benefiting from Hungary's upgrade into investment category by two of the three main rating agencies earlier this year on the country's improved economic fundamentals. "Preparing for the earnings report season, Hungarian blue chips have become attractive again in high turnover, and that is also supported by the unchanged loosening policy of the ECB," Equilor brokerage analysts said in a note. The forint firmed 0.2 percent to 308.1 against the euro. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1103 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0210 27.0245 +0.01% -0.09% crown => Hungary <EURHUF 308.1000 308.5600 +0.15% 2.12% forint => Polish <EURPLN 4.3233 4.3267 +0.08% -1.51% zloty => Romanian <EURRON 4.5080 4.5060 -0.04% 0.24% leu => Croatian <EURHRK 7.5050 7.5065 +0.02% 1.79% kuna => Serbian <EURRSD 123.1000 123.2000 +0.08% -1.32% dinar => Note: calcula previous close at 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 933.00 928.28 +0.51% -2.44% Budapest 29689.24 29572.36 +0.40% +24.1 2% Warsaw <.WIG20 1767.62 1752.25 +0.88% -4.92% > Buchares 6872.59 6862.03 +0.15% -1.88% t Ljubljan <.SBITO 742.33 739.71 +0.35% +6.63 a P> % Zagreb <.CRBEX 1965.37 1959.68 +0.29% +16.3 > 2% Belgrade <.BELEX 670.73 670.20 +0.08% +4.13 15> % Sofia <.SOFIX 509.08 507.67 +0.28% +10.4 > 5% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.849 -0.053 -019bps -5bps RR> 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.17 -0.029 +034bp -2bps RR> s <CZ10YT 0.442 0.029 +045bp +4bps 10-year =RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.757 -0.003 +242bp +0bps RR> s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.433 -0.003 +294bp +0bps RR> s <PL10YT 2.931 -0.02 +294bp -1bps 10-year =RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.68 0.65 0.66 0.81 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.74 1.72 1.72 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ******************************************************* ******* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)