in 10 months
CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bonds trade at record low yields as central bank meets
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
October 25, 2016 / 9:05 AM / in 10 months

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bonds trade at record low yields as central bank meets

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungarian bonds extend gains, 3- and 5-year yields at
record low
    * Hungarian central bank seen holding rates, reaffirming
policy
    * Leu rebound as government challenges fx mortgages bill

    By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hungarian government
bonds traded at record low yields as the country's central bank,
which meets on Tuesday, was seen reaffirming its policy to pump
liquidity into markets.
    Assets in Central Europe's fast-growing and stable emerging
economies firmed as U.S. and European factory surveys helped
boost risk appetite in global markets.
    Hungarian short- and medium-term government bond yields
dropped 2-3 basis points from Monday's fixing to record lows,
with 3-year papers trading at 1.13 percent and 5-year bonds at
2.65 percent.
    The central bank is seen keeping its record-low base rate on
hold this year and next. But it still loosens policies through
channelling liquidity into the banking system to promote lending
and create demand for government debt. 
    It provided banks with over 400 billion forints ($1.41
billion) at two swap tenders in the past two weeks, and has
limited the amount to be accepted at its monthly 3-month deposit
tender on Wednesday at 150 billion forints. 
     In the past two weeks the forint has gradually retreated
from 17-month-highs against the euro, pushed lower by the
central bank measures.
    Trading at 308.15 at 0836 GMT it was still off Friday's
3-week lows and firmer by 0.2 percent over Monday.
    "The expectation is that the central bank wants to weaken
the forint, but paradoxically that attracts buyers who speculate
that the central bank will push down yields," one Budapest-based
trader said.
    "Yields are just not low enough yet to really weaken the
currency," the dealer added.
    Hungary's 3-year bond yields are still 2 percentage points
above German Bunds which yield -0.66 percent.
    Central European safe-haven Czech Republic's corresponding
yield dipped even below German levels recently at -0.842
percent.
    These papers still attract buyers amid speculation that the
crown could surge after the Czech central bank removes
a cap on the currency at 27 against the euro in a measure it
forecasts to take in mid-2017.
    The leu led currency gains in the region, firming
0.4 percent to 4.488 against the euro, regaining part of this
month's steep losses suffered because parliament passed a bill
on the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages, boosting the costs
of some banks.
    The rebound came as the technocrat government challenged the
bill at the Constitutional Court.
    "This is likely to delay application of the bill for quite
some time, which might dilute its impact on the FX market," ING
analysts said in a note.
    Romania will hold parliament elections on Dec. 11.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1036       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   200   00%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  308.  308.   +0.  2.11
 forint    =>       1500  6950   18%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.30  4.31   +0.  -1.1
 zloty     =>         73    62   21%    4%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.48  4.50   +0.  0.69
 leu       =>         80    55   39%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50   +0.  1.83
 kuna      =>         20    55   05%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       0900  1900   08%    2%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             938.  935.   +0.  -1.8
                      58    36   34%    6%
 Budapest           2977  2981  -0.1   +24
                    9.84  3.86    1%  .49%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1796  1782   +0.  -3.3
           >         .53   .79   77%    7%
 Buchares           6860  6853   +0.  -2.0
 t                   .13   .65   09%    6%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  745.  744.   +0.   +7.
 a         P>         99    88   15%   16%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1965  1960   +0.   +16
           >         .81   .73   26%  .35%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  672.  673.  -0.1   +4.
           15>        12    14    5%   35%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  512.  512.   +0.   +11
           >          38    18   04%  .17%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.8     0  -019   +0b
           RR>        42         bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03  -1bp
           RR>        54    11  4bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.41     0   +04   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        3        0bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.75  0.00   +24   +0b
           RR>         4     2  1bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.43  0.00   +29   +1b
           RR>         7     4  3bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.97  0.00   +29   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        8     9  6bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.68  0.65  0.66  0.81
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.72  1.71  1.71  1.72
           ><WIBOR     5     5     5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 ($1 = 282.8 forints)

 (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague)

