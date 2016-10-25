FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats as central bank cuts overnight lending rate
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 2:55 PM / 10 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats as central bank cuts overnight lending rate

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungarian central bank cuts short-term lending rates
    * Forint gives up gains, central bank says more easing
possible
    * Hungarian bonds extend gains; 3-, 5-year yields at record
low
    * Leu rebounds as Romanian government challenges FX
mortgages bill

 (Recasts with Hungarian central bank decisions, new comments)
    By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The forint retreated
and Hungarian government yields steadied at record lows on
Tuesday as the country's central bank cut its short-term lending
rates, while assets in Central Europe's fast-growing emerging
economies were mixed.
    The forint dropped to this month's weakest level
at 308.85 against the euro.
    It reversed an early gain to 307.70. The zloty 
strengthened by 0.1 percent and the leu gained 0.3
percent.
    The Hungarian central bank kept its base rate on hold but
cut its overnight lending rate by 10 basis points to 1.05
percent. It also lowered commercial banks' required reserve
ratio as of December and said further monetary easing was
possible. It cut the interest rate on the one-week
central bank loan by 5 basis points to 1 percent as well.
    In the past two weeks, the central bank has also provided
banks with 400 billion forints at its new swap tenders.
    The measures, which boost liquidity in interbank markets,
should help local banks bridge a liquidity shortage and meet
their monthly reserve requirements.
    Banks are short of forints because of tax payments this week
and because they placed billions of euros worth of forints in
three-month central bank deposits in recent months, before a
limit on the facility takes effect at a tender on Wednesday
.
    The central bank plans to reduce the deposits to 900 billion
forints ($3.17 billion) by the end of 2016, compared with 2
trillion forints a month ago.
    The latest measures tackle an imminent forint squeeze.
Liquidity should rise further in coming weeks, encouraging banks
to put more money into lending and government debt purchases.
    "The squeeze is temporary, the structural change will be the
limits on the three-month deposits," one Budapest-based money
market trader said.   
    Hungarian short- and medium-term government bond yields
dropped 2 to 3 basis points from Monday's fixing to record lows.
They were unchanged after the central bank decisions, with
three-year debt trading at 1.13 percent and five-year bonds at
2.65 percent.
    Hungary's three-year bond yields are still almost 2
percentage points above German Bunds, which yield -0.65 percent.
    Central European safe-haven Czech Republic's corresponding
yield traded below German levels, at -0.842 percent.
    That debt still attracts buyers, amid speculation that the
crown will surge after the Czech central bank removes
its cap on the currency's value, 27 against the euro. The
central bank says the cap will last until mid-2017.
    The leu jumped to a 12-day high against the euro after
Romania's government turned to the Constitutional Court to
challenge a bill on the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages,
which would raise costs for some commercial banks.
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1531       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.0
 crown     =>        220   200    1%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  308.  308.  -0.0  1.89
 forint    =>       8000  6950    3%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.31  4.31   +0.  -1.2
 zloty     =>         30    62   07%    8%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.49  4.50   +0.  0.59
 leu       =>         25    55   29%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50  -0.0  1.77
 kuna      =>         60    55    1%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1100  1900   06%    3%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             934.  935.  -0.1  -2.3
                      29    36    1%    0%
 Budapest           2977  2981  -0.1   +24
                    6.79  3.86    2%  .48%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1787  1782   +0.  -3.8
           >         .48   .79   26%    5%
 Buchares           6792  6853  -0.8  -3.0
 t                   .99   .65    9%    2%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  749.  744.   +0.   +7.
 a         P>         31    88   59%   64%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1966  1960   +0.   +16
           >         .80   .73   31%  .40%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  676.  673.   +0.   +5.
           15>        60    14   51%   05%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  515.  512.   +0.   +11
           >          93    18   73%  .94%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.8     0  -020  -1bp
           RR>        42         bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  0.00   +03  -2bp
           RR>        42     1  3bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.41     0   +03  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        3        8bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.76  0.00   +24   +0b
           RR>         5     2  1bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.46  0.00   +29  -1bp
           RR>         1     4  3bps     s
           <PL10YT  3.02  0.04   +29   +4b
 10-year   =RR>        1     6  9bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.67  0.65  0.65  0.81
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.73  1.72  1.72  1.72
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 ($1 = 284.0500 forints)

 (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, editing by
Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.