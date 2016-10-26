FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Czech short-term yields drop further below Bunds
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 10 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Czech short-term yields drop further below Bunds

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Czech bond yields drop ahead of auction, deep below Bunds
    * Expectation for crown strengthening has fuelled demand for
bonds
    * Hungarian central bank accepts less deposits than planned
    * Forint touches weakest levels vs euro this month
    * Leu continues to recover

 (Adds Czech bond auction, Hungarian central bank tender)
    By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Czech two-year
government bond yield dropped further into the negative on
Wednesday, trading well below safe-haven Bund yields.
    Demand for short-term Czech debt has been boosted by
strengthening expectations that the crown will surge
once the central bank removes its cap.
    The cap, introduced in 2013 to help the economy recover,
keeps the crown weaker than 27 against the euro. The bank plans
to end it in the middle of 2017.
    The bank's foreign assets jumped by 2.1 billion euros in the
10 days to Oct. 20, indicating that it heavily bought euros in
the market for crowns to defend the cap. 
    The government sold slightly less 3-year bonds than planned
at an auction on Wednesday. Weekly bond auctions may be too
frequent, but the price at the auction "was reasonably high",
one dealer said.
    The bonds were sold at an average yield of -0.608 percent,
down from -0.558 percent a week ago.
    While Hungarian short-term bond yields rebounded from record
lows, the Czech two-year yield dropped by 3 basis points to
-0.88 percent. The gap with Bunds, which were bid at -0.63
percent, widened by 4 basis points.    
    Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian central bank accepted
3-month deposits worth only 100 billion forints at its monthly
tender, 50 billion forints less than planned.
    That was the latest in a series of measures to boost 
liquidity in forint markets so as to push borrowing costs lower
and lift demand from local banks for government debt. 
    The central bank surprised on Tuesday by cutting its
short-term lending rates and commercial banks' reserve rate.
 
    Earlier the central bank announced a cap on the 3-week
deposits which is effective from Wednesday's tender.
    The measures and comments weakened the forint 
further against the euro after a slide from 17-month highs set
early this month.
    It dipped to this month's weakest level at 309.6, and traded
at 309.22 at 1248 GMT, weaker by 0.1 percent from Tuesday.
    Some analysts expect the gradually rising liquidity and
possible further easing measures to weaken the forint more, but
others are more optimistic after Hungary's two credit rating
upgrades to investment grade level this year.
    "The current flood of liquidity should limit its near-term
upside, yet the strong Hungarian current account dynamics and
the less stretched short-term valuation suggest that the
eventual appreciation trend should be reinstated," ING analysts
said in a note.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1448       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   335   05%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  308.  -0.1  1.75
 forint    =>       2200  9150    0%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.32  4.32  -0.1  -1.5
 zloty     =>         55    02    2%    6%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.49  4.49  -0.1  0.49
 leu       =>         70    19    1%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50   +0.  1.84
 kuna      =>         10    35   03%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       0900  2100   10%    2%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             927.  934.  -0.6  -2.9
                      77    05    7%    9%
 Budapest           2982  2971   +0.   +24
                    7.92  9.36   37%  .70%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1776  1785  -0.5  -4.4
           >         .66   .59    0%    4%
 Buchares           6789  6793  -0.0  -3.0
 t                   .88   .04    5%    6%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  748.  749.  -0.1   +7.
 a         P>         20    31    5%   48%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1970  1966   +0.   +16
           >         .05   .10   20%  .60%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  676.  676.  -0.0   +5.
           15>        47    60    2%   03%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  517.  517.  -0.0   +12
           >          30    58    5%  .24%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.8  -0.0  -025  -4bp
           RR>         8    25   bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +02  -5bp
           RR>        45    02  9bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.45  0.03   +03  -2bp
 10-year   =RR>        2     9  6bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.76  -0.0   +24  -2bp
           RR>         7    08  0bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.48  0.03   +29  -1bp
           RR>         5        2bps     s
           <PL10YT  3.04  0.03   +29  -2bp
 10-year   =RR>        2     7  5bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.23     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.67  0.64  0.65  0.79
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.73  1.72  1.74  1.72
           ><WIBOR     5     5        
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.