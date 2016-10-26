CEE MARKETS-Czech short-term yields drop further below Bunds

* Czech bond yields drop ahead of auction, deep below Bunds * Expectation for crown strengthening has fuelled demand for bonds * Hungarian central bank accepts less deposits than planned * Forint touches weakest levels vs euro this month * Leu continues to recover (Adds Czech bond auction, Hungarian central bank tender) By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Czech two-year government bond yield dropped further into the negative on Wednesday, trading well below safe-haven Bund yields. Demand for short-term Czech debt has been boosted by strengthening expectations that the crown will surge once the central bank removes its cap. The cap, introduced in 2013 to help the economy recover, keeps the crown weaker than 27 against the euro. The bank plans to end it in the middle of 2017. The bank's foreign assets jumped by 2.1 billion euros in the 10 days to Oct. 20, indicating that it heavily bought euros in the market for crowns to defend the cap. The government sold slightly less 3-year bonds than planned at an auction on Wednesday. Weekly bond auctions may be too frequent, but the price at the auction "was reasonably high", one dealer said. The bonds were sold at an average yield of -0.608 percent, down from -0.558 percent a week ago. While Hungarian short-term bond yields rebounded from record lows, the Czech two-year yield dropped by 3 basis points to -0.88 percent. The gap with Bunds, which were bid at -0.63 percent, widened by 4 basis points. Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian central bank accepted 3-month deposits worth only 100 billion forints at its monthly tender, 50 billion forints less than planned. That was the latest in a series of measures to boost liquidity in forint markets so as to push borrowing costs lower and lift demand from local banks for government debt. The central bank surprised on Tuesday by cutting its short-term lending rates and commercial banks' reserve rate. Earlier the central bank announced a cap on the 3-week deposits which is effective from Wednesday's tender. The measures and comments weakened the forint further against the euro after a slide from 17-month highs set early this month. It dipped to this month's weakest level at 309.6, and traded at 309.22 at 1248 GMT, weaker by 0.1 percent from Tuesday. Some analysts expect the gradually rising liquidity and possible further easing measures to weaken the forint more, but others are more optimistic after Hungary's two credit rating upgrades to investment grade level this year. "The current flood of liquidity should limit its near-term upside, yet the strong Hungarian current account dynamics and the less stretched short-term valuation suggest that the eventual appreciation trend should be reinstated," ING analysts said in a note. CEE SNAP AT 1448 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 335 05% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 308. -0.1 1.75 forint => 2200 9150 0% % Polish <EURPLN 4.32 4.32 -0.1 -1.5 zloty => 55 02 2% 6% Romanian <EURRON 4.49 4.49 -0.1 0.49 leu => 70 19 1% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.84 kuna => 10 35 03% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 0900 2100 10% 2% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 927. 934. -0.6 -2.9 77 05 7% 9% Budapest 2982 2971 +0. +24 7.92 9.36 37% .70% Warsaw <.WIG20 1776 1785 -0.5 -4.4 > .66 .59 0% 4% Buchares 6789 6793 -0.0 -3.0 t .88 .04 5% 6% Ljubljan <.SBITO 748. 749. -0.1 +7. a P> 20 31 5% 48% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1970 1966 +0. +16 > .05 .10 20% .60% Belgrade <.BELEX 676. 676. -0.0 +5. 15> 47 60 2% 03% Sofia <.SOFIX 517. 517. -0.0 +12 > 30 58 5% .24% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.8 -0.0 -025 -4bp RR> 8 25 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 -5bp RR> 45 02 9bps s <CZ10YT 0.45 0.03 +03 -2bp 10-year =RR> 2 9 6bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 -0.0 +24 -2bp RR> 7 08 0bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.48 0.03 +29 -1bp RR> 5 2bps s <PL10YT 3.04 0.03 +29 -2bp 10-year =RR> 2 7 5bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.23 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.67 0.64 0.65 0.79 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.72 1.74 1.72 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)