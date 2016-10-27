FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bonds retreat, good auction demand seen
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 10 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bonds retreat, good auction demand seen

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungarian bond yields off record lows ahead of auction
    * 3- and 5-year bonds seen drawing good demand - trader
    * Slovenia sells 2040-expiry bonds

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bonds
retreated on Thursday ahead of bond auctions which are expected
to draw good demand after yields increased across Central Europe
in the past few days, tracking a rise in euro zone markets.
    The exception was the Czech Republic where demand is fuelled
by expectations for a surge of the crown next year once the
central bank abandons its cap on its currency, which keeps it 
weaker than 27 per euro.
    The yield on 5-year Czech bonds fell 6 basis points to -0.18
percent by 0818 GMT. The corresponding Bund yield rose one basis
point to -0.43 percent.
    Hungarian 3-year bonds traded at 1.29 percent, up 5 basis
points. Romania's corresponding bonds were bid at 1.48 percent,
up 3 basis points.
    The Hungarian yield has risen 16 basis points in the past
two days, rebounding from record lows.
    "I expect a good auction of 3- and 5-year bonds, while
demand for the 10-year papers at the auction is more
questionable," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    The Hungarian central bank has launched a bunch of measures
in the past two weeks to boost forint liquidity in markets to
help borrowing costs fall and boost demand for government debt.
    The central bank provided commercial banks with 400 billion
forints  ($1.41 billion) through swap auctions, cut its
short-term lending rates and commercial banks reserve rate on
Tuesday and reduced its offer at its monthly 3-month deposit
auction on Wednesday.
    That will increase forint liquidity in the next month while
also helping banks bridge a temporary liquidity shortage this
week. The measures have weakened the forint.
    It traded 309.46 against the euro at 0828 GMT, flat from
Wednesday but well off 17-month highs hit early this month at 
303.40, and it will probably test the 310 line soon.
    A larger fall in the forint is unlikely as Hungary's big
current account surplus and improved credit ratings provide 
support for the currency, analysts said.
    Neighbouring euro zone member Slovenia, whose credit ratings
are also improving, drew good demand for an offer of 2040-expiry
bonds on Wednesday.   
    The country's 10-year bond yield was bid at 0.744 percent,
flat from Wednesday, but up from record lows set two weeks ago
at 0.547 percent.
    "Slovenia remains an improving credit story with ongoing
fiscal consolidation, privatisation targets including
restructured banks and strengthening growth perspectives,"
Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note. 
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1028       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        230   265   01%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  309.  -0.0  1.67
 forint    =>       4600  4400    1%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.33  4.33   +0.  -1.7
 zloty     =>         15    19   01%    0%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.50  4.49  -0.1  0.31
 leu       =>         50    93    3%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50   +0.  1.85
 kuna      =>         00    25   03%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0400  2000   13%    8%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             922.  919.   +0.  -3.5
                      22    18   33%    7%
 Budapest           2982  2985  -0.1   +24
                    5.21  4.68    0%  .68%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1791  1779   +0.  -3.6
           >         .72   .73   67%    3%
 Buchares           6801  6782   +0.  -2.8
 t                   .59   .31   28%    9%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  745.  748.  -0.3   +7.
 a         P>         64    20    4%   11%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1973  1969   +0.   +16
           >         .32   .94   17%  .79%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  674.  676.  -0.2   +4.
           15>        96    47    2%   79%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  518.  518.   +0.   +12
           >          57    04   10%  .51%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.8     0  -026  -1bp
           RR>        86         bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +02  -8bp
           RR>         8     6  4bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.47  -0.0   +03  -2bp
 10-year   =RR>        3    12  8bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.79  0.00   +24   +0b
           RR>         1     8  2bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.53  0.03   +29   +2b
           RR>         1     7  5bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.07  0.01   +29   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        7     1  8bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.67  0.64  0.65  0.79
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.73  1.72  1.72  1.72
           ><WIBOR     5     5     5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 


($1 = 283.4500 forints)

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.