CEE MARKETS-Central banks tread carefully on uncertain outlook

By Marton Dunai and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets were mixed on Friday as central banks treaded carefully against a backdrop of uncertainty about the economic outlook and the details of Britain's planned exit from the European Union. A British exit is viewed in eastern Europe with anxiety as a weaker EU could mean less political and economic support, fewer subsidies and fewer opportunities for eastern Europeans to find work in the West. Almost a million Poles work in Britain alone. A London High Court ruling on Thursday dealt a major blow to Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to launch formal Brexit talks next March, prompting speculation of an early national election. Romania's central bank is expected to keep rates at a record low at a meeting on Friday, mimicking the region's other central banks which are keeping rates flat long-term as well. The National Bank of Hungary has long said it would keep its main interest rates at a record low 0.9 percent until at least 2018. Poland's central bank is also expected to hold fire until the first quarter of 2018. Governor Adam Glapinski told reporters current trends in the Polish economy will likely not provide a basis for a 2017 rate hike. The Czech central bank on Thursday stuck to its outlook of a mid-2017 exit from its three-year-old intervention regime to keep the crown weak and revive inflation, but some analysts say the central bank may have to delay that. "We stick to our view that an exit to the FX regime could come later in 2017, not only on a slower inflation trajectory ... but also given our view of an ECB bond buying program extension in December 2016," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a daily note. The bank's intervention activity has also looked likely to rise in recent months. Currencies were broadly flat and stocks mixed, with Prague tumbling to a three-week low on a 5.2 percent fall by dual-listed Austrian lender Erste Bank, which disappointed with a weak 2017 outlook. Budapest shares were flat as oil group MOL gained on a positive third-quarter earnings report and outlook. Drug maker Richter stayed near record highs as the company surprised with a bigger-than-expected profit this week. Hungarian assets may also profit from an upcoming review of the country's sovereign debt by rating agency Moody's later on Friday. Moody's has a positive outlook on Hungary, and it would follow peers Fitch and Standard & Poor's to return Hungary into investment grade after years in "junk". "There may be a few investors who react with buy orders but I would expect a negative effect as the move has been priced in for a long time," a Budapest dealer said. "Buy on the rumour, sell on the fact." CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1016 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2016 Czech crown 27.020 27.021 +0.00 -0.08% 0 0 % Hungary 306.85 307.08 +0.07 2.54% forint 00 00 % Polish zloty 4.3160 4.3205 +0.10 -1.34% % Romanian leu 4.4980 4.4977 -0.01% 0.47% Croatian 7.5120 7.5135 +0.02 1.69% kuna % Serbian 122.81 122.95 +0.11 -1.09% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2016 Prague 893.28 909.66 -1.80% -6.59% Budapest 29918. 29872. +0.16 +25.0 98 00 % 8% Warsaw 1763.8 1767.3 -0.20% -5.13% 2 7 Bucharest 6807.3 6807.9 -0.01% -2.81% 4 1 Ljubljana 730.52 739.76 -1.25% +4.94 % Zagreb 1946.3 1944.2 +0.11 +15.1 2 1 % 9% Belgrade 663.39 660.59 +0.42 +2.99 % % Sofia 526.77 526.37 +0.08 +14.2 % 9% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.728 0 -010bp +0bps s 5-year -0.161 0.032 +025b +4bps ps 10-year 0.483 0 +033b +1bps ps Poland 2-year 1.811 0 +244b +0bps ps 5-year 2.477 -0.035 +289b -3bps ps 10-year 3.058 0 +291b +1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.28 0.25 0.24 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.66 0.65 0.66 0.78 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.74 1.72 1.72 1.72 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Tom Heneghan)