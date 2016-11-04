FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Central banks tread carefully on uncertain outlook
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 10 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Central banks tread carefully on uncertain outlook

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

By Marton Dunai and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets
were mixed on Friday as central banks treaded carefully against
a backdrop of uncertainty about the economic outlook and the
details of Britain's planned exit from the European Union.
    A British exit is viewed in eastern Europe with anxiety as a
weaker EU could mean less political and economic support, fewer
subsidies and fewer opportunities for eastern Europeans to find
work in the West. Almost a million Poles work in Britain alone.
    A London High Court ruling on Thursday dealt a major blow to
Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to launch formal Brexit talks
next March, prompting speculation of an early national election.
    Romania's central bank is expected to keep rates at a record
low at a meeting on Friday, mimicking the region's other central
banks which are keeping rates flat long-term as well.
    The National Bank of Hungary has long said it would keep its
main interest rates at a record low 0.9 percent until at least
2018. 
    Poland's central bank is also expected to hold fire until
the first quarter of 2018. Governor Adam Glapinski
told reporters current trends in the Polish economy will likely
not provide a basis for a 2017 rate hike. 
    The Czech central bank on Thursday stuck to its outlook of a
mid-2017 exit from its three-year-old intervention regime to
keep the crown weak and revive inflation, but some analysts say
the central bank may have to delay that.  
    "We stick to our view that an exit to the FX regime could
come later in 2017, not only on a slower inflation trajectory
... but also given our view of an ECB bond buying program
extension in December 2016," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst
said in a daily note.  
    The bank's intervention activity has also looked likely to
rise in recent months.  
    Currencies were broadly flat and stocks mixed, with Prague
 tumbling to a three-week low on a 5.2 percent fall by
dual-listed Austrian lender Erste Bank, which
disappointed with a weak 2017 outlook.
    Budapest shares were flat as oil group MOL gained
on a positive third-quarter earnings report and outlook. Drug
maker Richter stayed near record highs as the company surprised
with a bigger-than-expected profit this week.
    Hungarian assets may also profit from an upcoming review of
the country's sovereign debt by rating agency Moody's later on
Friday. Moody's has a positive outlook on Hungary, and it would
follow peers Fitch and Standard & Poor's to return Hungary into
investment grade after years in "junk".
    "There may be a few investors who react with buy orders but
I would expect a negative effect as the move has been priced in
for a long time," a Budapest dealer said. "Buy on the rumour,
sell on the fact."    
    
    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1016 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2016
 Czech crown                27.020  27.021   +0.00  -0.08%
                                 0       0       %  
 Hungary                    306.85  307.08   +0.07   2.54%
 forint                         00      00       %  
 Polish zloty               4.3160  4.3205   +0.10  -1.34%
                                                 %  
 Romanian leu               4.4980  4.4977  -0.01%   0.47%
 Croatian                   7.5120  7.5135   +0.02   1.69%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                    122.81  122.95   +0.11  -1.09%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2016
 Prague                     893.28  909.66  -1.80%  -6.59%
 Budapest                   29918.  29872.   +0.16   +25.0
                                98      00       %      8%
 Warsaw                     1763.8  1767.3  -0.20%  -5.13%
                                 2       7          
 Bucharest                  6807.3  6807.9  -0.01%  -2.81%
                                 4       1          
 Ljubljana                  730.52  739.76  -1.25%   +4.94
                                                         %
 Zagreb                     1946.3  1944.2   +0.11   +15.1
                                 2       1       %      9%
 Belgrade                   663.39  660.59   +0.42   +2.99
                                                 %       %
 Sofia                      526.77  526.37   +0.08   +14.2
                                                 %      9%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                   -0.728       0  -010bp   +0bps
                                                 s  
   5-year                   -0.161   0.032   +025b   +4bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   0.483       0   +033b   +1bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                    1.811       0   +244b   +0bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    2.477  -0.035   +289b   -3bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   3.058       0   +291b   +1bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    0.28    0.25    0.24       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.66    0.65    0.66    0.78
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI    1.74    1.72    1.72    1.72
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 







 (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
