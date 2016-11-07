CEE MARKETS-Hungarian stocks hit record high after Moody's upgrade

* U.S. Clinton win odds rise helps regional sentiment * Budapest stocks open at record high on Moody's upgrade * Forint retreats from 3-week high, Hungarian bonds flat By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Budapest stocks rose to record highs on Monday after Moody's lifted Hungary's credit rating to investment grade last week, echoing similar upgrades by Fitch and Standard and Poor's earlier this year. Budapest's main index gained 0.9 percent by 0830 GMT, slightly off a record high hit at 30,321 points right after the opening. The forint eased slightly on Monday, after firming ahead of the expected Moody's upgrade on Friday. Central Europe's main equities markets mostly firmed and government bonds moved sideways on Monday as Hillary Clinton looked better placed to win Tuesday's U.S. presidential election than Donald Trump. A Trump victory could hit currencies in emerging markets and that could also affect the European Union's eastern members, mainly the volatile and liquid Polish zloty, analysts said. The zloty firmed 0.1 percent against the euro by 0830 GMT, while Hungary's forint weakened by 0.2 percent to 306.5. The Hungarian unit was giving up some room following a surge to 3-week highs on Friday. Moody's upgrade had been widely anticipated as Fitch and Standard & Poor's had already lifted Hungary to investment grade earlier this year. Hungarian government bond yields were unchanged from Friday. "The upgrade, the third this year, will definitely open the purse of new investors. But such things do not happen overnight, it will take some time," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The upgrade could pave the way for a eurobond issue by Hungary, Raiffeisen said in a note on regional markets. It can also make forint-denominated long-end bonds attractive after a 20-25 basis-point rise in long-end yields in the region in the past two weeks, driven by global factors, analysts said. The bonds are a good buy particularly relative to the papers of Romania, where wages can continue to surge around the Dec. 11 elections, Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said. Romanian central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said on Friday, after the bank decided to keep interest rates on hold, that the 2017 government budget remained the main economic risk. The bank did not cut rates despite negative inflation, due to the risk that further fiscal loosening can boost prices. CEE SNAPSH AT 1030 CET MARKETS OT CURRENCIES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.021 27.0245 +0.01% -0.09% crown 0 Hungary 306.50 305.940 -0.18% 2.66% forint 00 0 Polish 4.3250 4.3285 +0.08% -1.55% zloty Romanian 4.4985 4.4995 +0.02% 0.46% leu Croatian 7.5160 7.5138 -0.03% 1.64% kuna Serbian 122.95 122.910 -0.03% -1.20% dinar 00 0 Note: calculate previo close 1800 daily d from us at CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2016 Prague 899.56 893.82 +0.64% -5.94% Budapest 30290. 30017.2 +0.91% +26.63 17 3 % Warsaw 1779.2 1758.22 +1.20% -4.30% 8 Buchares 6803.1 6780.90 +0.33% -2.87% t 3 Ljubljan 729.05 740.18 -1.50% +4.73% a Zagreb 1952.0 1946.98 +0.26% +15.53 8 % Belgrade <.BELEX15 660.30 667.33 -1.05% +2.52% > Sofia 526.35 530.21 -0.73% +14.20 % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.802 -0.008 -017bps -2bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.173 -0.051 +024bp -6bps > s <CZ10YT=R 0.472 -0.017 +031bp -5bps 10-year R> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.813 -0.003 +244bp -1bps > s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.488 0.008 +290bp +0bps > s <PL10YT=R 3.052 0.002 +289bp -3bps 10-year R> s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech < 0.28 0.25 0.24 0 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.65 0.64 0.65 0.77 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.725 1.72 1.715 1.72 WIBOR=> Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ****************************************************** ******** (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; editing by Mark Heinrich)