10 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Forint eases on output fall, U.S. election weighs on bonds
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 8, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint eases on output fall, U.S. election weighs on bonds

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Forint retreats from 3-week high on output fall
    * Clinton win in U.S. vote could help equities, weaken bonds
    * Hungary's Oct CPI rises to 3-year high, bond yields rise

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The forint retreated and
Hungarian bonds eased after a surprise fall in industrial
output, while investors were positioning for a rise in global
interest rates after Tuesday's U.S. elections. 
    Hungary's industrial output fell by 3.7 percent in annual
terms in September. Analysts had expected 3.4 percent growth.
    The forint eased 0.2 percent against the euro to
306.11 by 1001 GMT.
    Most Central European currencies changed little as investors
were unwilling to take any risks during the U.S. elections.
    A likely win of Democrat Hillary Clinton could slightly lift
regional currencies and equities and weaken government bonds. 
    Regional equities rose, led by 1.1 percent rise in Warsaw's
bluechip index. Budapest's main index hit its
second daily record high in a row.
    "Caution is justified as opinion polls did not prove true
either after Britain's referendum (on EU membership in June),"
Budapest-based Takarekbank analysts said in a note.     
    The forint gave up only some of the past weeks' gains as the
output fall did not cause a scare.
    Analysts said it was caused by one-off factors including a
negative base effect, and that output could soon return to
growth despite risks from a regionwide labour shortage.
    Other Hungarian figures showed a jump in annual inflation to
a 3-year high of 1 percent in October.
    Even before the data, Hungarian central bank governor Gyorgy
Matolcsy said in an interview that the bank could not lift its
record-low interest rates for years even if big central banks in
the world start to tighten their policies. 
    Separately, the bank said on its website that underlying
indicators still pointed to low inflation pressures.
    Hungarian bond yields rose, with 10-year papers trading at
3.12 percent, up 9 basis points from Monday's fixing.
    One trader said the rise reflected expectations for
Clinton's win that could open the way for the Federal Reserve to
lift interest rates.
    "(Presidential candidate) Trump is regarded as risky
therefore his victory could bring bulls into bond markets," the
trader said.  
    Inflation has been anaemic in the region for several years.
    In neighbouring Romania, the central bank has been worried
that a surge in wages ahead of parliament elections in December
could boost inflation by next year.
    Parliament approved another round of wage hikes on Monday.
The leu eased only slightly, by 0.1 percent. 
    "The government has already said that it would challenge
this initiative in the Constitutional Court," ING analysts said
in a note.      
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1101       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        200   335   05%    8%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  306.  305.  -0.1  2.79
 forint    =>       1100  6100    6%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.32  4.32   +0.  -1.6
 zloty     =>         80    91   02%    2%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.50  4.49  -0.0  0.36
 leu       =>         30    91    9%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.51  7.51   +0.  1.69
 kuna      =>         20    35   02%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  122.  123.   +0.  -1.1
 dinar     =>       9200  1200   16%    8%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             898.  899.  -0.0  -6.0
                      93    00    1%    0%
 Budapest           3041  3035   +0.   +27
                    3.25  3.45   20%  .14%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1780  1761   +1.  -4.2
           >         .42   .79   06%    3%
 Buchares           6818  6822  -0.0  -2.6
 t                   .32   .17    6%    6%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  734.  730.   +0.   +5.
 a         P>         33    38   54%   48%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1938  1939  -0.0   +14
           >         .36   .14    4%  .72%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  664.  661.   +0.   +3.
           15>        50    66   43%   17%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  558.  551.   +1.   +21
           >          30    27   28%  .13%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.7  0.04  -012   +5b
           RR>        58     4   bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +02  -4bp
           RR>        72    42  5bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.50  0.02   +03   +3b
 10-year   =RR>        4     2  6bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.82     0   +24   +0b
           RR>         7        6bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.50  0.02   +29   +3b
           RR>         2     2  3bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.06     0   +29   +1b
 10-year   =RR>                 2bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.66  0.65  0.66  0.75
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.74  1.74  1.74  1.72
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason
Hovet in Prague; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
