CEE MARKETS-Forint eases on output fall, U.S. election weighs on bonds

* Forint retreats from 3-week high on output fall * Clinton win in U.S. vote could help equities, weaken bonds * Hungary's Oct CPI rises to 3-year high, bond yields rise By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The forint retreated and Hungarian bonds eased after a surprise fall in industrial output, while investors were positioning for a rise in global interest rates after Tuesday's U.S. elections. Hungary's industrial output fell by 3.7 percent in annual terms in September. Analysts had expected 3.4 percent growth. The forint eased 0.2 percent against the euro to 306.11 by 1001 GMT. Most Central European currencies changed little as investors were unwilling to take any risks during the U.S. elections. A likely win of Democrat Hillary Clinton could slightly lift regional currencies and equities and weaken government bonds. Regional equities rose, led by 1.1 percent rise in Warsaw's bluechip index. Budapest's main index hit its second daily record high in a row. "Caution is justified as opinion polls did not prove true either after Britain's referendum (on EU membership in June)," Budapest-based Takarekbank analysts said in a note. The forint gave up only some of the past weeks' gains as the output fall did not cause a scare. Analysts said it was caused by one-off factors including a negative base effect, and that output could soon return to growth despite risks from a regionwide labour shortage. Other Hungarian figures showed a jump in annual inflation to a 3-year high of 1 percent in October. Even before the data, Hungarian central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said in an interview that the bank could not lift its record-low interest rates for years even if big central banks in the world start to tighten their policies. Separately, the bank said on its website that underlying indicators still pointed to low inflation pressures. Hungarian bond yields rose, with 10-year papers trading at 3.12 percent, up 9 basis points from Monday's fixing. One trader said the rise reflected expectations for Clinton's win that could open the way for the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates. "(Presidential candidate) Trump is regarded as risky therefore his victory could bring bulls into bond markets," the trader said. Inflation has been anaemic in the region for several years. In neighbouring Romania, the central bank has been worried that a surge in wages ahead of parliament elections in December could boost inflation by next year. Parliament approved another round of wage hikes on Monday. The leu eased only slightly, by 0.1 percent. "The government has already said that it would challenge this initiative in the Constitutional Court," ING analysts said in a note. CEE SNAP AT 1101 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 200 335 05% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 306. 305. -0.1 2.79 forint => 1100 6100 6% % Polish <EURPLN 4.32 4.32 +0. -1.6 zloty => 80 91 02% 2% Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.49 -0.0 0.36 leu => 30 91 9% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 +0. 1.69 kuna => 20 35 02% % Serbian <EURRSD 122. 123. +0. -1.1 dinar => 9200 1200 16% 8% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 898. 899. -0.0 -6.0 93 00 1% 0% Budapest 3041 3035 +0. +27 3.25 3.45 20% .14% Warsaw <.WIG20 1780 1761 +1. -4.2 > .42 .79 06% 3% Buchares 6818 6822 -0.0 -2.6 t .32 .17 6% 6% Ljubljan <.SBITO 734. 730. +0. +5. a P> 33 38 54% 48% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1938 1939 -0.0 +14 > .36 .14 4% .72% Belgrade <.BELEX 664. 661. +0. +3. 15> 50 66 43% 17% Sofia <.SOFIX 558. 551. +1. +21 > 30 27 28% .13% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 0.04 -012 +5b RR> 58 4 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 -4bp RR> 72 42 5bps s <CZ10YT 0.50 0.02 +03 +3b 10-year =RR> 4 2 6bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.82 0 +24 +0b RR> 7 6bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.50 0.02 +29 +3b RR> 2 2 3bps ps <PL10YT 3.06 0 +29 +1b 10-year =RR> 2bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.66 0.65 0.66 0.75 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.74 1.74 1.72 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Tom Heneghan)