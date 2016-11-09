FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Assets rebound after early declines on Trump victory
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 9:51 AM / 10 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets rebound after early declines on Trump victory

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* CEE assets ease on Trump victory but rebound from early
lows
    * U.S. uncertainty affects other emerging economies more
    * Zloty, leu bounce off early lows, forint even firms
    * Government bond yields rise but retreat quickly
    * Poland expected to hold interest rates

    By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Central European
assets quickly rebounded from an early plunge on Wednesday as
initial worries over the surprise victory of Donald Trump in the
U.S. elections subsided and strong economic fundamentals helped
contain market falls in the region. 
    Trump's victory brings with it much uncertainty, including
on U.S. economic policy, which may cause turbulence in global
markets. But the European Union's rapidly growing, stable
eastern members, with their strong trade links with the euro
zone, will suffer less than dollar-linked emerging economies in
other regions, analysts and traders said.
    "What we could read from Trump's policy comments so far
would affect Latin America and Asia rather than our region,"
said Gergely Urmossy, Budapest-based analyst of Erste.
    "The money withdrawn from those regions may even come here,"
he added.
    The zloty rebounded from a 2-month low against the
euro in early trade and the leu from a 4-month low by 0852 GMT,
even though they were still weaker from Tuesday by 0.2 and 0.1
percent, respectively.
    The forint even firmed a shade after an initial
easing to a six-day low. It is still supported by Friday's
upgrade from Moody's, Hungary's third investment-grade rating
this year.
    "A big current account surplus also supports the forint,"
Urmossy said. 
    The region's main stock indices, after an initial fall of
about 2 percent, have also regained ground. 
    Bucharest's main equities index shed 1.2 percent,
Warsaw's bluechip index eased by 1.1 percent, Budapest
 dropped by 1 percent and Prague fell by 0.4
percent.
    Government bond prices were flat or eased slightly in the
region, extending the past two weeks' loss. But yields retreated
from early highs.
    Fixed income traders said swings in long-term Bund yields in
the past day showed that it was hard to read the possible
impacts of Trump's victory on bond markets in the world and the
region.
    Regional bonds eased in the past weeks as many investors
expected Hillary Clinton to win the U.S. elections, leaving 
expectations for a rise in U.S. interest rates unchanged.
    Trump's victory reduces the odds of a Federal Reserve rate
hike in December, but creates uncertainty over economic policy
in the biggest economy in the world and in global markets,
traders said.
    Hungary's 10-year bond yield was flat at 3.1 percent.
Poland's corresponding yield retreated from an early rise to
3.14 percent to 3.08 percent.
    Poland's central bank is expected to keep interest rates on
hold at its meeting on Wednesday. 

     
           CEE      SNAP   AT  0952       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        280   250    1%    1%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  305.  305.   +0.  2.99
 forint    =>       5000  6600   05%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.34  4.33  -0.2  -1.9
 zloty     =>         35    40    2%    7%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.50  -0.0  0.17
 leu       =>         15    90    6%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50   +0.  1.76
 kuna      =>         70    85   02%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0500  1000   04%    8%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             894.  897.  -0.4  -6.4
                      26    95    1%    9%
 Budapest           3007  3034  -0.8   +25
                    7.44  8.45    9%  .74%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1763  1783  -1.0  -5.1
           >         .94   .22    8%    2%
 Buchares           6730  6810  -1.1  -3.9
 t                   .84   .68    7%    0%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  726.  736.  -1.3   +4.
 a         P>         92    70    3%   42%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1905  1933  -1.4   +12
           >         .44   .55    5%  .77%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  665.  665.  -0.1   +3.
           15>        02    66    0%   25%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  548.  558.  -1.7   +19
           >          65    16    0%  .04%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.7  0.01  -009   +4b
           RR>         4     8   bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1     0   +02   +3b
           RR>        72        6bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.51  0.01   +03   +5b
 10-year   =RR>        7     3  7bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.83  0.00   +24   +3b
           RR>         2     8  8bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.54  0.00   +29   +4b
           RR>         1     5  8bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.09  0.03   +29   +7b
 10-year   =RR>        8     6  5bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.26  0.24     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.64  0.64  0.66  0.75
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.73  1.73  1.72  1.72
           ><WIBOR     5           5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.