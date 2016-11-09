CEE MARKETS-Poland lags rebound after early declines on Trump victory

* CEE assets ease on Trump victory, rebound from early lows * U.S. uncertainty affects other emerging economies more * Polish assets underperform on liquidity, security concerns * Forint outperforms region after Moody's upgrade (Recasts with Polish underperformance, central bank decision, new analyst comments) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland lagged a rebound of Central European assets on Wednesday due to concerns over its strained relations with Russia as Donald Trump, winner of the U.S. presidential election, is seen seeking better ties with Moscow. Regional assets quickly rebounded from an early plunge as worries over the possible economic fallout from Trump's surprise victory subsided and strong economic fundamentals helped to contain the decline. However Poland, whose government is sharply critical of Russia, faces concerns over its security situation because Trump has spoken warmly of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has suggested a reduced U.S. role in NATO, analysts said. "Despite CEE's limited economic links with the US, the election outcome can have meaningful impact on security in the region. If the US role in NATO is reduced as was suggested by Donald Trump during the campaign, this may make investors start pricing in an additional risk premium related to security concerns," Citigroup said in a note. "This may be particularly important for Poland or Baltic states as these are economies that feel most threatened by the strengthening position of Russia." The zloty rebounded from a two-month low against the euro, but at 1151 GMT it was still weaker by one third of a percent against the euro at 4.3489. Romania's leu fully recovered from an early slide to a four-month low. The forint even firmed slightly, still helped by Friday's credit rating upgrade from Moody's. The region's main stock indices regained most of the ground after an early decline of about 2 percent, apart from Warsaw's bluechip index which was still down by 1.1 percent. "What we could read from Trump's policy comments so far would affect Latin America and Asia rather than our region," said Gergely Urmossy, Budapest-based analyst of Erste. "The money withdrawn from those regions may even come here," he added. Hungarian, Polish and Romanian government bond yields rose by around 4 basis points. Ultra-low Czech yields were steady. It is hard to predict the impact of the U.S. vote on regional and global debt markets as the odds of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December may have declined now but U.S. interest rates may eventually climb higher than expected under Trump, traders and analysts said. Poland's central bank kept its own interest rates on hold on Wednesday as expected. If the Fed tightens policy less than expected this year and next, the Czech central bank may postpone its exit from its three-year-old cap on the crown, currently expected in the middle of 2017, analysts said. The crown is seen firming after the cap, which keeps it on the weaker side of 27 against the euro, has been removed. The crown exchange rate against the euro implied in six-month forwards touched its weakest level in three weeks on Wednesday, at 26.893. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1251 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0260 27.0250 +0.00 -0.10% crown => % Hungary <EURHUF 305.4700 305.6600 +0.06 3.00% forint => % Polish <EURPLN 4.3489 4.3340 -0.34% -2.09% zloty => Romanian <EURRON 4.5095 4.5090 -0.01% 0.21% leu => Croatian <EURHRK 7.5060 7.5085 +0.03 1.77% kuna => % Serbian <EURRSD 123.0000 123.1000 +0.08 -1.24% dinar => % Note: calcula previous close at 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 894.40 897.95 -0.40% -6.48% Budapest 30204.02 30348.45 -0.48% +26.2 7% Warsaw <.WIG20 1763.35 1783.22 -1.11% -5.15% > Buchares 6750.11 6810.68 -0.89% -3.63% t Ljubljan <.SBITO 731.78 736.70 -0.67% +5.12 a P> % Zagreb <.CRBEX 1931.29 1933.55 -0.12% +14.3 > 0% Belgrade <.BELEX 667.32 665.66 +0.25 +3.61 15> % % Sofia <.SOFIX 547.53 558.16 -1.90% +18.8 > 0% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.766 -0.008 -012bp +1bps RR> s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.174 -0.002 +026b +3bps RR> ps <CZ10YT 0.504 0 +035b +3bps 10-year =RR> ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.826 0.003 +248b +2bps RR> ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.559 0.023 +299b +5bps RR> ps <PL10YT 3.122 0.057 +297b +8bps 10-year =RR> ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.26 0.24 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.64 0.64 0.66 0.73 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.735 1.73 1.725 1.72 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************************** ********* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Gareth Jones)