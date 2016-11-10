CEE MARKETS-Warsaw leads stocks rise on earnings, Trump industry pledges

* Budapest stocks at record high, Warsaw approaches 3-month high * Polish KGHM, PZO, Pekao report good Q3 earnings * Investors digest Trump's pledges on industry * Hungarian bond auctions seen drawing healthy demand By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Warsaw led a rise of Central European equities on Thursday as some Polish companies reported better than expected earnings and investors, still unsettled by Donald Trump's shock win in the U.S. election, began to focus on his pledges on industry. Although the European Union's eastern members are shielded by healthy growth and close ties with the euro zone, traders were still citing uncertainty following Trump's presidential victory. "Although uncertainties linger about what a Trump presidency would mean for global trade and geopolitics, his first speech was conciliatory, and some of his centre-stage policies are seen as pro-growth," ING analysts said in a note. Among other promises, Trump has pledged to re-industrialise the United States. Poland lagged a rebound of regional assets in the previous session due to concerns its strained relations with Russia could impact its relationship with the United States as Trump is seen seeking better ties with Moscow. But attention turned towards a batch of good Polish third-quarter corporate earnings reports on Thursday. The stocks of KGHM surged by over 10 percent after the copper producer reported a jump in earnings. "The market (also) reacts to Donald Trump's comments on industrialisation of the US," said Jaroslaw Janusz, equity trader at Noble Securities based in Krakow, Poland. "He wants to build new manufacturing powers in America and return to times when manufacturing rose faster than services and this strongly supports commodity prices," he added. The stocks of insurer PZU rose 3.5 percent after it reported 37 percent annual rise in profits. Warsaw's bluechip equities index led a rise of the region's main indices. It gained 1.8 percent by 0946 GMT, almost fully recovering from a decline earlier this month before the U.S. elections, approching its highest level in 3 months. Budapest's main stock index rose by only 1 percent, but hit a new record high. Hungarian assets have been helped by last week's credit rating upgrade to investment grade by Moody's. Thursday's Hungarian auction of 3-, 5- and 10-year government bonds could draw strong demand for all maturities despite a steepening of yield curves in the region due to the uncertainty caused by Trump's win, traders said. They also expect Hungary's central bank and the government debt agency to improve market liquidity to support bonds. The debt agency bought back bonds worth over 140 billion forints ($498.27 million) at an auction on Wednesday. "That auction has also released funds into the market," one trader said. Hungarian 10-year bond yields rose 7 basis points to 3.2 percent. Poland's corresponding yield jumped 10 basis points to 3.245 percent. CEE SNAP AT 1046 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 230 390 06% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 306. 306. -0.1 2.62 forint => 6000 0250 9% % Polish <EURPLN 4.34 4.34 +0. -1.9 zloty => 10 64 12% 1% Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.50 +0. 0.39 leu => 15 43 06% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.84 kuna => 10 45 05% % Serbian <EURRSD 122. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 9400 0500 09% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 909. 897. +1. -4.9 15 76 27% 3% Budapest 3064 3036 +0. +28 5.66 5.21 92% .11% Warsaw <.WIG20 1822 1790 +1. -1.9 > .13 .66 76% 9% Buchares 6861 6780 +1. -2.0 t .15 .82 18% 4% Ljubljan <.SBITO 735. 731. +0. +5. a P> 65 68 54% 67% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1934 1930 +0. +14 > .47 .81 19% .49% Belgrade <.BELEX 662. 665. -0.3 +2. 15> 59 03 7% 87% Sofia <.SOFIX 546. 532. +2. +18 > 68 67 63% .61% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 -012 -3bp RR> 64 24 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.00 +02 -3bp RR> 62 3 3bps s <CZ10YT 0.52 0.00 +02 -5bp 10-year =RR> 3 4 9bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.86 0.02 +25 +1b RR> 1 5 0bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.65 0.07 +30 +4b RR> 4 1 5bps ps <PL10YT 3.26 0.09 +30 +4b 10-year =RR> 4 2 3bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.66 0.67 0.73 0.73 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.75 1.76 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 280.9700 forints) (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)