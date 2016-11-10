FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Warsaw leads stocks rise on earnings, Trump industry pledges
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 10 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Warsaw leads stocks rise on earnings, Trump industry pledges

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Budapest stocks at record high, Warsaw approaches 3-month
high
    * Polish KGHM, PZO, Pekao report good Q3 earnings
    * Investors digest Trump's pledges on industry
    * Hungarian bond auctions seen drawing healthy demand

    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Warsaw led a rise of
Central European equities on Thursday as some Polish companies
reported better than expected earnings and investors, still
unsettled by Donald Trump's shock win in the U.S. election,
began to focus on his pledges on industry.
    Although the European Union's eastern members are shielded
by healthy growth and close ties with the euro zone, traders
were still citing uncertainty following Trump's presidential
victory.  
    "Although uncertainties linger about what a Trump presidency
would mean for global trade and geopolitics, his first speech
was conciliatory, and some of his centre-stage policies are seen
as pro-growth," ING analysts said in a note.
    Among other promises, Trump has pledged to re-industrialise
the United States.
    Poland lagged a rebound of regional assets in the previous
session due to concerns its strained relations with Russia could
impact its relationship with the United States as Trump is seen
seeking better ties with Moscow.
    But attention turned towards a batch of good Polish
third-quarter corporate earnings reports on Thursday.
    The stocks of KGHM surged by over 10 percent after
the copper producer reported a jump in earnings. 
    "The market (also) reacts to Donald Trump's comments on
industrialisation of the US," said Jaroslaw Janusz, equity
trader at Noble Securities based in Krakow, Poland.
    "He wants to build new manufacturing powers in America and
return to times when manufacturing rose faster than services and
this strongly supports commodity prices," he added.
    The stocks of insurer PZU rose 3.5 percent after it
reported 37 percent annual rise in profits. 
    Warsaw's bluechip equities index led a rise of the
region's main indices. It gained 1.8 percent by 0946 GMT, almost
fully recovering from a decline earlier this month before the
U.S. elections, approching its highest level in 3 months.
    Budapest's main stock index rose by only 1 percent,
but hit a new record high.
    Hungarian assets have been helped by last week's credit
rating upgrade to investment grade by Moody's.
    Thursday's Hungarian auction of 3-, 5- and 10-year
government bonds could draw strong demand for all maturities
despite a steepening of yield curves in the region due to the
uncertainty caused by Trump's win, traders said. 
    They also expect Hungary's central bank and the government
debt agency to improve market liquidity to support bonds. The
debt agency bought back bonds worth over 140 billion forints 
($498.27 million) at an auction on Wednesday. 
    "That auction has also released funds into the market," one
trader said.
    Hungarian 10-year bond yields rose 7 basis points to 3.2
percent. Poland's corresponding yield jumped 10 basis points to
3.245 percent.
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1046       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        230   390   06%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  306.  306.  -0.1  2.62
 forint    =>       6000  0250    9%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.34  4.34   +0.  -1.9
 zloty     =>         10    64   12%    1%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.50  4.50   +0.  0.39
 leu       =>         15    43   06%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50   +0.  1.84
 kuna      =>         10    45   05%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  122.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       9400  0500   09%    0%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             909.  897.   +1.  -4.9
                      15    76   27%    3%
 Budapest           3064  3036   +0.   +28
                    5.66  5.21   92%  .11%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1822  1790   +1.  -1.9
           >         .13   .66   76%    9%
 Buchares           6861  6780   +1.  -2.0
 t                   .15   .82   18%    4%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  735.  731.   +0.   +5.
 a         P>         65    68   54%   67%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1934  1930   +0.   +14
           >         .47   .81   19%  .49%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  662.  665.  -0.3   +2.
           15>        59    03    7%   87%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  546.  532.   +2.   +18
           >          68    67   63%  .61%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.7  -0.0  -012  -3bp
           RR>        64    24   bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  0.00   +02  -3bp
           RR>        62     3  3bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.52  0.00   +02  -5bp
 10-year   =RR>        3     4  9bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.86  0.02   +25   +1b
           RR>         1     5  0bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.65  0.07   +30   +4b
           RR>         4     1  5bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.26  0.09   +30   +4b
 10-year   =RR>        4     2  3bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.66  0.67  0.73  0.73
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.75  1.75  1.76  1.73
           ><WIBOR           5        
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 

($1 = 280.9700 forints)

 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.