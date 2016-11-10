FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Warsaw leads stocks rise, bonds fall on Trump pledges
November 10, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 10 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Warsaw leads stocks rise, bonds fall on Trump pledges

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Budapest stocks at record high, Warsaw nears 3-month high
    * Trump vows on economic stimulus, possible CPI rise in
focus
    * Polish bonds lead European yield rise, curves steepen
    * Hungarian bond auctions draw healthy demand, yields rise

 (Adds plunge of bonds, Hungarian bond auction, Serbian central
bank decision)
    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Warsaw led a rise of
Central European equities and government bond yields on Thursday
as investors, still unsettled by Donald Trump's shock win in the
U.S. election, began to focus on his pledges for industry.
    Among other promises, Trump has promised to re-industrialise
the United States and boost infrastructure spending. 
    This has helped stocks, but a concern that inflation could
thereby surge knocked down government bond prices in Central
Europe and elsewhere in the world.  
    Poland lagged a rebound of regional assets in the previous
session due to concerns its strained relations with Russia could
affect its relationship with the United States as Trump is
expected to seek a reduction in tensions with Moscow.
    Attention turned towards a batch of good Polish
third-quarter corporate earnings reports on Thursday.
    Warsaw's bluechip equities index led a regional
rise of stocks, bouncing 1.7 percent by 1311 GMT, with KGHM
stocks surging 7.5 percent after the copper producer
reported a jump in earnings. 
    "The market (also) reacts to Donald Trump's comments on
industrialisation of the U.S.," said Jaroslaw Janusz, equity
trader at Noble Securities based in Krakow, Poland.
    Government bond yields surged across Europe, mainly long
maturities, led by Poland. Poland's 10-year bond yield jumped 23
basis points to 10-month highs at 3.37 percent.
    Analysts said Poland was particularly vulnerable to the
global market jitters due to concerns that an expected rise in
government spending next year could raise its borrowing needs.
    "It looks like red lights started flashing again after
Trump's win," said Arkadiusz Urbanski, analyst at Bank Pekao in
Warsaw.
    The zloty fell to a 2-month low against the euro,
shedding 0.3 percent.
    The forint eased almost half a percent to 307.4
versus the euro. It is still near 18-month highs with Hungarian
assets drawing support from last week's credit rating upgrade to
investment grade by Moody's. 
    Budapest's main stock index hit a new record high.
    An auction of Hungarian government bonds attracted robust
demand, with yields jumping and the curve steepening.
    The yield rose 5 basis points from an auction two weeks ago
to 1.2 percent on 3-year bonds and 38 basis points to 3.25
percent on 10-year bonds. {nZYN4WVH00]  
    "It will take a long time for the dust to settle in markets
after the U.S. elections," one fixed income trader said, adding
that Hungarian bonds were likely to outperform the region.
    Serbia's central bank kept interest rates on hold on
Thursday, citing uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's interest
rates after the U.S. elections. 
    Poland's central bank also held fire on Wednesday. 
 
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1411       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   390   07%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  307.  306.  -0.4  2.36
 forint    =>       4000  0250    5%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.35  4.34  -0.2  -2.2
 zloty     =>         78    64    6%    9%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.50  4.50   +0.  0.36
 leu       =>         30    43   03%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50  -0.0  1.79
 kuna      =>         50    45    1%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  122.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       9500  0500   08%    0%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             907.  897.   +1.  -5.1
                      27    76   06%    3%
 Budapest           3060  3036   +0.   +27
                    4.47  5.21   79%  .94%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1821  1790   +1.  -2.0
           >         .03   .66   70%    5%
 Buchares           6853  6780   +1.  -2.1
 t                   .19   .82   07%    6%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  735.  731.   +0.   +5.
 a         P>         44    68   51%   64%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1940  1930   +0.   +14
           >         .17   .81   48%  .83%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  663.  665.  -0.1   +3.
           15>        88    03    7%   07%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  547.  532.   +2.   +18
           >          47    67   78%  .78%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.7  0.02  -009   +0b
           RR>        12     9   bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  0.01   +01  -7bp
           RR>        53     2  9bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.55  0.03   +02  -10b
 10-year   =RR>        5     6  4bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.90  0.06   +25   +4b
           RR>         5     8  3bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.74  0.18   +30   +10
           RR>         4     1  8bps   bps
           <PL10YT  3.38  0.22   +30   +9b
 10-year   =RR>        2     7  7bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.69  0.73  0.78  0.72
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.75  1.76  1.77  1.73
           ><WIBOR           5     5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Warsaw
editorial; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
