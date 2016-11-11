FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Currencies, bonds fall on risk of Fed rate hikes under Trump
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies, bonds fall on risk of Fed rate hikes under Trump

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Zloty, crown weaken to 4-month lows
    * Bond yields rise as Fed may boost rates under Trump

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
traded near multi-month lows and government bonds eased on
Friday due to concern that U.S. interest rates could surge under
the presidency of Donald Trump.
    Growth and EU membership keeps the region less vulnerable
than other emerging economies, but a rise in U.S. rates could
make its government bonds relatively less attractive.
    Investors digesting Trump's victory initially focused on his
vows to boost the U.S. economy but attention has turned towards
a resulting likely global rise in inflation.
    "Sentiment towards emerging assets appears to have
deteriorated overnight ... amid prospects of re-inflation
induced by the new US president's policies, a process dubbed
'Trumpflation'", Bucharest-based ING analysts said in a note.   
    European bonds have tracked a slide of U.S. Treasuries, with
Polish and Hungarian long-term debt prices leading the losses as
these markets are more liquid than elsewhere in Central Europe.
    Warsaw markets were closed due to a national holiday, but
the zloty plunged to a 4-month low against the euro in
international trade. At 1018 GMT it traded at 4.4125, weaker by
0.8 percent.
    The forint shed 0.4 percent to 309.4, hovering
near 6-week low territory beyond 310.
    Hungary's 5- and 10-year bond yields rose 8-9 basis points
after 20 basis points rise in the previous session. The 10-year
paper traded at 3.41 percent, its highest levels for months.
    "Possibly bigger rate hikes in the U.S. may even lead the
European Central Bank to start to taper its monetary stimulus
from March," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    "Improving growth prospects in the world and higher
inflation is bad for bonds, good for stocks," he added.
    Regional stock markets did not extend the past two days'
gains, but by trading flat they still well outperformed the MSCI
emerging market index which shed 2.3 percent.
    The Czech Republic's safe-haven bond market did not track
the regional weakening, with its ultra-low yields trading mixed.
    The Czech crown hit its weakest level since early
July against the euro, easing to 27.115, but its 0.2 percent
fall was moderate relative to other currencies in the region.
    If protectionism rises in U.S. trade policy, open emerging
economies like China, Korea, Taiwan, Mexico, but also Hungary
and Czechs face risks, said Simon Quijano-Evans, analyst of
Legal & General Investment Management.
    "(They) may be facing the biggest rethink in a decade as
Brexit, the US elections and possible 'nationalist' surprises
out of the EU really shake the boat," he said.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1118       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.1  -0.2
 crown     =>        720   250    7%    7%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  308.  -0.4  1.69
 forint    =>       4000  1250    1%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.41  4.37  -0.7  -3.5
 zloty     =>         25    78    9%    0%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.50  -0.1  0.17
 leu       =>         15    31    9%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50  -0.0  1.73
 kuna      =>         90    25    9%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  122.  123.   +0.  -1.1
 dinar     =>       9000  0000   08%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             900.  901.  -0.1  -5.8
                      51    69    3%    4%
 Budapest           3055  3054   +0.   +27
                    1.45  0.32   04%  .72%
 Buchares           6850  6845   +0.  -2.2
 t                   .42   .53   07%    0%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  735.  735.  -0.0   +5.
 a         P>         11    44    4%   60%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1953  1946   +0.   +15
           >         .07   .14   36%  .59%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  664.  665.  -0.0   +3.
           15>        75    03    4%   21%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  536.  541.  -0.9   +16
           >          57    45    0%  .42%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  0.01  -010   +0b
           RR>        93     8   bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +01  -7bp
           RR>        91    38  4bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.61  0.05   +03   +3b
 10-year   =RR>        3     8  1bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.26  0.25     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.69  0.71  0.79  0.72
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 

 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Jason Hovet
in Prague; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.