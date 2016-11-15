FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Bonds rebound, GDP growth slows but still strong
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Bonds rebound, GDP growth slows but still strong

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Bond yields drop 10 bps, still up 35-40 bps since U.S.
vote
    * Czech, Polish, Hungarian, Romanian GDP growth below
forecasts
    * Regional economic growth is still strong, seen picking up
    * Currencies trade off multi-month lows, equities rise
slightly

    By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Central European
government bonds firmed on Tuesday after weeks of sharp decline
as euro zone and U.S. debt prices also rebounded. 
    The region's biggest economies -- and Germany, their main
export market -- all reported slower-than expected annual growth
in the third quarter, albeit of a relatively robust 1.9-4.4
percent.    
    Coupled with their strong links with the euro zone, their
economic strength makes them less vulnerable to global shocks
than other emerging markets.
    Hungarian, Polish and Romanian 10-year bond yields dropped
about 10 basis points as prices rebounded after falling last
week on fears that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies
could boost inflation and interest rates worldwide.
    At 3.4-3.5 percent, the three Central European countries'
yields are at the same level despite risks that government
spending will rise in Poland and Romania.
    "Investors did not look at differences while they were
selling either," one Budapest-based trader said, adding that
Hungary's policies to increase liquidity in markets would sooner
or later help its bonds outperform.
    The bonds' solid performance in the face of Trump's shock
election victory and their strength relative to riskier euro
zone countries such as Italy, Portugal and Spain shows improved
investor confidence in the region, traders said.
    Hungarian, Polish and Romanian 10-year bond yields are 35-40
basis points above levels before the U.S. election, compared
with a 20-30 basis point rise in Italy, Portugal and Spain.
    Equities mostly rose on Tuesday and regional currencies
traded off multi-month lows hit since Americans voted on Nov. 8.
The forint firmed 0.3 percent and the zloty 
0.1 percent against the euro.
    Economic growth was lower than expected in the region due to
slower European Union funds inflows, but consumption fuelled by
wage increases helped underpin expansion.
    Growth is seen rebounding in the next quarters although
investors are watching to see if domestic fragilities contribute
to investment weakness and if exports can improve.
    "If the pickup in investment gets delayed and growth remains
weaker we would not be surprised to see the MPC (Polish central
bank) softening its rhetoric," Erste said in a note.
    In Romania, which will hold elections on Dec. 11, "the
consumption story is running out of steam" even though sharp
wage hikes and tax cuts will be followed by a small further tax
cut in January, ING analysts said in a note.
    The leu eased a shade against the euro after data
showed Romania's annual growth slowed to 4.4 percent, below
forecasts, from a 6 percent rise in the second quarter.
 
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1119       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        250   305   02%    0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  310.   +0.  1.45
 forint    =>       1500  9500   26%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.41  4.41   +0.  -3.5
 zloty     =>         40    97   13%    3%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51  -0.0  0.08
 leu       =>         55    37    4%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.51  7.51  -0.0  1.66
 kuna      =>         45    15    4%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.0  -1.5
 dinar     =>       3500  3100    3%    2%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             908.  905.   +0.  -4.9
                      95    11   42%    5%
 Budapest           3013  3012   +0.   +25
                    5.67  2.88   04%  .98%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1766  1753   +0.  -4.9
           >         .40   .86   71%    9%
 Buchares           6861  6854   +0.  -2.0
 t                   .65   .72   10%    4%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  712.  715.  -0.4   +2.
 a         P>         47    53    3%   34%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1978  1975   +0.   +17
           >         .68   .95   14%  .11%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  660.  666.  -0.8   +2.
           15>        49    07    4%   54%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  539.  534.   +0.   +16
           >          18    62   85%  .98%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  -0.0  -004  -1bp
           RR>        64    16   bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +02   +1b
           RR>        24    04  1bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.62     0   +03   +3b
 10-year   =RR>        3        2bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.86  -0.0   +24   +0b
           RR>         7    13  9bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.75  -0.0   +30  -6bp
           RR>         4     7  9bps     s
           <PL10YT  3.41  -0.0   +31  -7bp
 10-year   =RR>        7    95  1bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.66  0.69  0.76   0.7
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.74  1.74  1.74  1.73
           ><WIBOR           5     5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by
Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
