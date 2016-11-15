FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Slow GDP growth halts Polish bond rebound
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Slow GDP growth halts Polish bond rebound

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Assets give up ground, especially Polish long-term bonds
    * Czech, Polish, Hungarian, Romanian GDP growth below
forecasts
    * Regional economic growth is still strong, expected to pick
up
    * Currencies trade off multi-month lows, zloty reverses
firming

 (Adds Poland-led retreat of long-term bonds)
    By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Central European
government bonds gained on Tuesday after weeks of decline, as
euro zone and U.S. debt prices also rebounded. 
    The bonds gave up some ground after weaker-than-expected
economic output figures and a slight rise in U.S. Treasury
yields.   
    Central Europe's biggest economies -- and Germany, their
main export market -- all reported slower-than expected annual
growth in the third quarter, albeit of a relatively robust 1.9
to 4.4 percent.
    Coupled with their strong links with the euro zone, the
strength of the Central European economies makes them less
vulnerable to global shocks than other emerging markets.
    Hungarian, Polish and Romanian 10-year bond yields initially
dropped about 10 basis points. They had surged last week on
fears that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies would
boost inflation and interest rates worldwide.
    The Polish debt then gave up all the ground they had gained,
trading at a yield of 3.49 percent late in the session.
Hungarian and Romanian bonds retreated slightly.
    One Warsaw-based trader said "the poor GDP data" caused the
rebound in long-term Polish bond yields. Poland's 2.5 percent
annual economic growth in the third quarter was the weakest in
three years.
    At 3.4 to 3.5 percent, the three Central European countries'
yields are at the same level despite risks that government
spending will rise in Poland and Romania.
    "Investors did not look at differences while they were
selling, either," one Budapest-based trader said, adding that
Hungary's policies to increase liquidity in markets would sooner
or later help its bonds outperform.
    The bonds' solid performance in the face of Trump's election
victory and their strength relative to riskier euro zone
countries such as Italy, Portugal and Spain shows improved
investor confidence in the region, traders said.
    Hungarian, Polish and Romanian 10-year bond yields are still
about 40 basis points above levels before the U.S. election,
compared with a 20-30 basis point rise in Italy, Portugal and
Spain.
    Equities in the region mostly gave up early gains as well.
    The zloty eased by 0.3 percent, reversing an early
strengthening.
    Economic growth was lower than expected in the region as the
flow of European Union funds slowed, but consumption fuelled by
wage increases helped underpin expansion.
    Growth is expected to rebound in the coming quarters,
although investors are watching to see if domestic fragility
contributes to investment weakness and if exports can improve.
    "If the pickup in investment gets delayed and growth remains
weaker we would not be surprised to see the MPC (Polish central
bank) softening its rhetoric," Erste said in a note.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1642       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        340   305    1%    3%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  310.   +0.  1.40
 forint    =>       3000  9500   21%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.43  4.41  -0.2  -3.9
 zloty     =>         15    97    7%    2%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51  -0.0  0.10
 leu       =>         45    37    2%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.51  7.51  -0.0  1.66
 kuna      =>         45    15    4%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.0  -1.5
 dinar     =>       3500  3100    3%    2%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             904.  905.  -0.0  -5.4
                      68    11    5%    0%
 Budapest           3014  3012   +0.   +26
                    9.79  2.88   09%  .04%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1753  1753   +0.  -5.6
           >         .97   .86   01%    6%
 Buchares           6863  6854   +0.  -2.0
 t                   .00   .72   12%    2%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  714.  715.  -0.1   +2.
 a         P>         59    53    3%   65%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1973  1975  -0.1   +16
           >         .38   .95    3%  .79%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  660.  666.  -0.8   +2.
           15>        47    07    4%   54%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  538.  534.   +0.   +16
           >          51    62   73%  .84%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  0.01  -001   +3b
           RR>        38     1   bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  0.00   +02   +2b
           RR>        15     5  2bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.59  -0.0   +03   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        2    32  0bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.82  -0.0   +24  -5bp
           RR>         3    63  5bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.82  -0.0   +31   +1b
           RR>              06  6bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.51  -0.0   +32   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        3    35  2bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.27  0.26     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.66   0.7  0.77   0.7
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.74  1.75  1.75  1.73
           ><WIBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Angel
Krasimirov in Sofia and Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing
by Larry King)

