9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Bonds track easing U.S. Treasuries, Prague leads stocks fall
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
November 16, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Bonds track easing U.S. Treasuries, Prague leads stocks fall

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Bond yields track rise in U.S. Treasuries
    * Weak GDP data, uncertain U.S. rate outlook dim sentiment
    * Volatility is lower since last week
    * Equities mostly ease, led by Prague

 (Adds Bulgarian parliament decision, Komercni share fall, new
prices)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Central European assets
including government bonds mostly retreated on Wednesday as a
rebound in the previous session proved short-lived and yields
also rose in the euro zone and the United States.
    Higher U.S yields and a strengthening dollar reflect
expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise under the
presidency of Donald Trump. Emerging market assets can suffer if
investors transfer funds into the United States.
    "Everybody is talking about a rise in inflation (due to
Trump's likely policies) ... but the debate is highly
theoretical," one Budapest-based trader said.
    "Everybody is confused ... We will have to wait to see what
happens."
    Hungary's 10-year government bond yield rose by 9 basis
points from Tuesday's fixing to 3.56 percent, while Poland's
corresponding yield rose 10 basis points to 3.59 percent.
    The yields have risen by 40-50 basis points since the U.S.
presidential election on Nov. 8.
    Concerns about the direction of U.S. monetary and economic
policy have also weighed on Central Europe's main currencies and
pushed them past key psychological levels to multi-month lows
against the euro last week.
    After some rebound this week, the currencies were treading
water on Wednesday. The zloty fully gave up a
half-percent early gain by 0956 GMT.
    Tuesday's weaker-than-expected third-quarter economic output
figures for the region also weighed on sentiment.
    Raiffeisen analyst Andreas Schwabe said there was a risk
that the region's economic growth would slow to 2-3 percent,
which could prompt central banks to postpone monetary policy
tightening.
    "But these decisions will also depend on other (external)
factors like ECB (European Central Bank) policies, global risk
sentiment and the pace of re-inflation going forward," he said
in a note.   
    Regional stocks mostly eased, led by Prague where the main
equities index shed 2 percent.
    Czech Moneta Money Bank shares fell by 2.5
percent after GE Capital sold its stocks in the bank.
 
    Heavyweight CEZ eased 2.1 percent after the energy
group said it was extending an outage at Unit 1 of the Temelin
nuclear power plant to mid- from early December due to the large
number of checks required. 
    The stocks of Komercni, the biggest Czech bank,
fell more than 4 percent after Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka
floated the idea of a tax on various sectors including banks.   
    Bulgaria's main stock index shed 0.8 percent.
    Bulgaria's parliament approved the resignation of Prime
Minister Boiko Borisov's centre-right government in a move which
is likely to lead to months of political uncertainty and early
elections in 2017. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1556       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        340   440   04%    3%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  310.  -0.0  1.45
 forint    =>       1500  0050    5%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.43  4.43  -0.1  -4.0
 zloty     =>         91    12    8%    8%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51  -0.1  -0.0
 leu       =>         95    46    1%    1%
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.51  7.51  -0.0  1.61
 kuna      =>         80    55    3%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1500  2000   04%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             886.  904.  -1.9  -7.2
                      90    68    7%    6%
 Budapest           2987  3013  -0.8   +24
                    2.99  3.01    6%  .88%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1756  1754   +0.  -5.5
           >         .48   .02   14%    2%
 Buchares           6840  6875  -0.5  -2.3
 t                   .78   .76    1%    3%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  713.  714.  -0.1   +2.
 a         P>         24    59    9%   45%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1970  1973  -0.1   +16
           >         .66   .38    4%  .63%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  660.  660.   +0.   +2.
           15>        73    47   04%   58%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  534.  538.  -0.7   +15
           >          48    51    5%  .96%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  -0.0  -006  -2bp
           RR>        88    23   bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +01  -2bp
           RR>         3    06  9bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.61  -0.0   +03  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        2    11  0bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.83  0.00   +24   +1b
           RR>         1     3  6bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.86  0.03   +31   +2b
           RR>         6     5  8bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.60  0.09   +32   +10
 10-year   =RR>        3     8  9bps   bps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.66  0.69  0.76   0.7
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.76  1.78  1.77  1.73
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
        

 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
