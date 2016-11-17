FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Bonds firm ahead of auctions in fragile rebound
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Bonds firm ahead of auctions in fragile rebound

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Bond yields drop slightly, tracking U.S. Treasuries
    * Rebound is fragile due to unclear U.S. policy changes

    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Central European
government bonds firmed on Thursday ahead of debt auctions in
Bucharest and Warsaw, a rebound that traders called fragile as
U.S. Treasuries also regained some ground.
    Long-term bond yields in the region have surged by around 40
basis points since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential
election on Nov. 8. His victory has raised expectations for a
rise in inflation and interest rates, a global surge in bond
yields, a dollar jump and reduced investor appetite for emerging
market assets.
    However, Treasuries yields dropped slightly and the dollar
retreated by Thursday.
    "Yields (in Hungary) dropped along with U.S. Treasuries, but
this is a vulnerable rebound," a Budapest-based fixed income
trader said.
    Investors around the world will seek more clarity on future
fiscal and monetary policies in the United States under Trump
and until they get it, assets in emerging markets will remain
volatile, analysts said. 
    Despite the temporary rebound, Poland's government reduced
the amount of bonds offered at a tender on Thursday to 3-5
billion zlotys from 3-7 billion zlotys.
    "Today's auction (...) takes place in unfavourable market
conditions, which is likely to subdue investor appetite," Bank
Pekao analysts said in a note. "Despite all that, we expect that
the ministry will place a sizable share of the offer."
    Investors have sold government bonds in emerging markets
indiscriminately in the past weeks.
    Yields of 10-year bonds are about the same now, at around
3.5 percent in Hungary and Poland, and also in Romania which
will also test market sentiment with a tender on Thursday.
    Romania's 2024-expiry bonds could be sold at a cut-off yield
of 3.35-3.4 percent at the auction, up from Wednesday's closing
bid of 3.3 percent, ING analysts said in a note.
    Looking at longer-term bonds, investors for now are ignoring
risks of a rise in government spending in Poland and Romania.
Meanwhile, short-term debt yields have been lower in Hungary as
the central bank has boosted liquidity on forint markets with
unconventional tools.
    Poland's lower chamber of parliament approved a cut in the
retirement age late on Wednesday in a move that may widen budget
deficits and weigh on economic growth.
    Regional currencies, which have been moved by bond market
jitters recently, mostly firmed slightly or were flat on
Thursday morning. But the Czech crown eased 0.1
percent to 27.058 against the euro by 0902 GMT.
    Its weakening is unusual as it has usually traded near 27
since the Czech central bank launched a cap at that level in
2013. Czech local markets were closed due to a national holiday.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1002       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.2
 crown     =>        580   390    7%    2%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  310.   +0.  1.53
 forint    =>       9000  2600   12%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.43  4.44   +0.  -4.0
 zloty     =>         70    67   22%    3%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.52  4.51  -0.0  -0.0
 leu       =>         00    95    1%    2%
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.51  7.51  -0.0  1.60
 kuna      =>         90    85    1%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1300  2100   06%    5%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Budapest           2987  2997  -0.3   +24
                    0.28  2.83    4%  .87%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1758  1758   +0.  -5.4
           >         .68   .54   01%    0%
 Buchares           6849  6843   +0.  -2.2
 t                   .76   .14   10%    1%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  712.  713.  -0.1   +2.
 a         P>         17    24    5%   30%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1968  1964   +0.   +16
           >         .47   .72   19%  .50%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  661.  660.   +0.   +2.
           15>        45    73   11%   69%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  535.  534.   +0.   +16
           >          83    48   25%  .26%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.81     0   +24   +1b
           RR>         7        5bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.81  -0.0   +31  -5bp
           RR>         9     6  6bps     s
           <PL10YT  3.53  -0.0   +32  -3bp
 10-year   =RR>        2     6  6bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.66  0.68  0.75   0.7
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.76  1.77  1.78  1.73
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; editing by
Mark Heinrich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.