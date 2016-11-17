FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Tax cut news lifts Hungarian stocks, bond auctions weak
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Tax cut news lifts Hungarian stocks, bond auctions weak

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungary pledges corporate tax cut, stocks reverse fall
    * Bond yields surge after weak Polish, Romanian auctions

 (Recasts with Hungarian tax cut, Polish and Romanian government
bond auctions)
    By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hungarian stocks
reversed an early fall on Thursday as the government pledged a
corporate tax cut, while weak Polish and Romanian government
bond auctions indicated market sentiment remained fragile.
    Regional governments are boosting wages and cutting taxes to
fight a flight of labour into richer western Europe.
    Hungarian officials said the corporate tax rate would be
lowered to a flat 9 percent next year at a cost of 145 billion
forints ($502.60 million). 
    It is difficult to calculate the impact as several one-off
items allow companies to reduce the tax, which is now 10
percent, and 19 percent on amounts above 500 million forints,
analysts said.
    The Budapest Stock Exchange's main index reversed an
early fall after the announcement as blue chips rebounded.
Magyar Telekom stocks firmed 2.3 percent by 1139 GMT. 
    The index gained 0.6 percent, while Warsaw's bluechip index
 was flat and Slovenia's main index fell 1.1
percent, knocked down by 2.4 percent slide of drug maker Krka
 which said its net profits could fall. 
    The forint extended early gains and firmed 0.3
percent to 309.3 by 1239 GMT.
    Poland's weak bond auction indicated that risks from policy
changes in the United States under the presidency of Donald
Trump continue to weigh on the region's emerging markets.
    Long-term bond yields in the region have surged by around 40
basis points since Trump won the U.S. election on Nov. 8. His
victory has raised expectations for a rise in inflation and
interest rates, and reduced investor appetite for emerging
market assets.
    Poland sold bonds worth 3.65 billion zlotys, around the
lower end of the planned 3-5 billion zloty range. 
    Polish 10-year bonds gave up an early firming in a rebound
in the secondary market. Their yield jumped 10 basis points from
an their early low to 3.6 percent. 
    Regional markets are likely to remain volatile until
investors get more clarity on fiscal and monetary policies in
the U.S. under Trump, market participants said.
    "Domestic factors are also not helpful - the cut in the
retirement age (in Poland) and disappearance of expectations for
a (Polish central bank) rate cut," said Grzegorz Maliszewski,
chief economist at Warsaw-based Bank Millennium. 
    Poland's lower chamber of parliament approved a cut in the
retirement age late on Wednesday in a move that may widen budget
deficits and weigh on economic growth.
    Romania sold half the planned amount of government bonds at
its own auction. ]
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1339       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        400   390   00%    6%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  310.   +0.  1.73
 forint    =>       3000  2600   31%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.44  4.44   +0.  -4.1
 zloty     =>         00    67   15%    0%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51   +0.  0.02
 leu       =>         80    95   03%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.52  7.51  -0.0  1.57
 kuna      =>         10    85    3%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1500  2100   05%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             889.  904.  -1.6  -6.9
                      62    68    6%    8%
 Budapest           3014  2997   +0.   +26
                    2.89  2.83   57%  .01%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1759  1758   +0.  -5.3
           >         .87   .54   08%    4%
 Buchares           6835  6843  -0.1  -2.4
 t                   .82   .14    1%    1%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  705.  713.  -1.0   +1.
 a         P>         65    24    6%   36%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1971  1964   +0.   +16
           >         .76   .72   36%  .70%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  663.  660.   +0.   +2.
           15>        32    73   39%   98%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  533.  534.  -0.2   +15
           >          18    48    4%  .68%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  0.01  -005   +2b
           RR>         8     3   bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +02  -4bp
           RR>        82    28  4bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.60  -0.0   +03  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        7    16  1bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.85  0.01   +24   +2b
           RR>         6     9  9bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.88  0.02   +32   +1b
           RR>                  0bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.60  0.01   +33   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        8     2  1bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.67  0.69  0.72  0.69
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.76  1.77  1.77  1.73
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 

 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Jakub
Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.