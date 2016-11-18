CEE MARKETS-Warsaw leads asset falls on pension fund proposal

* Polish ministry proposes moving pension assets in state fund * Measure would bring some listed companies under state control * Warsaw stocks hit 1-month low, Polish 10-year bond yield surges By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Warsaw led a fall of Central European stocks and long-term bonds as a Polish plan to move pension fund assets into a state fund rekindled worries over a rise in state influence on companies. The proposal from the Polish labour ministry coincided with a renewed rise of the dollar and U.S. Treasuries yields, which has curbed demand for assets in emerging markets since Donald Trump's shock victory at U.S. presidential elections on Nov. 8. State news agency PAP reported that the ministry proposed that Poland should move private pension fund assets worth up to 147 billion zlotys ($35 billion) to a state fund, effectively putting some listed firms under state control. The companies affected would mostly be mid-size firms but would also include some blue chips like Poland's top software producer and consultant Asseco Poland and the country's largest clothing retailer LPP. Warsaw's blue-chip index fell 1.2 percent by 1004 GMT, well underperforming other regional markets. If the government, which seeks to boost influence over companies, makes decisions in the firms, "this is a risk that is hard to quantify for investors," said Slawomir Kozlarek, dealer of DM BZ WBK brokerage. "Investing on the Polish stock market has resembled a walk on a minefield for the last few years, but such a solution (with the pension funds) would mean there would be little place left to walk free from mines," he added. "I hope that this is only one of the possible options." Polish bond prices also fell much more than regional peers which tracked U.S. Treasuries. Poland's 10-year benchmark bond yield jumped 17 basis points to 3.82 percent, before retreating to 3.74 percent. The yield is now around 15 basis points above Hungarian and Romanian peers even though the latter are rated lower by credit rating agencies. Polish bonds had already got a hit from Wednesday's parliament approval of a cut in the retirement age, a move economists said would push up the country's budget deficits and reduce economic growth. Rating agency Fitch said that after the retirement age cut the government need adjustment measures to prevent a rise in the budget deficit to beyond 3 percent of economic output, risking financial sanctions from the European Union. Central European currencies traded near the multi-month lows against the euro reached after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential eletion. The zloty and the forint eased moderately, by 0.1 percent. CEE SNAP AT 1104 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 380 620 09% 5% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 309. -0.0 1.46 forint => 1000 8700 7% % Polish <EURPLN 4.44 4.44 -0.1 -4.2 zloty => 85 42 0% 8% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.0 0.03 leu => 75 60 3% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.52 7.52 -0.0 1.46 kuna => 90 25 9% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 0700 1400 06% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 883. 889. -0.6 -7.5 84 62 5% 8% Budapest 3002 2994 +0. +25 5.32 1.07 28% .52% Warsaw <.WIG20 1722 1742 -1.1 -7.3 > .07 .39 7% 7% Buchares 6834 6859 -0.3 -2.4 t .22 .05 6% 3% Ljubljan <.SBITO 709. 704. +0. +1. a P> 30 51 68% 89% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1971 1975 -0.1 +16 > .78 .42 8% .70% Belgrade <.BELEX 668. 662. +0. +3. 15> 78 71 92% 83% Sofia <.SOFIX 531. 533. -0.3 +15 > 60 51 6% .34% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.05 -001 +5b RR> 43 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +02 -7bp RR> 86 32 4bps s <CZ10YT 0.63 0.02 +03 -1bp 10-year =RR> 3 6 3bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.90 0.01 +25 +2b RR> 8 9 4bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.98 0.08 +33 +5b RR> 7 3 1bps ps <PL10YT 3.76 0.07 +34 +4b 10-year =RR> 3 3 6bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.67 0.68 0.75 0.68 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.78 1.78 1.8 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 4.1955 zlotys) (Additional reporting by Marcib Goettig and Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw/Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Toby Chopra)