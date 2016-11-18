FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Warsaw leads asset falls on pension fund proposal
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Warsaw leads asset falls on pension fund proposal

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Polish ministry proposes moving pension assets in state
fund
    * Measure would bring some listed companies under state
control
    * Warsaw stocks hit 1-month low, Polish 10-year bond yield
surges

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Warsaw led a fall of Central
European stocks and long-term bonds 
as a Polish plan to move pension fund assets into a state fund
rekindled worries over a rise in state influence on companies.
    The proposal from the Polish labour ministry coincided with
a renewed rise of the dollar and U.S. Treasuries yields, which
has curbed demand for assets in emerging markets since Donald
Trump's shock victory at U.S. presidential elections on Nov. 8.
    State news agency PAP reported that the ministry proposed
that Poland should move private pension fund assets worth up to
147 billion zlotys ($35 billion) to a state fund, effectively
putting some listed firms under state control. 
    The companies affected would mostly be mid-size firms but
would also include some blue chips like Poland's top software
producer and consultant Asseco Poland and the
country's largest clothing retailer LPP.
    Warsaw's blue-chip index fell 1.2 percent by 1004
GMT, well underperforming other regional markets.
    If the government, which seeks to boost influence over
companies, makes decisions in the firms, "this is a risk that is
hard to quantify for investors," said Slawomir Kozlarek, dealer
of DM BZ WBK brokerage. 
    "Investing on the Polish stock market has resembled a walk
on a minefield for the last few years, but such a solution (with
the pension funds) would mean there would be little place left
to walk free from mines," he added. "I hope that this is only
one of the possible options."
    Polish bond prices also fell much more than regional peers
which tracked U.S. Treasuries. Poland's 10-year benchmark bond
yield jumped 17 basis points to 3.82 percent, before retreating
to 3.74 percent.
    The yield is now around 15 basis points above Hungarian and
Romanian peers even though the latter are rated lower by credit
rating agencies.
    Polish bonds had already got a hit from Wednesday's
parliament approval of a cut in the retirement age, a move
economists said would push up the country's budget deficits and
reduce economic growth.
    Rating agency Fitch said that after the retirement age cut
the government need adjustment measures to prevent a rise in the
budget deficit to beyond 3 percent of economic output, risking
financial sanctions from the European Union. 
    Central European currencies traded near the multi-month lows
against the euro reached after Donald Trump's victory in the
U.S. presidential eletion. The zloty and the forint
 eased moderately, by 0.1 percent. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1104       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        380   620   09%    5%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  309.  -0.0  1.46
 forint    =>       1000  8700    7%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.44  4.44  -0.1  -4.2
 zloty     =>         85    42    0%    8%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51  -0.0  0.03
 leu       =>         75    60    3%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.52  7.52  -0.0  1.46
 kuna      =>         90    25    9%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       0700  1400   06%    0%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             883.  889.  -0.6  -7.5
                      84    62    5%    8%
 Budapest           3002  2994   +0.   +25
                    5.32  1.07   28%  .52%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1722  1742  -1.1  -7.3
           >         .07   .39    7%    7%
 Buchares           6834  6859  -0.3  -2.4
 t                   .22   .05    6%    3%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  709.  704.   +0.   +1.
 a         P>         30    51   68%   89%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1971  1975  -0.1   +16
           >         .78   .42    8%  .70%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  668.  662.   +0.   +3.
           15>        78    71   92%   83%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  531.  533.  -0.3   +15
           >          60    51    6%  .34%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  0.05  -001   +5b
           RR>        43         bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +02  -7bp
           RR>        86    32  4bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.63  0.02   +03  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        3     6  3bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.90  0.01   +25   +2b
           RR>         8     9  4bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.98  0.08   +33   +5b
           RR>         7     3  1bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.76  0.07   +34   +4b
 10-year   =RR>        3     3  6bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.67  0.68  0.75  0.68
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.78  1.78   1.8  1.73
           ><WIBOR           5        
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 

($1 = 4.1955 zlotys)

 (Additional reporting by Marcib Goettig and Jakub Iglewski in
Warsaw/Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Toby Chopra)

