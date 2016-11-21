FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Most assets little changed; Polish data due
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Most assets little changed; Polish data due

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Currencies up less than 0.1 pct vs euro
    * Bonds firm or flat, stocks mixed
    * Zloty ignores minister's comments on rate cuts
    * Polish industry, retail data are due at 1300 GMT

    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Central European assets
were little changed on Monday, after falling for two weeks
following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential
election.
     Trump's unexpected win and expectations for a rise in U.S.
interest rates have curbed demand for emerging market assets.
Investors are now concerned that changes in the U.S. will be
followed by a political shift in Europe.
    Developments over the weekend did not quell those concerns.
French voters defied expectation on Sunday by favouring Francois
Fillon in a primary to select a conservative candidate for
president. He will now face the second-place candidate, Alain
Juppe, in a run-off.
     Germany did provide a signal for stability, however, when
Angela Merkel said that she would seek a fourth term as German
Chancellor.
    Central European currencies gained less than 0.1 percent,
remaining near the multi-month lows reached after Trump's win.
The zloty gave up most of its early third of a percent
gain, trading at 4.4375 at 0917 GMT.
    Polish markets are consolidating after strong capital
outflows in the past weeks, a Warsaw-based currency dealer said.
    "I think 4.4 per euro and 4.1 per dollar are a
natural direction now, but it depends whether there will be a
second round of the sell-off," he said. "I wouldn't bet on that
- I think many of negative factors have been already priced in."
    Investors ignored comments from Finance Minister Mateusz
Morawiecki, who told the state-run PAP news agency on Sunday
that Poland can still use interest rate changes to influence the
economy, unlike many other countries that have little room left
to reduce rates.
    Analysts mostly expect the Polish central bank to leave
rates unchanged next year, then raise them in 2018, even though
the latest figures showed a slowdown in economic output in the
third quarter.
    Poland will release October industrial output, retail sales
and producer price figures at 1300 GMT.
    "Even though some MPC members (central bank rate setters)
suggested that rate cuts are highly unlikely, we think that this
is the most probable alternative scenario," PKO BP analysts said
in a note. "But to see a rise in (bond) prices we would need to
see a more stable situation in the world."
    Poland's 10-year government bond yield dropped
7 basis points to 3.63 percent, but is still higher by about 60
basis points since the U.S. election.
    Warsaw's blue-chip stock index rose half a percent,
rebounding from a one-month low hit on Friday. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1017       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        370   440   03%    4%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  308.  308.   +0.  1.92
 forint    =>       7000  7800   03%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.43  4.43   +0.  -4.0
 zloty     =>         75    98   05%    5%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51   +0.  0.20
 leu       =>         00    30   07%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.53  7.52  -0.0  1.38
 kuna      =>         50    95    7%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       0900  2500   13%    2%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             884.  884.   +0.  -7.4
                      74    41   04%    9%
 Budapest           3012  3010   +0.   +25
                    6.83  9.02   06%  .94%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1735  1725   +0.  -6.6
           >         .25   .74   55%    6%
 Buchares           6833  6824   +0.  -2.4
 t                   .01   .19   13%    5%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  711.  711.  -0.0   +2.
 a         P>         13    37    3%   15%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1977  1978  -0.0   +17
           >         .91   .63    4%  .06%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  672.  673.  -0.1   +4.
           15>        65    29    0%   43%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  531.  530.   +0.   +15
           >          70    91   15%  .36%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  0.00  -002   +1b
           RR>        93     8   bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +02  -1bp
           RR>        96    11  6bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.60  0.00   +03   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        6     3  3bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.89  0.00   +25   +1b
           RR>         9     3  7bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.94  -0.0   +33   +0b
           RR>              04  0bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.68  -0.0   +34   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        5    05  1bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.66  0.68  0.73  0.68
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.77  1.78  1.78  1.73
           ><WIBOR                 5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)

