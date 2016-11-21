CEE MARKETS-Most assets little changed; Polish data due

* Currencies up less than 0.1 pct vs euro * Bonds firm or flat, stocks mixed * Zloty ignores minister's comments on rate cuts * Polish industry, retail data are due at 1300 GMT By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Central European assets were little changed on Monday, after falling for two weeks following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. Trump's unexpected win and expectations for a rise in U.S. interest rates have curbed demand for emerging market assets. Investors are now concerned that changes in the U.S. will be followed by a political shift in Europe. Developments over the weekend did not quell those concerns. French voters defied expectation on Sunday by favouring Francois Fillon in a primary to select a conservative candidate for president. He will now face the second-place candidate, Alain Juppe, in a run-off. Germany did provide a signal for stability, however, when Angela Merkel said that she would seek a fourth term as German Chancellor. Central European currencies gained less than 0.1 percent, remaining near the multi-month lows reached after Trump's win. The zloty gave up most of its early third of a percent gain, trading at 4.4375 at 0917 GMT. Polish markets are consolidating after strong capital outflows in the past weeks, a Warsaw-based currency dealer said. "I think 4.4 per euro and 4.1 per dollar are a natural direction now, but it depends whether there will be a second round of the sell-off," he said. "I wouldn't bet on that - I think many of negative factors have been already priced in." Investors ignored comments from Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who told the state-run PAP news agency on Sunday that Poland can still use interest rate changes to influence the economy, unlike many other countries that have little room left to reduce rates. Analysts mostly expect the Polish central bank to leave rates unchanged next year, then raise them in 2018, even though the latest figures showed a slowdown in economic output in the third quarter. Poland will release October industrial output, retail sales and producer price figures at 1300 GMT. "Even though some MPC members (central bank rate setters) suggested that rate cuts are highly unlikely, we think that this is the most probable alternative scenario," PKO BP analysts said in a note. "But to see a rise in (bond) prices we would need to see a more stable situation in the world." Poland's 10-year government bond yield dropped 7 basis points to 3.63 percent, but is still higher by about 60 basis points since the U.S. election. Warsaw's blue-chip stock index rose half a percent, rebounding from a one-month low hit on Friday. CEE SNAP AT 1017 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 370 440 03% 4% Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. +0. 1.92 forint => 7000 7800 03% % Polish <EURPLN 4.43 4.43 +0. -4.0 zloty => 75 98 05% 5% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.20 leu => 00 30 07% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.52 -0.0 1.38 kuna => 50 95 7% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 0900 2500 13% 2% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 884. 884. +0. -7.4 74 41 04% 9% Budapest 3012 3010 +0. +25 6.83 9.02 06% .94% Warsaw <.WIG20 1735 1725 +0. -6.6 > .25 .74 55% 6% Buchares 6833 6824 +0. -2.4 t .01 .19 13% 5% Ljubljan <.SBITO 711. 711. -0.0 +2. a P> 13 37 3% 15% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1977 1978 -0.0 +17 > .91 .63 4% .06% Belgrade <.BELEX 672. 673. -0.1 +4. 15> 65 29 0% 43% Sofia <.SOFIX 531. 530. +0. +15 > 70 91 15% .36% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 0.00 -002 +1b RR> 93 8 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +02 -1bp RR> 96 11 6bps s <CZ10YT 0.60 0.00 +03 +1b 10-year =RR> 6 3 3bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.89 0.00 +25 +1b RR> 9 3 7bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.94 -0.0 +33 +0b RR> 04 0bps ps <PL10YT 3.68 -0.0 +34 +0b 10-year =RR> 5 05 1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.66 0.68 0.73 0.68 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.77 1.78 1.78 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)