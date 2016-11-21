FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Polish assets bounce after Trump-inspired sell-off
November 21, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Polish assets bounce after Trump-inspired sell-off

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty rebounds after Friday's one-month low
    * Polish assets shake off weak output, retail data
    * Regional assets steady after U.S. election hit

 (Recasts with Polish data, comments from Moody's, analysts)
    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Polish financial markets
mostly bounced on Monday from last week's sell-off, triggered by
risk aversion following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S.
presidential election.
    The zloty firmed 0.25 percent against the euro to
4.4288, while most regional assets trod water at levels similar
to those at Friday's close.
    The Polish government bond yield curve flattened, with the
10-year yield dropping 14 basis points (bps) to 3.56 percent,
still up 50 bps since the U.S. vote.
    Warsaw's blue-chip equities index rebounded from
Friday's one-month low, jumping 1.5 percent, led by oil group
PKN Orlen and insurer PZU.
    Market participants said the gains in the region's most
liquid market was a knee-jerk reaction from short positions
accumulated in the immediate aftermath of the election.
    Many investors have sharply reduced their exposure to the
region in the past four weeks and the sell-off mainly affected
the zloty, Citigroup said in a note.
    "That probably suggests caution on the establishment of new
PLN (zloty) short for the moment," Citi said, noting though that
the Polish government's "more erratic economic policy stance"
could cause further selling in the next quarters.
    Rating agency Moody's said Poland's decision to lower its
retirement age would weaken public finances, hit economic growth
and count as a negative for the country's A2 credit rating.
 
    Polish markets did not react to the comments and shrugged
off weak October industrial output and retail sales figures.
    Output fell 1.3 percent in annual terms, even though
analysts had expected 0.8 percent growth. A 3.7-percent rise in
sales was below expectations.
    The Polish central bank is widely expected to keep interest
rates on hold until a hike in 2018. Some analysts have said a
slowdown in economic output in the third quarter increased the
possibility of a rate cut.
    Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said Monday's figures
were "quite disappointing".
    "At this point we do not expect the MPC (central bank rate
setters) to change its stance, though," she said in a note.
    Foreign markets provided no particular impetus.
    Western European equities markets were rangebound and
political developments over the weekend were mixed.
    Trump's unexpected victory triggered concerns earlier that
Europe may also face a political shift. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1455       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        380   440   02%    5%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  308.  308.  -0.0  1.87
 forint    =>       8500  7800    2%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.42  4.43   +0.  -3.8
 zloty     =>         88    98   25%    6%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51   +0.  0.18
 leu       =>         10    30   04%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.53  7.52  -0.0  1.38
 kuna      =>         50    95    7%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.4
 dinar     =>       1900  2500   05%    0%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             883.  884.  -0.0  -7.5
                      93    41    5%    7%
 Budapest           3013  3010   +0.   +25
                    0.91  9.02   07%  .96%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1752  1725   +1.  -5.7
           >         .37   .74   54%    4%
 Buchares           6842  6824   +0.  -2.3
 t                   .60   .19   27%    1%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  714.  711.   +0.   +2.
 a         P>         66    37   46%   66%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1980  1978   +0.   +17
           >         .80   .63   11%  .23%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  679.  673.   +0.   +5.
           15>        86    29   98%   55%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  537.  530.   +1.   +16
           >          43    91   23%  .60%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  0.00  -002   +2b
           RR>        93     8   bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +02   +0b
           RR>        97    13  7bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.59  -0.0   +03  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        9    04  2bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.87  -0.0   +25   +0b
           RR>         2    08  4bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.86  -0.0   +32  -6bp
           RR>         5    79  3bps     s
           <PL10YT  3.58  -0.1   +33  -11b
 10-year   =RR>        6    04  0bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.64  0.65  0.68  0.66
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.75  1.75  1.76  1.73
           ><WIBOR           5        
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
  
    

 (Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

