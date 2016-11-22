FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Assets firm on short-covering, Hungary wage boost deal
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets firm on short-covering, Hungary wage boost deal

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Rise in global risk appetite fuels short-covering
    * Hungary wage deal seen lifting GDP, CPI; labour shortage a
pain
    * Forint, zloty firm 0.3 pct against the euro
    * Warsaw leads equities rebound, bond yields decline

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Central European assets firmed
on Tuesday as investors unwound selling positions in emerging
markets and Hungary agreed an  increase of 15 percent to its
minimum wage next year which is seen boosting economic
growth. 
    The Hungarian central bank is expected to keep interest
rates on hold at its meeting despite the increased inflation
risks due to the deal to boost minimum wages and cut payroll
taxes in 2017 and in election year 2018. 
    Inflation in Hungary currently stands at 1.0 percent.
    Analysts said the biggest wage increase in recent memory,
which will see the skilled minimum wage rise 25 percent in 2017,
was unlikely to meet its goal to tackle a deepening labour
shortage without serious changes in education and public
employment. 
    But it can help economic growth pick up to about 3 percent
next year from a median analysts' forecast of 2.15 percent this
year, and consumer prices rise after stagnating for years.
    The country hopes higher wages will attract workers who have
left the country back to Hungary.
    The Hungarian central bank has signalled that it wanted to
keep interest rates low for years. The wage increase is unlikely
to change that policy in the short term but tightening may come
earlier if inflation jumps by 2018, analysts said.
    "Times when the bank will need to consider how to prevent
economic overheating are more likely now than ideas about more
stimulus," said Peter Virovacz, analyst of ING Bank. 
    The forint and Poland's zloty firmed 0.3
percent against the euro by 0950 GMT.
    A covering of earlier short positions mainly helped Warsaw
in the region.
    Polish assets had been the worst hit in Central Europe in
the past weeks by selling as Donald Trump's shock win in the
U.S. presidential election led to a sell-off in global debt
markets and in emerging markets.
    A global rise in metals and raw materials helped the Polish
bourse extend Monday's gains, with copper producer KGHM 
and energy sector shares rising.
    Warsaw's blue-chip stock index led regional gains,
rising by 1.2 percent, drifting further off last week's
one-month lows.
    Regional government bond yields tracked a retreat of euro
zone and U.S. peers.
    Poland's 10-year benchmark yield dropped 7
basis points to 3.47 percent. 
    Hungary's corresponding yield fell 11 basis points to 3.5
percent.
    The bids for Romania's 10-year bonds also dropped by 12
basis points to 3.47 percent even though the country rejected
all bids at a 6-year bond tender on Monday, its second failed
auction since the Nov. 8 U.S. elections.
     "With a large part of this year's planned gross issuance
behind us and budget spending well below plan ... the finance
ministry can afford to wait a bit," ING analysts said in a note.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1050       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.2
 crown     =>        540   375    6%    1%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  308.  309.   +0.  2.05
 forint    =>       3200  2000   29%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.41  4.43   +0.  -3.6
 zloty     =>         85    20   31%    3%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51  -0.0  0.18
 leu       =>         10    00    2%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.53  7.53   +0.  1.38
 kuna      =>         50    75   03%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.4
 dinar     =>       1900  2900   08%    0%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             891.  884.   +0.  -6.7
                      37    00   83%    9%
 Budapest           3021  3010   +0.   +26
                    7.11  3.57   38%  .32%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1777  1756   +1.  -4.3
           >         .80   .35   22%    8%
 Buchares           6846  6840   +0.  -2.2
 t                   .26   .88   08%    6%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  707.  714.  -0.9   +1.
 a         P>         64    66    8%   65%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1988  1982   +0.   +17
           >         .69   .94   29%  .70%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  679.  679.  -0.1   +5.
           15>        13    86    1%   44%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  544.  539.   +0.   +18
           >          83    61   97%  .21%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.7  -0.0   +00   +1b
           RR>        06    13  0bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +02   +3b
           RR>         2    17  9bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.57  -0.0   +03   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        4    17  3bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.86  -0.0   +25  -1bp
           RR>         9     3  7bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.79  -0.0   +32  -1bp
           RR>         6     6  1bps     s
           <PL10YT  3.50  -0.0   +32  -4bp
 10-year   =RR>        4    72  6bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.25  0.25     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.64  0.65   0.7  0.66
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.74  1.75  1.75  1.73
           ><WIBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.