9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Hungarian wage deal helps rebound, central bank cuts o/n rate
November 22, 2016 / 3:35 PM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian wage deal helps rebound, central bank cuts o/n rate

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungarian cbank keeps base rate on hold
    * Rise in global risk appetite fuels short-covering
    * Hungary wage deal seen lifting GDP, CPI
    * Forint and zloty firm against the euro
    * Warsaw leads equities rebound, bond yields decline

 (Adds Hungarian central bank decisions, comments)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Central European assets firmed
on Tuesday as investors unwound selling positions in emerging
markets and Hungary agreed an increase of 15 percent to its
minimum wage, a move seen boosting economic growth. 
    The deal by government and employers to boost wages and cut
payroll taxes in 2017 and in election year 2018 could increase
inflation risks. 
    Hungary's central bank, however, retained its dovish bias,
keeping its 0.9 percent base rate on hold, but cutting its
overnight lending rate by 15 basis points to 0.9 percent.
    "This means interbank rates cannot rise above the base
rate," one Budapest-based dealer said.
    "Right now there is excess liquidity in markets. With the
BUBOR (interbank rate) 35 basis points below the base
rate, the lower limit on the top of (short-term) interest rates
can become effective only later."
    The bank said it was ready to loosen monetary conditions
further if warranted by inflation, and that it aimed to help the
economy through helping money market rates decline.
    The forint, after a slight easing following the
rate cut, quickly recovered.
    It traded at 307.92 against the euro at 1451 GMT, firmer by
0.4 percent from Monday. The zloty gained 0.3 percent.
    The forint was helped by the deal, which could lead to the
biggest wage rise since 2002.
    It could help economic growth, which slowed down in the
third quarter, pick up to near 3 percent in 2017 from forecasts
of 2.15 percent this year, analysts said. 
    A covering of earlier short positions helped Warsaw.
    Polish assets had been the worst hit in Central Europe in
previous days by selling as Donald Trump's shock win in the U.S.
presidential election on Nov. 8 led to a sell-off in global debt
markets and emerging markets.
    Warsaw's blue-chip stock index led gains, rising
1.1 percent.
    Government bond yields tracked euro zone and U.S. peers
lower.
    Poland's 10-year benchmark yield dropped 3 basis points to
3.51 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield fell 11 basis points
to 3.5 percent.
    The bids for Romania's 10-year bonds also dropped by 11
basis points to 3.48 percent even though the country rejected
all bids at a 6-year bond tender on Monday, its second failed
auction since the U.S. elections.
     "With a large part of this year's planned gross issuance
behind us and budget spending well below plan ... the finance
ministry can afford to wait a bit," ING analysts said in a note.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1551       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        330   375   02%    3%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  307.  309.   +0.  2.18
 forint    =>       9200  2000   42%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.42  4.43   +0.  -3.6
 zloty     =>         02    20   27%    7%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51  -0.0  0.14
 leu       =>         25    00    6%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.52  7.53   +0.  1.49
 kuna      =>         70    75   14%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.1  -1.6
 dinar     =>       4400  2900    2%    0%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             892.  884.   +0.  -6.6
                      69    00   98%    5%
 Budapest           3020  3010   +0.   +26
                    1.19  3.57   32%  .26%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1774  1756   +1.  -4.5
           >         .90   .35   06%    3%
 Buchares           6846  6840   +0.  -2.2
 t                   .78   .88   09%    5%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  707.  714.  -0.9   +1.
 a         P>         63    66    8%   65%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1983  1982   +0.   +17
           >         .51   .94   03%  .39%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  679.  679.  -0.0   +5.
           15>        41    86    7%   48%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  545.  539.   +1.   +18
           >          78    61   14%  .42%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.7  -0.0   +00   +2b
           RR>        06    13  1bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +02   +3b
           RR>         2    17  9bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.57  -0.0   +03   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        2    19  3bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.87  -0.0   +25   +2b
           RR>         5    14  9bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.80  -0.0   +32  -1bp
           RR>         8    58  2bps     s
           <PL10YT  3.50  -0.0   +32  -4bp
 10-year   =RR>        1    79  6bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.25  0.25     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.62  0.62  0.66  0.66
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.74  1.75  1.75  1.73
           ><WIBOR     5           5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Editing by Andrew Roche)

