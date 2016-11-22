CEE MARKETS-Hungarian wage deal helps rebound, central bank cuts o/n rate

* Hungarian cbank keeps base rate on hold * Rise in global risk appetite fuels short-covering * Hungary wage deal seen lifting GDP, CPI * Forint and zloty firm against the euro * Warsaw leads equities rebound, bond yields decline (Adds Hungarian central bank decisions, comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Central European assets firmed on Tuesday as investors unwound selling positions in emerging markets and Hungary agreed an increase of 15 percent to its minimum wage, a move seen boosting economic growth. The deal by government and employers to boost wages and cut payroll taxes in 2017 and in election year 2018 could increase inflation risks. Hungary's central bank, however, retained its dovish bias, keeping its 0.9 percent base rate on hold, but cutting its overnight lending rate by 15 basis points to 0.9 percent. "This means interbank rates cannot rise above the base rate," one Budapest-based dealer said. "Right now there is excess liquidity in markets. With the BUBOR (interbank rate) 35 basis points below the base rate, the lower limit on the top of (short-term) interest rates can become effective only later." The bank said it was ready to loosen monetary conditions further if warranted by inflation, and that it aimed to help the economy through helping money market rates decline. The forint, after a slight easing following the rate cut, quickly recovered. It traded at 307.92 against the euro at 1451 GMT, firmer by 0.4 percent from Monday. The zloty gained 0.3 percent. The forint was helped by the deal, which could lead to the biggest wage rise since 2002. It could help economic growth, which slowed down in the third quarter, pick up to near 3 percent in 2017 from forecasts of 2.15 percent this year, analysts said. A covering of earlier short positions helped Warsaw. Polish assets had been the worst hit in Central Europe in previous days by selling as Donald Trump's shock win in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8 led to a sell-off in global debt markets and emerging markets. Warsaw's blue-chip stock index led gains, rising 1.1 percent. Government bond yields tracked euro zone and U.S. peers lower. Poland's 10-year benchmark yield dropped 3 basis points to 3.51 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield fell 11 basis points to 3.5 percent. The bids for Romania's 10-year bonds also dropped by 11 basis points to 3.48 percent even though the country rejected all bids at a 6-year bond tender on Monday, its second failed auction since the U.S. elections. "With a large part of this year's planned gross issuance behind us and budget spending well below plan ... the finance ministry can afford to wait a bit," ING analysts said in a note. CEE SNAP AT 1551 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 330 375 02% 3% Hungary <EURHUF 307. 309. +0. 2.18 forint => 9200 2000 42% % Polish <EURPLN 4.42 4.43 +0. -3.6 zloty => 02 20 27% 7% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.0 0.14 leu => 25 00 6% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.52 7.53 +0. 1.49 kuna => 70 75 14% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.1 -1.6 dinar => 4400 2900 2% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 892. 884. +0. -6.6 69 00 98% 5% Budapest 3020 3010 +0. +26 1.19 3.57 32% .26% Warsaw <.WIG20 1774 1756 +1. -4.5 > .90 .35 06% 3% Buchares 6846 6840 +0. -2.2 t .78 .88 09% 5% Ljubljan <.SBITO 707. 714. -0.9 +1. a P> 63 66 8% 65% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1983 1982 +0. +17 > .51 .94 03% .39% Belgrade <.BELEX 679. 679. -0.0 +5. 15> 41 86 7% 48% Sofia <.SOFIX 545. 539. +1. +18 > 78 61 14% .42% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 +00 +2b RR> 06 13 1bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 +3b RR> 2 17 9bps ps <CZ10YT 0.57 -0.0 +03 +2b 10-year =RR> 2 19 3bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.87 -0.0 +25 +2b RR> 5 14 9bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.80 -0.0 +32 -1bp RR> 8 58 2bps s <PL10YT 3.50 -0.0 +32 -4bp 10-year =RR> 1 79 6bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.25 0.25 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.62 0.62 0.66 0.66 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.75 1.75 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Editing by Andrew Roche)