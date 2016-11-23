FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Forint eases ahead of tender, short-covering lifts zloty
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint eases ahead of tender, short-covering lifts zloty

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty continues to recover as investors close shorts
    * Forint eases, central bank may cut offer at deposit tender
    * Czech cbank: ECB QE extension may not affect crown cap
policy

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The forint eased slightly on
Wednesday ahead of the Hungarian central bank's monthly deposit
tender, while Central European assets moved little as a global
dollar rally lost momentum.
    The rise of the greenback and U.S. Treasuries yields after
the Nov. 8 U.S. elections led to a sell-off in emerging markets
before some consolidation this week.
    The zloty, hit hard amid the jitters, continued to
recover.
    Gaining 0.3 percent against the euro, it traded at 4.4113,
near a key psychological line at 4.4, off 4-and-1/2-month lows
hit last week at 4.4616.
    "We see a chance that the strengthening will continue with a
target of about 4.38/EUR and 4.10-4.12/USD," Bank Pekao
said in a note.
    The forint is also off multi-month lows even
though it eased 0.1 percent to 308.95.
    The Hungarian central bank kept its base rate on hold on
Tuesday but cut its short-term lending rates and signalled that
it may continue to push money market rates lower to help the
economy. 
    "(The bank) appears very much unimpressed by the mounting
global monetary policy divergence that could challenge any loose
monetary policy set-up in the future," Raiffeisen analyst
Stephan Imre said in a note, referring to a likely rise in U.S.
interest rates.
    Raiffeisen said the central bank's loose policy could weaken
the forint to 315 against the euro by the year-end.
    Hungarian government bonds trod water, with the 10-year
paper trading steady at a yield of 3.52 percent, while Poland's
corresponding yield dropped 5 basis points to 3.46 percent.
    "The next things watched today are the (government debt
agency) AKK's bond repurchase tender and the central
bank's 3-month deposit tender," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said.
    The bank has offered to accept deposits worth 450 billion
forints at the monthly tender. A significant cut at the tender
could weigh on the forint and create additional demand for
government bonds, market participants said.
    Equities and government bonds mostly changed little.
    The stocks of Hungary's biggest lender OTP eased
0.7 percent, after Morgan Stanley cut its recommendation for the
stock to 'equal-weigh' from 'overweight'. 
    Czech 2- and 5-year government bond yields dipped deeper
into the negative after comments from Czech central bank
governor Jiri Rusnok.
    If the European Central Bank possibly extends its
bond-buying programme, that may not affect the Czech central
bank's decision on when to remove its cap on the value of the
crown, Rusnok said. 
     
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1032       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        360   350   00%    4%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  308.  308.  -0.0  1.84
 forint    =>       9500  7900    5%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.41  4.42   +0.  -3.4
 zloty     =>         13    50   31%    8%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51   +0.  0.17
 leu       =>         15    40   06%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.52  7.52   +0.  1.47
 kuna      =>         80    95   02%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.5
 dinar     =>       4000  5600   13%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             892.  892.   +0.  -6.6
                      86    29   06%    4%
 Budapest           3021  3024  -0.0   +26
                    4.46  0.38    9%  .31%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1780  1775   +0.  -4.2
           >         .24   .66   26%    4%
 Buchares           6852  6852  -0.0  -2.1
 t                   .46   .19    2%    7%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  704.  707.  -0.4   +1.
 a         P>         47    63    5%   20%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1987  1985   +0.   +17
           >         .90   .21   14%  .65%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  680.  679.   +0.   +5.
           15>        30    41   13%   62%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  545.  545.  -0.1   +18
           >          39    95    0%  .33%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.7  -0.1  -007  -12b
           RR>        94    14   bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +02  -5bp
           RR>        47    53  8bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.53  -0.1   +03  -9bp
 10-year   =RR>        2    01  1bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.89  0.00   +26   +0b
           RR>         4     8  2bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.79  -0.0   +32  -4bp
           RR>         1    44  2bps     s
           <PL10YT  3.47  -0.0   +32  -4bp
 10-year   =RR>        2    49  5bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.25  0.25     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.63  0.63  0.66  0.66
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.74  1.75  1.75  1.73
           ><WIBOR     5           5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by
Keith Weir)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.