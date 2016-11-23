CEE MARKETS-Forint eases ahead of tender, short-covering lifts zloty

* Zloty continues to recover as investors close shorts * Forint eases, central bank may cut offer at deposit tender * Czech cbank: ECB QE extension may not affect crown cap policy By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The forint eased slightly on Wednesday ahead of the Hungarian central bank's monthly deposit tender, while Central European assets moved little as a global dollar rally lost momentum. The rise of the greenback and U.S. Treasuries yields after the Nov. 8 U.S. elections led to a sell-off in emerging markets before some consolidation this week. The zloty, hit hard amid the jitters, continued to recover. Gaining 0.3 percent against the euro, it traded at 4.4113, near a key psychological line at 4.4, off 4-and-1/2-month lows hit last week at 4.4616. "We see a chance that the strengthening will continue with a target of about 4.38/EUR and 4.10-4.12/USD," Bank Pekao said in a note. The forint is also off multi-month lows even though it eased 0.1 percent to 308.95. The Hungarian central bank kept its base rate on hold on Tuesday but cut its short-term lending rates and signalled that it may continue to push money market rates lower to help the economy. "(The bank) appears very much unimpressed by the mounting global monetary policy divergence that could challenge any loose monetary policy set-up in the future," Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note, referring to a likely rise in U.S. interest rates. Raiffeisen said the central bank's loose policy could weaken the forint to 315 against the euro by the year-end. Hungarian government bonds trod water, with the 10-year paper trading steady at a yield of 3.52 percent, while Poland's corresponding yield dropped 5 basis points to 3.46 percent. "The next things watched today are the (government debt agency) AKK's bond repurchase tender and the central bank's 3-month deposit tender," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The bank has offered to accept deposits worth 450 billion forints at the monthly tender. A significant cut at the tender could weigh on the forint and create additional demand for government bonds, market participants said. Equities and government bonds mostly changed little. The stocks of Hungary's biggest lender OTP eased 0.7 percent, after Morgan Stanley cut its recommendation for the stock to 'equal-weigh' from 'overweight'. Czech 2- and 5-year government bond yields dipped deeper into the negative after comments from Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok. If the European Central Bank possibly extends its bond-buying programme, that may not affect the Czech central bank's decision on when to remove its cap on the value of the crown, Rusnok said. CEE SNAP AT 1032 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 360 350 00% 4% Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. -0.0 1.84 forint => 9500 7900 5% % Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.42 +0. -3.4 zloty => 13 50 31% 8% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.17 leu => 15 40 06% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.52 7.52 +0. 1.47 kuna => 80 95 02% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.5 dinar => 4000 5600 13% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 892. 892. +0. -6.6 86 29 06% 4% Budapest 3021 3024 -0.0 +26 4.46 0.38 9% .31% Warsaw <.WIG20 1780 1775 +0. -4.2 > .24 .66 26% 4% Buchares 6852 6852 -0.0 -2.1 t .46 .19 2% 7% Ljubljan <.SBITO 704. 707. -0.4 +1. a P> 47 63 5% 20% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1987 1985 +0. +17 > .90 .21 14% .65% Belgrade <.BELEX 680. 679. +0. +5. 15> 30 41 13% 62% Sofia <.SOFIX 545. 545. -0.1 +18 > 39 95 0% .33% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.1 -007 -12b RR> 94 14 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 -5bp RR> 47 53 8bps s <CZ10YT 0.53 -0.1 +03 -9bp 10-year =RR> 2 01 1bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.89 0.00 +26 +0b RR> 4 8 2bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.79 -0.0 +32 -4bp RR> 1 44 2bps s <PL10YT 3.47 -0.0 +32 -4bp 10-year =RR> 2 49 5bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.25 0.25 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.63 0.63 0.66 0.66 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.75 1.75 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Keith Weir)