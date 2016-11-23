CEE MARKETS-Forint eases on tender, dollar rise kills regional rebound

* Forint eases, central bank cuts offer at deposit tender * Resuming dollar rally ends zloty short-covering rebound * Polish bonds track retreat of euro zone, U.S. peers * Czech cbank: ECB QE extension may not affect crown policy (Adds Hungarian central bank tender, impacts of dollar firming) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Wednesday as the central bank further eased the monetary screws at its monthly 3-month deposit tender and a continuing surge of the dollar blocked a rebound of Central European assets The bank kept its base rate on hold on Tuesday but cut its short-term lending rates and signalled that it may continue to push money market rates lower to help the economy. At the tender it accepted deposits worth 400 billion forints from commercial banks, reducing its original offer by 50 billion forints. The move further boosts forint liquidity in local markets, pushing market interest rates lower, after the bank pumped in 350 billion forints via FX swap tenders. The forint extended its early losses and shed half a percent to 310.4 against the euro by 1413 GMT. Central European currencies have hit multi-month lows as the rise of the dollar and U.S. Treasuries yields since the Nov. 8 U.S. elections have led to a sell-off in emerging markets, before some consolidation this week. The forint is still off last week's 3-month low, but if it breaks through the 310.5 resistance, it may fall to 315.8, Erste analysts said in a note. The central bank's dovish stance means that the currency could ease to 315 by the year-end, Raiffeisen analysts said. "(The bank) appears very much unimpressed by the mounting global monetary policy divergence that could challenge any loose monetary policy set-up in the future," Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note, referring to a likely rise in U.S. interest rates. The zloty gave up early gains and eased 0.1 percent as the dollar's rally resumed in global markets. Czech, Hungarian and Romanian government bonds firmed slightly, but Polish papers gave up gains, tracking Western European and U.S. peers. The 10-year Polish yields, after a 5 basis-point early fall, jumped to 3.6 percent, up 9 basis points from Tuesday. The superlow Czech 2-year bond yield dropped 1 basis point to -0.69 percent, closing the gap with its German peer which rose 6 basis points. If the European Central Bank extends its bond-buying programme, that may not affect the Czech central bank's decision on when to remove its cap on the value of the crown, Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok said. Equities mostly eased slightly in the region. The stocks of Hungary's biggest lender OTP fell 2.6 percent after Morgan Stanley cut its recommendation for the stock to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight'. CEE SNAP AT 1513 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 290 350 02% 1% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 308. -0.5 1.37 forint => 4000 7900 2% % Polish <EURPLN 4.42 4.42 -0.0 -3.8 zloty => 90 50 9% 6% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.12 leu => 35 40 01% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.52 7.52 +0. 1.49 kuna => 70 95 03% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 2600 5600 24% 5% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 889. 892. -0.2 -6.9 90 29 7% 5% Budapest 3011 3024 -0.4 +25 8.63 0.38 0% .91% Warsaw <.WIG20 1781 1775 +0. -4.1 > .25 .66 31% 9% Buchares 6831 6852 -0.3 -2.4 t .31 .19 0% 7% Ljubljan <.SBITO 706. 707. -0.2 +1. a P> 16 63 1% 44% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1987 1985 +0. +17 > .49 .21 11% .63% Belgrade <.BELEX 681. 679. +0. +5. 15> 22 41 27% 76% Sofia <.SOFIX 545. 545. -0.1 +18 > 33 95 1% .32% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 -002 -7bp RR> 93 13 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 -9bp RR> 18 23 4bps s <CZ10YT 0.56 -0.0 +02 -15b 10-year =RR> 3 71 6bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.90 0.02 +25 -3bp RR> 5 4 8bps s 5-year <PL5YT= #VAL 0.08 #VAL +2b RR> UE! 1 UE! ps <PL10YT 3.64 0.04 +33 -3bp 10-year =RR> 5 9 4bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.25 0.25 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.61 0.61 0.67 0.64 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.77 1.76 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)