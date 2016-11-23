FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Forint eases on tender, dollar rise kills regional rebound
November 23, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint eases on tender, dollar rise kills regional rebound

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Forint eases, central bank cuts offer at deposit tender
    * Resuming dollar rally ends zloty short-covering rebound
    * Polish bonds track retreat of euro zone, U.S. peers
    * Czech cbank: ECB QE extension may not affect crown policy

 (Adds Hungarian central bank tender, impacts of dollar firming)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened
on Wednesday as the central bank further eased the monetary
screws at its monthly 3-month deposit tender and a
continuing surge of the dollar blocked a rebound of
Central European assets
    The bank kept its base rate on hold on Tuesday but cut its
short-term lending rates and signalled that it may continue to
push money market rates lower to help the economy. 
    At the tender it accepted deposits worth 400 billion forints
from commercial banks, reducing its original offer by 50 billion
forints. The move further boosts forint liquidity in local
markets, pushing market interest rates lower, after the bank
pumped in 350 billion forints via FX swap tenders.
    The forint extended its early losses and shed half
a percent to 310.4 against the euro by 1413 GMT.
    Central European currencies have hit multi-month lows as the
rise of the dollar and U.S. Treasuries yields since the Nov. 8
U.S. elections have led to a sell-off in emerging markets,
before some consolidation this week.
    The forint is still off last week's 3-month low, but if it
breaks through the 310.5 resistance, it may fall to 315.8, Erste
analysts said in a note.
    The central bank's dovish stance means that the currency
could ease to 315 by the year-end, Raiffeisen analysts said.  
    "(The bank) appears very much unimpressed by the mounting
global monetary policy divergence that could challenge any loose
monetary policy set-up in the future," Raiffeisen analyst
Stephan Imre said in a note, referring to a likely rise in U.S.
interest rates.   
    The zloty gave up early gains and eased 0.1
percent as the dollar's rally resumed in global markets.
    Czech, Hungarian and Romanian government bonds firmed
slightly, but Polish papers gave up gains, tracking Western
European and U.S. peers.
    The 10-year Polish yields, after a 5 basis-point early fall,
jumped to 3.6 percent, up 9 basis points from Tuesday. 
    The superlow Czech 2-year bond yield dropped 1 basis point
to -0.69 percent, closing the gap with its German peer which
rose 6 basis points. 
    If the European Central Bank extends its bond-buying
programme, that may not affect the Czech central bank's decision
on when to remove its cap on the value of the crown, Czech
central bank governor Jiri Rusnok said. 
    Equities mostly eased slightly in the region.
    The stocks of Hungary's biggest lender OTP fell 
2.6 percent after Morgan Stanley cut its recommendation for the
stock to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight'.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1513       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        290   350   02%    1%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  308.  -0.5  1.37
 forint    =>       4000  7900    2%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.42  4.42  -0.0  -3.8
 zloty     =>         90    50    9%    6%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51   +0.  0.12
 leu       =>         35    40   01%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.52  7.52   +0.  1.49
 kuna      =>         70    95   03%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2600  5600   24%    5%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             889.  892.  -0.2  -6.9
                      90    29    7%    5%
 Budapest           3011  3024  -0.4   +25
                    8.63  0.38    0%  .91%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1781  1775   +0.  -4.1
           >         .25   .66   31%    9%
 Buchares           6831  6852  -0.3  -2.4
 t                   .31   .19    0%    7%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  706.  707.  -0.2   +1.
 a         P>         16    63    1%   44%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1987  1985   +0.   +17
           >         .49   .21   11%  .63%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  681.  679.   +0.   +5.
           15>        22    41   27%   76%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  545.  545.  -0.1   +18
           >          33    95    1%  .32%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  -0.0  -002  -7bp
           RR>        93    13   bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +02  -9bp
           RR>        18    23  4bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.56  -0.0   +02  -15b
 10-year   =RR>        3    71  6bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.90  0.02   +25  -3bp
           RR>         5     4  8bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  #VAL  0.08  #VAL   +2b
           RR>      UE!      1  UE!     ps
           <PL10YT  3.64  0.04   +33  -3bp
 10-year   =RR>        5     9  4bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.25  0.25     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.61  0.61  0.67  0.64
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.76  1.77  1.76  1.73
           ><WIBOR                 5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
     

 (Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)

