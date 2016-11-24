FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bonds ease ahead of auction, region is rangebound
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bonds ease ahead of auction, region is rangebound

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Hungarian yields up 1-3 bps ahead of auctions
    * CEE assets rangebound, turnover low due to U.S. holiday
    * Hungary auctions 3-, 5- and 10-year bonds 

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bonds
eased slightly on Thursday ahead of an auction expected to draw
good demand after a surge in yields since the U.S. presidential
election.
    Central European bonds and other financial assets moved
little as trading interest was thin on a day when U.S. investors
will be off due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
    Hungarian bond yields rose by a few basis points from
Wednesday's fixing, but most of that rise happened late in the
previous session when the dollar firmed and bond yields in
developed markets rose.
    Polish bonds tracked a drop in euro zone yields on Thursday
but Hungarian yields were steady ahead of the auction of 3-, 5-
and 10-year papers.
    Three-year bonds traded at a yield of 1.30 percent, up 10
basis points since the last auction held two weeks ago. The
5-year yield was up 27 basis points at 2.25 percent and the
10-year yield has risen 31 basis points to 3.56 percent. 
    "The 3- and 5-year bonds will be smoothly sold," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    "The 3-year yield is quite high, given how low the
(short-term interbank interest rate) BUBOR and financing
costs are," the trader said, adding that demand for the 10-year
paper was more uncertain but a steepening of the curve in the
past weeks may have also made the bond attractive.
    Hungary's central bank cut its overnight lending rate on
Tuesday and further loosened monetary screws on Wednesday,
cutting its offer at its monthly 3-month deposit tender.
 
    Regional currencies hardly moved. The forint and
the zloty were a touch weaker against the euro at 0826
GMT and the leu firmed slightly.
    Equities were also mostly rangebound, except for Poland
where the blue-chip stock index continued to recover.
Rising by 0.8 percent, it was above its levels before the  U.S.
election.
    The shock victory of Donald Trump at the Nov. 8 vote caused
a flow of funds into the dollar and a sell-off in emerging
markets.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1026       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        300   420   04%    2%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  310.  -0.0  1.38
 forint    =>       3500  2650    3%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.42  4.42  -0.0  -3.8
 zloty     =>         70    60    2%    2%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.50  4.51   +0.  0.26
 leu       =>         75    15   09%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.52  7.52   +0.  1.47
 kuna      =>         80    85   01%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.4
 dinar     =>       3000  3500   04%    8%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             887.  888.  -0.1  -7.1
                      54    72    3%    9%
 Budapest           3015  3015   +0.   +26
                    8.02  6.29   01%  .08%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1810  1796   +0.  -2.6
           >         .65   .63   78%    1%
 Buchares           6831  6838  -0.1  -2.4
 t                   .26   .27    0%    7%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  703.  706.  -0.4   +1.
 a         P>         30    16    1%   03%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1996  1991   +0.   +18
           >         .18   .06   26%  .14%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  680.  681.  -0.0   +5.
           15>        79    22    6%   70%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  552.  546.   +1.   +19
           >          63    75   08%  .90%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.7  -0.0   +00   +0b
           RR>        17    24  1bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +02  -1bp
           RR>        44    47  7bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.56     0   +03   +4b
 10-year   =RR>        2        2bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.91  -0.0   +26   +0b
           RR>         9     2  4bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.91  -0.0   +33  -2bp
           RR>         1    53  3bps     s
           <PL10YT  3.61  -0.0   +33   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        9    29  8bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.26  0.25     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.61   0.6  0.64  0.64
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.75  1.76  1.77  1.73
           ><WIBOR           5     5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.