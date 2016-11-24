FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bonds rebound on robust auction demand
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bonds rebound on robust auction demand

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungarian yields fall after robust bond auction
    * Recent Hungarian yield surge made 10-year bond attractive
    * CEE assets rangebound, turnover low due to U.S. holiday
    * Polish bonds retreat, central bank sees inflation rise

 (Recasts with Hungarian bond auction, Polish central bank
minutes)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bond
prices rebounded as auctions drew heavy demand on Thursday after
weeks of sharp rises in yields in Central Europe.
    Regional yields have been boosted by a surge in U.S.
Treasury yields, partly due to expectations for a rise in 
government spending under President-elect Donald Trump.
    Hungary sold 3-, 5- and 10-year debt worth 82 billion
forints ($280 million), almost twice as much as planned, at its
second primary government bond sale since the U.S. vote.
    Yields have surged since the previous auction held two weeks
ago, with the curve steepening. The 10-year bond was sold at a
yield of 3.51 percent, up 26 basis points but lower than early
secondary market highs at 3.56 percent. The bonds were almost
four times oversubscribed.
    The heavy demand showed the increased yields had made the
10-year bond attractive, after a global sell-off of long-term
paper since the U.S. vote.
    Shorter-dated Hungarian debt is helped by the central bank's
loose monetary policy.
    The bank has been boosting forint liquidity in local
markets, even though a deal struck by the government and
employers on Tuesday on a jump in wages next year has increased
inflation risks.
    The bank kept its base rate on hold on Tuesday, but cut its
overnight lending rate. It released additional forint liquidity
into the market on Wednesday when it accepted less 3-month
deposits than planned at a monthly tender.
    Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said the bank had no plans to
revise its year-end target of 900 billion forints ($3 billion)
in the deposits, which held around 3 trillion forints early this
year.
    Hungarian 3- and 5-year bond yields dropped by 5 basis
points from Wednesday's fixing, to 1.24 and 2.19 percent,
respectively.
    Central European assets, meanwhile, were rangebound as U.S.
markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and investors
were taking a breather after the past weeks' market jitters.
    The region's main currencies firmed moderately against the
euro, while stocks were mainly slightly lower.
    Government bonds were mixed and rangebound. Poland's 10-year
bond yield was flat at 3.64 percent, up from an early dip to
3.52 percent.
    The minutes of the Polish central bank's latest meeting
showed that an expected gradual pick-up in inflation could be an
argument for the bank to not cut record-low rates further.
 
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1516       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        280   420   05%    1%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  310.   +0.  1.46
 forint    =>       1100  2650   05%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.42  4.42   +0.  -3.7
 zloty     =>         22    60   09%    1%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51   +0.  0.20
 leu       =>         00    15   03%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.52  7.52   +0.  1.47
 kuna      =>         80    85   01%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2400  3500   09%    4%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             883.  888.  -0.5  -7.5
                      82    72    5%    8%
 Budapest           3009  3015  -0.1   +25
                    9.15  6.29    9%  .83%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1800  1796   +0.  -3.1
           >         .68   .63   23%    4%
 Buchares           6830  6838  -0.1  -2.4
 t                   .33   .27    2%    8%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  703.  706.  -0.3   +1.
 a         P>         64    16    6%   08%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1987  1991  -0.2   +17
           >         .04   .06    0%  .60%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  681.  681.   +0.   +5.
           15>        76    22   08%   85%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  552.  546.   +1.   +19
           >          34    75   02%  .84%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  0.00   +00   +3b
           RR>         9     3  4bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +02   +1b
           RR>        26    29  9bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.54  -0.0   +03   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        9    14  0bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.96  0.01   +27   +5b
           RR>         3     4  0bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.93  -0.0   +33   +2b
           RR>         5    19  6bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.63  -0.0   +33   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        9    06  9bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.56  0.56  0.62  0.61
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.75  1.77  1.78  1.73
           ><WIBOR                 5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 

($1 = 293.4100 forints)


($1 = 293.1700 forints)

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan/Ruth
Pitchford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.