9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Stocks drop on rangebound markets, Ljubljana hits 4-month low
#Market News
November 25, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Stocks drop on rangebound markets, Ljubljana hits 4-month low

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Slovenian stock index touches 4-month low on Krka
    * Hungarian bonds firm, still helped by Thursday auction
demand
    * Investors watch Dec risks: Fed, Italian and Romanian votes

    By Sandor Peto and Marja Novak
    BUDAPEST/LJUBLJANA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Oil shares pushed
down by declining crude prices put pressure on  Central European
stock markets on Friday and Slovenia's stock index touched a
four-month low.
    Mixed currencies and bonds indicated that the region's
markets were finishing a directionless week in a "wait and see"
mode ahead of Italy's referendum, Romania's elections and a
possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.
    Warsaw's blue-chip stock index dropped 0.8 percent
by 1137 GMT. The shares of Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen
 fell by 2.1 percent.
    Hungarian oil group MOL shed 0.8 percent and
Budapest's main index dropped 0.2 percent.
    Ljubljana's main index was up 0.1 percent, off a
new 4-month low. 
    Slovenia's upper house of parliament vetoed a bill on the
2017-2018 government budgets on Thursday, saying they should
give municipalities more money and factor in public sector wage
demands.      
    Wage demands have been increasingly in the focus of politics
in the region due to flight of skilled workers to richer Western
European states, which causes a labour shortage in some sectors.
     The small Slovenian stock market has been underperforming
due to the outlook of individual shares rather than politics,
and also ignored Thursday's news that business sentiment rose to
its highest levels since 2008, analysts said. 
    "The main reason for the falling of the Ljubljana SBI index
 over the past few months are poor results of
pharmaceutical company Krka," said Saso Stanovnik,
chief economist of investment firm Alta Invest.  
    "Krka could fall further in the coming weeks, pulling the
index down with it," he added. 
    Regional currencies were mixed, with the forint 
firming 0.3 percent and the zloty 0.1 percent against
the euro, while the leu eased 0.1 percent.
    Hungarian government bond yields dropped further, still
helped by robust demand at Thursday's auctions.
    The 10-year yield fell 5 basis points to 3.45 percent.
    It is still higher by about 30 basis points since Donald
Trump's shock victory at the U.S. elections, which boosted
yields, mainly on long-dated bonds, in U.S. debt markets and
across the world.
    Polish bonds gave up part of their early price gains as U.S.
Treasuries yields rose again slightly.
    "Risks include Italy's referendum... but yields have come up
a lot (in the past one month)," one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said.  
     The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was watching
for any fallout from Italy's constitutional referendum which
threatens with political uncertainty if it leads to Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi losing his seat. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1237       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        360   325    1%    4%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  310.   +0.  1.66
 forint    =>       5100  4550   31%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.42  4.42   +0.  -3.6
 zloty     =>         05    32   06%    8%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.50  -0.1  0.09
 leu       =>         50    99    1%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.53  7.53  -0.0  1.43
 kuna      =>         10    05    1%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       0800  3900   25%    1%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             882.  886.  -0.4  -7.7
                      46    31    3%    2%
 Budapest           3008  3015  -0.2   +25
                    6.56  8.58    4%  .78%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1793  1807  -0.7  -3.5
           >         .76   .27    5%    2%
 Buchares           6844  6836   +0.  -2.2
 t                   .48   .15   12%    8%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  704.  703.   +0.   +1.
 a         P>         30    64   09%   17%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1993  1984   +0.   +18
           >         .76   .18   48%  .00%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  685.  681.   +0.   +6.
           15>        54    76   55%   43%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  554.  552.   +0.   +20
           >          82    33   45%  .38%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.7  -0.0  -001  -5bp
           RR>        62    72   bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03  -1bp
           RR>        17    31  2bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.56  0.01   +03   +4b
 10-year   =RR>        2     3  3bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.91  -0.0   +26   +1b
           RR>         6    13  7bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.87  -0.0   +33  -1bp
           RR>         5     3  1bps     s
           <PL10YT  3.57  -0.0   +33   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        2    32  4bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.27  0.25     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.55  0.55  0.58  0.58
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.75  1.77  1.78  1.73
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
    

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)

