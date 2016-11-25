CEE MARKETS-Stocks drop on rangebound markets, Ljubljana hits 4-month low

* Slovenian stock index touches 4-month low on Krka * Hungarian bonds firm, still helped by Thursday auction demand * Investors watch Dec risks: Fed, Italian and Romanian votes By Sandor Peto and Marja Novak BUDAPEST/LJUBLJANA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Oil shares pushed down by declining crude prices put pressure on Central European stock markets on Friday and Slovenia's stock index touched a four-month low. Mixed currencies and bonds indicated that the region's markets were finishing a directionless week in a "wait and see" mode ahead of Italy's referendum, Romania's elections and a possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month. Warsaw's blue-chip stock index dropped 0.8 percent by 1137 GMT. The shares of Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen fell by 2.1 percent. Hungarian oil group MOL shed 0.8 percent and Budapest's main index dropped 0.2 percent. Ljubljana's main index was up 0.1 percent, off a new 4-month low. Slovenia's upper house of parliament vetoed a bill on the 2017-2018 government budgets on Thursday, saying they should give municipalities more money and factor in public sector wage demands. Wage demands have been increasingly in the focus of politics in the region due to flight of skilled workers to richer Western European states, which causes a labour shortage in some sectors. The small Slovenian stock market has been underperforming due to the outlook of individual shares rather than politics, and also ignored Thursday's news that business sentiment rose to its highest levels since 2008, analysts said. "The main reason for the falling of the Ljubljana SBI index over the past few months are poor results of pharmaceutical company Krka," said Saso Stanovnik, chief economist of investment firm Alta Invest. "Krka could fall further in the coming weeks, pulling the index down with it," he added. Regional currencies were mixed, with the forint firming 0.3 percent and the zloty 0.1 percent against the euro, while the leu eased 0.1 percent. Hungarian government bond yields dropped further, still helped by robust demand at Thursday's auctions. The 10-year yield fell 5 basis points to 3.45 percent. It is still higher by about 30 basis points since Donald Trump's shock victory at the U.S. elections, which boosted yields, mainly on long-dated bonds, in U.S. debt markets and across the world. Polish bonds gave up part of their early price gains as U.S. Treasuries yields rose again slightly. "Risks include Italy's referendum... but yields have come up a lot (in the past one month)," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was watching for any fallout from Italy's constitutional referendum which threatens with political uncertainty if it leads to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi losing his seat. CEE SNAP AT 1237 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1 crown => 360 325 1% 4% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 310. +0. 1.66 forint => 5100 4550 31% % Polish <EURPLN 4.42 4.42 +0. -3.6 zloty => 05 32 06% 8% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.50 -0.1 0.09 leu => 50 99 1% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 -0.0 1.43 kuna => 10 05 1% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 0800 3900 25% 1% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 882. 886. -0.4 -7.7 46 31 3% 2% Budapest 3008 3015 -0.2 +25 6.56 8.58 4% .78% Warsaw <.WIG20 1793 1807 -0.7 -3.5 > .76 .27 5% 2% Buchares 6844 6836 +0. -2.2 t .48 .15 12% 8% Ljubljan <.SBITO 704. 703. +0. +1. a P> 30 64 09% 17% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1993 1984 +0. +18 > .76 .18 48% .00% Belgrade <.BELEX 685. 681. +0. +6. 15> 54 76 55% 43% Sofia <.SOFIX 554. 552. +0. +20 > 82 33 45% .38% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 -001 -5bp RR> 62 72 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -1bp RR> 17 31 2bps s <CZ10YT 0.56 0.01 +03 +4b 10-year =RR> 2 3 3bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.91 -0.0 +26 +1b RR> 6 13 7bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.87 -0.0 +33 -1bp RR> 5 3 1bps s <PL10YT 3.57 -0.0 +33 +0b 10-year =RR> 2 32 4bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.27 0.25 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.55 0.55 0.58 0.58 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.77 1.78 1.73 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)