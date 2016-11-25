FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Pekao uncertainty hits Polish performance, region in wait mode
#Market News
November 25, 2016 / 3:01 PM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Pekao uncertainty hits Polish performance, region in wait mode

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Pekao bank stocks fall 4 pct as PZU deal is not imminent
    * Slovenian stock index touches 4-month low on Krka
    * Hungarian bonds firm, helped by Thursday auction demand
    * Investors wary of risks: Fed, Italian and Romanian votes

 (Adds fall in Poland's Pekao, analyst comment)
    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Warsaw led a decline in
Central Europe's main stock markets on Friday, knocked by falls
in shares in Pekao Bank and oil group PKN Orlen
.
    The region's markets ended the week in "wait and see" mode
ahead of Italy's referendum, Romania's elections and a possible
U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.
    Poland's blue-chip stock index was one percent lower
by 1416 GMT, with Pekao shares down 4 percent on comments from
Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki which dashed hopes that
UniCredit will sell its stake within days.
    Expectations of an imminent sale to state-run insurer PZU
PZU.WA and state development fund PFR, ending months of
uncertainty, had driven a rally in the stock. 
    "Some investors may have expected that the transaction would
be finalised earlier and this is partially a reason for a share
price fall," said Mateusz Namysl, analyst of Raiffeisen Polbank.
    Ljubljana's main index was up 0.4 percent, off a
new 4-month low which it touched in morning trade. 
    Slovenia's upper house of parliament vetoed a bill on the
2017-2018 government budget on Thursday, saying they should give
municipalities more money and factor in public sector wage
demands.      
    Wage demands have been increasingly the focus of politics in
the region due to flight of skilled workers to richer Western
European states, which causes a labour shortage in some sectors.
    The small Slovenian stock market has been underperforming
mainly due to weak earnings from pharmaceuticals producer Krka
 rather than politics, said Saso Stanovnik, chief
economist of investment firm Alta Invest.  
     The market also ignored Thursday's news that business
sentiment rose to its highest levels since 2008, analysts said.
 
    Hungarian government bond yields dropped further, still
helped by robust demand at Thursday's auctions.
    The 10-year yield fell 5 basis points to 3.45 percent.
    It is still higher by about 30 basis points since Donald
Trump's U.S. election win, which boosted yields, mainly on
long-dated bonds, in U.S. debt markets and across the world.
    "Risks include Italy's referendum... but yields have come up
a lot (in the past month)," a Budapest-based fixed income trader
said.  
     The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was watching
for any fallout from Italy's constitutional referendum which
threatens political uncertainty if it leads to Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi losing power. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1516       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        410   325    3%    6%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  310.   +0.  1.66
 forint    =>       5100  4550   31%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.41  4.42   +0.  -3.5
 zloty     =>         40    32   21%    3%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.50  -0.1  0.08
 leu       =>         55    99    2%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.53  7.53  -0.0  1.43
 kuna      =>         10    05    1%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       0700  3900   26%    0%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             883.  886.  -0.3  -7.6
                      38    31    3%    3%
 Budapest           3000  3015  -0.5   +25
                    7.10  8.58    0%  .44%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1788  1807  -1.0  -3.7
           >         .63   .27    3%    9%
 Buchares           6828  6836  -0.1  -2.5
 t                   .27   .15    2%    1%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  706.  703.   +0.   +1.
 a         P>         14    64   36%   44%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1993  1984   +0.   +17
           >         .19   .18   45%  .97%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  689.  681.   +1.   +6.
           15>        08    76   07%   98%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  555.  552.   +0.   +20
           >          06    33   49%  .43%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  0.02   +00   +4b
           RR>        64     6  8bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03  -1bp
           RR>        17    31  2bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.56  0.01   +03   +4b
 10-year   =RR>        2     3  3bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.91  -0.0   +26   +0b
           RR>         6    13  6bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.87  -0.0   +33  -1bp
           RR>         7     3  2bps     s
           <PL10YT  3.56  -0.0   +33   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        8    28  3bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.54  0.54  0.57  0.58
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.75  1.77  1.77  1.73
           ><WIBOR                 5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
    

 (Additional reporting by Marja Novak in Ljubljana; Editing by
Keith Weir and Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.