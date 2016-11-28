FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Energy, banks stock drop, government bonds firm
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Energy, banks stock drop, government bonds firm

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Oil fall, Italian vote risks to banks weigh on shares
    * Bond yields drop, tracking euro zone and U.S.

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Central European equities eased
on Monday, driven by financial and energy shares due to a fall
in crude prices and worries over Italian banks ahead of a
referendum there on Sunday.
    Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who wants to bail out
troubled banks, could resign if voters reject a constitutional
amendment at the referendum.
    Oil prices fell due to fears that OPEC oil producers will
not agree on an output cut this week despite expectations they
could do so.
    Prague's main stock index fell by 0.9 percent and
Warsaw's blue-chip index dropped by 0.7 percent.
    The stocks of Czech energy group CEZ dropped 1.9
percent and Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen shed 1.1
percent. Erste Bank shares fell 1.2 percent in Prague.
    In other markets, the region's main currencies continued to
tread water after a slump to multi-month lows earlier this month
following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential
election.
    Regional government bond yields, boosted by U.S. interest
rate rise expectations shown mainly in long-dated maturities
after Trump's win, retreated on Monday tracking their euro zone
and U.S. peers.
    Poland's 10-year yield dropped 5 basis points to 3.5
percent. 
    Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 3 basis points from
Friday's fixing, to 3.42 percent.
    "The Italian referendum is a risk, (but) the decline in oil
prices can reduce inflation," one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said. 
    "The government bond market has weakened so much (in the
past weeks) that some consolidation was timely," he added.
    Romania's 10-year yield was bid at 3.55 percent, down 1
basis point.
    "With less than two weeks to go until (Romania's) general
elections, the electoral campaign is quite apathetic," ING
analysts said in a note.
    "However, with risks of fiscal slippages in 2017, we believe
Moody's will likely refrain from upgrading Romania on Friday,
after changing the outlook to positive almost a year ago," they
said, adding that the leu could tread water before the
Italian vote and the Federal Reserve's December meeting.
    Raiffeisen analysts said robust demand at Hungary's
government bond auction last week underpinned their view that
Hungarian bonds offered a better value than Polish and Romanian
peers. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1023       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        380   290    3%    5%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  310.   +0.  1.55
 forint    =>       8400  1350   10%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.41  4.41   +0.  -3.5
 zloty     =>         25    47   05%    0%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51  -0.0  0.08
 leu       =>         52    45    2%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.53  7.53  -0.0  1.35
 kuna      =>         70    05    9%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1400  1500   01%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             880.  888.  -0.8  -7.9
                      48    14    6%    3%
 Budapest           2992  2997  -0.1   +25
                    4.33  9.96    9%  .10%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1782  1796  -0.7  -4.1
           >         .93   .30    4%    0%
 Buchares           6825  6836  -0.1  -2.5
 t                   .04   .12    6%    6%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  702.  706.  -0.5   +0.
 a         P>         43    14    3%   90%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1990  1992  -0.1   +17
           >         .55   .49    0%  .81%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  691.  689.   +0.   +7.
           15>        55    08   36%   37%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  553.  555.  -0.2   +20
           >          84    32    7%  .16%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.7  -0.0   +00  -4bp
           RR>        06    42  5bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03  -2bp
           RR>         3    42  3bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.57  0.01   +03   +4b
 10-year   =RR>        5     3  7bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.92  -0.0   +26   +0b
           RR>         4    03  8bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.83  -0.0   +32  -3bp
           RR>         4    55  9bps     s
           <PL10YT  3.52  -0.0   +33   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        7    21  2bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.27  0.26     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.53  0.54  0.56  0.58
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.75  1.76  1.77  1.73
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)

0 : 0
