CEE MARKETS-Energy, banks stock drop, government bonds firm

* Oil fall, Italian vote risks to banks weigh on shares * Bond yields drop, tracking euro zone and U.S. By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Central European equities eased on Monday, driven by financial and energy shares due to a fall in crude prices and worries over Italian banks ahead of a referendum there on Sunday. Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who wants to bail out troubled banks, could resign if voters reject a constitutional amendment at the referendum. Oil prices fell due to fears that OPEC oil producers will not agree on an output cut this week despite expectations they could do so. Prague's main stock index fell by 0.9 percent and Warsaw's blue-chip index dropped by 0.7 percent. The stocks of Czech energy group CEZ dropped 1.9 percent and Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen shed 1.1 percent. Erste Bank shares fell 1.2 percent in Prague. In other markets, the region's main currencies continued to tread water after a slump to multi-month lows earlier this month following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. Regional government bond yields, boosted by U.S. interest rate rise expectations shown mainly in long-dated maturities after Trump's win, retreated on Monday tracking their euro zone and U.S. peers. Poland's 10-year yield dropped 5 basis points to 3.5 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 3 basis points from Friday's fixing, to 3.42 percent. "The Italian referendum is a risk, (but) the decline in oil prices can reduce inflation," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "The government bond market has weakened so much (in the past weeks) that some consolidation was timely," he added. Romania's 10-year yield was bid at 3.55 percent, down 1 basis point. "With less than two weeks to go until (Romania's) general elections, the electoral campaign is quite apathetic," ING analysts said in a note. "However, with risks of fiscal slippages in 2017, we believe Moody's will likely refrain from upgrading Romania on Friday, after changing the outlook to positive almost a year ago," they said, adding that the leu could tread water before the Italian vote and the Federal Reserve's December meeting. Raiffeisen analysts said robust demand at Hungary's government bond auction last week underpinned their view that Hungarian bonds offered a better value than Polish and Romanian peers. CEE SNAP AT 1023 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1 crown => 380 290 3% 5% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 310. +0. 1.55 forint => 8400 1350 10% % Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.41 +0. -3.5 zloty => 25 47 05% 0% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.0 0.08 leu => 52 45 2% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 -0.0 1.35 kuna => 70 05 9% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1400 1500 01% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 880. 888. -0.8 -7.9 48 14 6% 3% Budapest 2992 2997 -0.1 +25 4.33 9.96 9% .10% Warsaw <.WIG20 1782 1796 -0.7 -4.1 > .93 .30 4% 0% Buchares 6825 6836 -0.1 -2.5 t .04 .12 6% 6% Ljubljan <.SBITO 702. 706. -0.5 +0. a P> 43 14 3% 90% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1990 1992 -0.1 +17 > .55 .49 0% .81% Belgrade <.BELEX 691. 689. +0. +7. 15> 55 08 36% 37% Sofia <.SOFIX 553. 555. -0.2 +20 > 84 32 7% .16% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 -0.0 +00 -4bp RR> 06 42 5bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp RR> 3 42 3bps s <CZ10YT 0.57 0.01 +03 +4b 10-year =RR> 5 3 7bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.92 -0.0 +26 +0b RR> 4 03 8bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.83 -0.0 +32 -3bp RR> 4 55 9bps s <PL10YT 3.52 -0.0 +33 +1b 10-year =RR> 7 21 2bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.27 0.26 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.53 0.54 0.56 0.58 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.76 1.77 1.73 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Tom Heneghan)