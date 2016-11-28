FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Energy and banking stocks drop, government bond yields retreat
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Energy and banking stocks drop, government bond yields retreat

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Crude oil and Italian vote risks weigh on shares
    * Polish utilities lose ground
    * Bond yields drop, tracking euro zone and U.S.
    * Dollar strength weighs on currencies
    * Forint touches three-month low

 (Adds weakening currencies, Polish utilities)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Central European equities
mostly eased on Monday as a drop in crude oil prices hit energy
shares while worries over Italian banks ahead of the country's
looming referendum hurt the financial sector.
    Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who wants to bail out
troubled banks, could resign if voters reject a constitutional
amendment at Sunday's referendum.
    Oil prices fell on expectations that OPEC oil producers will
not agree on output cuts at this week's meeting to consider
implementation of proposals made in September.
    Prague's main stock index was down 0.4 percent by 1518
GMT, with Erste Bank shares falling by 1.8 percent.
    Warsaw's blue-chip index fell by 1 percent, with
shares in PKN Orlen, Poland's leading oil refiner,
shedding 0.8 percent. 
    Polish state-run utilities gave up ground after Friday's
surge after Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said that the
companies would not be expected to invest more money to support
the country's troubled coal sector.
    Electricity producer PGE shed 3.6 percent, leading
the fall of Polish stocks.     
    In other markets, the region's main currencies eased as the
dollar rallied against the euro.
    The forint touched a three-month low at 311.30
against the euro, but stayed close to the 310 mark around which
it has hovered for months. 
    Regional government bond yields, boosted by U.S. interest
rate expectations after Donald Trump's election vistory,
retreated on Monday, tracking euro zone and U.S. peers.
    Poland's 10-year yield dropped 5 basis points to 3.5 percent
while the corresponding Hungarian yield fell 4 basis points from
Friday's fixing to 3.41 percent.
    "The Italian referendum is a risk, (but) the decline in oil
prices can reduce inflation," one Budapest-based fixed-income
trader said. "The government bond market has weakened so much
(in the past weeks) that some consolidation was timely," he
added.
    Romania's 10-year yield was flat, with the bid/ask mid-point
at 3.43 percent.
    "However, with risks of fiscal slippages in 2017, we believe
Moody's will likely refrain from upgrading Romania on Friday,
after changing the outlook to positive almost a year ago," ING
analysts said in a note, adding that the leu could
tread water before the Italian vote and the U.S. Federal
Reserve's December meeting.
    Raiffeisen analysts said that robust demand at Hungary's
government bond auction last week underpinned their view that
Hungarian bonds offer better value than Polish and Romanian
counterparts. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1618       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        400   290    4%    6%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  311.  310.  -0.3  1.11
 forint    =>       2000  1350    4%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.42  4.41  -0.2  -3.7
 zloty     =>         40    47    1%    5%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51   +0.  0.10
 leu       =>         47    45   00%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.53  7.53  -0.0  1.35
 kuna      =>         75    05    9%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0600  1500   07%    9%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             884.  888.  -0.3  -7.4
                      88    14    7%    7%
 Budapest           2999  2997   +0.   +25
                    3.81  9.96   05%  .39%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1778  1796  -0.9  -4.3
           >         .92   .30    7%    2%
 Buchares           6800  6836  -0.5  -2.9
 t                   .83   .12    2%    1%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  697.  706.  -1.2   +0.
 a         P>         52    14    2%   20%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1987  1992  -0.2   +17
           >         .21   .49    6%  .61%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  692.  689.   +0.   +7.
           15>        27    08   46%   48%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  556.  555.   +0.   +20
           >          33    32   18%  .71%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.7  -0.0   +00  -3bp
           RR>        06    42  5bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03  -3bp
           RR>        47    58  1bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.57  0.01   +03   +4b
 10-year   =RR>        5     3  6bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.93  0.00   +26   +2b
           RR>         5     8  9bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.85  -0.0   +33   +1b
           RR>         3    14  1bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.54  -0.0   +33   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        2    05  3bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.51  0.53  0.55  0.57
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.75  1.76  1.77  1.73
           ><WIBOR           5        
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Tom Heneghan and David Goodman)

