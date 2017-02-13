* Higher copper price, company earnings help Polish shares * Currencies and bonds ease By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 13 Central European stocks were mostly firmer on Monday, led by Warsaw's bluechip index which set a 17-month high on the back of higher copper prices and strong company earnings. The regional trend was in line with a global rise in shares due to expectations of economic stimulus in the United States. Prague's main index was at its highest since late 2015. Budapest shares also touched a new record, helped by a rise in OTP Bank shares through the 9,000 forint ($31.06) mark to hit their highest point since 2007. Warsaw's index rose 1.3 percent by 1105 GMT, with copper producer KGHM firming 2.4 percent, after the metal reached 20-month highs in London trade. Power group PGE rose 3.8 percent after reporting strong 2016 earnings. The Polish move extended a rally last week that was driven by banks, due to better than expected earnings and comments from the ruling party's head, Jaroslaw Kaczynski. He said on Friday that mortgage-holders who had borrowed in Swiss francs should turn to the courts to seek redress for the pain of increased repayments rather than expect the government to impose a settlement on banks. The recovery in stocks has also helped the zloty strengthen in recent months, but it has become stuck this month around 4.3 to the euro. "Without any substantial long dollar risk to be unwound, EM (emerging markets) will need an improvement in the narrative around growth and profitability for capital flows to recover and for FX to meaningfully strengthen over the medium term," said Societe Generale analyst Jason Daw in a note. The zloty eased 0.25 percent on Monday. The forint and the leu also eased a shade. They have also been rangebound for weeks, except for a dip by the leu due to political jitters. The Romanian unit visited 7-month lows early this month amid huge street protests against a government decree to decriminalize some graft offences. The decree has since been withdrawn. On Sunday at least 50,000 people demonstrated against the government in Bucharest, but that was a much smaller crowd than the earlier rallies. Bucharest stocks eased 0.4 percent, giving up some ground after reaching a 19-month high last week. Government bonds eased slightly across the region, with Poland's 10-year yield rising 3 basis points to 3.85 percent, tracking a rise in yields across Europe. International sentiment was unhelpful to bonds, with concerns over Greek debt and upcoming elections in France, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. CEE SNAPS AT 1205 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 10 50 1% % Hungary 308.2 308.2 -0.01 0.18% forint 800 350 % Polish 4.318 4.307 -0.25 1.99% zloty 0 2 % Romanian 4.502 4.499 -0.06 0.73% leu 0 5 % Croatian 7.445 7.455 +0.1 1.48% kuna 0 5 4% Serbian 123.9 123.8 -0.09 -0.51 dinar 800 700 % % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 965.0 964.3 +0.0 +4.7 4 1 8% 1% Budapest 33238 33156 +0.2 +3.8 .42 .09 5% 6% Warsaw 2182. 2154. +1.2 +12. 31 79 8% 03% Bucharest 7638. 7668. -0.40 +7.8 22 55 % 1% Ljubljana 758.2 755.4 +0.3 +5.6 8 9 7% 7% Zagreb 2149. 2163. -0.65 +7.7 01 03 % 3% Belgrade <.BELEX15 703.2 702.5 +0.1 -1.97 > 5 8 0% % Sofia 604.5 604.4 +0.0 +3.0 6 7 1% 9% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.56 -0.00 +023 +0bp > 5 9 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.107 -0.03 +054 -3bps > 1 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.506 -0.01 +018 -3bps R> 6 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.248 0.037 +304 +4bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.188 0.035 +363 +3bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.854 0.021 +353 +1bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.26 0.26 0.3 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.36 0.5 0.63 0.24 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.81 1.9 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ ($1 = 289.7500 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)