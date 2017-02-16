CEE MARKETS-Bonds ease, debt auction demand could weaken on Fed

* Czechs, Hungary, Poland, Romania to hold debt auctions * Demand could ease as odds of March Fed rate hike rise * Bucharest shares set 19-month high, Transgaz stocks surge * Czech 2-year bond yield at 5-month high, speculation eases By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Central European government bonds eased ahead of possibly bearish debt auctions across the region on Thursday amid rising expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in March. Higher yields in the U.S. would make debt in emerging markets relatively less attractive. Romanian bond yields rose by 2-5 basis points on Wednesday and their curve steepened "after the above-consensus U.S. CPI and retail sales numbers led to markets pricing in a higher probability of a March Fed rate hike," ING analysts said in a note. They said the government "might find it difficult to fill its purse" at Thursday's 7-year bond auction as the paper on offer had a low market liquidity. The cut-off yield at the auction could be 3.55 percent, a 5 basis point rise from Wednesday's bid in the secondary market, the note added. Romania's leu touched a two-week low against the euro. Trading at 4.5235 at 0911 GMT, it was weaker by 0.1 percent from Wednesday. Huge anti-government protests caused jitters in Romanian markets early this month. The main index of the Bucharest stock exchange underperformed a regional rally, but on Thursday it touched a 19-month high and got near a 9-year high. It rose 0.2 percent, in contrast with a retreat of other indices in the region, with Transgaz stocks surging 5.5 percent after the gas pipeline operator reported a jump in profits. An auction of Czech 3-month Treasury bills is also likely to face weaker demand than earlier this year when investors scrambled to buy Czech assets because the central bank is expected to remove its cap on the crown's value later this year. But central bankers have poured cold water on the frenzy of speculation for a surge of the crown, saying that the currency had become seriously overbought. The yield on 2-year Czech bonds jumped 19 basis points on Thursday to -0.361 percent, a 5-month high and 90 basis points above levels 5 weeks ago. "We expect a little bit shallower (auction) demand, yields likely to rise above -1.0 percent hurdle this time but showing nicer pickup against CCS (cross-currency swap) financing," Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said in a note. Hungarian yields rose 3-4 basis points ahead of a bond auction. "We expect an average auction (demand), but it may be followed by selling," one Budapest-based trader said. Polish bonds were steady ahead of a government bond auction in Warsaw. CEE SNAPS AT 1011 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 90 3% % Hungary 308.1 308.2 +0.0 0.23% forint 000 350 4% Polish 4.315 4.311 -0.07 2.06% zloty 1 9 % Romanian 4.523 4.519 -0.09 0.25% leu 5 5 % Croatian 7.451 7.455 +0.0 1.40% kuna 0 5 6% Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.0 -0.36 dinar 000 000 8% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 966.9 972.8 -0.61 +4.9 1 3 % 2% Budapest 33733 33981 -0.73 +5.4 .64 .50 % 1% Warsaw 2183. 2184. -0.04 +12. 54 33 % 10% Bucharest 7692. 7676. +0.2 +8.5 73 01 2% 8% Ljubljana 763.0 762.4 +0.0 +6.3 1 4 7% 3% Zagreb 2168. 2166. +0.0 +8.6 16 44 8% 9% Belgrade <.BELEX15 708.8 703.5 +0.7 -1.19 > 2 2 5% % Sofia 593.3 593.5 -0.04 +1.1 1 6 % 7% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.36 0.191 +043 +19b > 1 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.219 -0.02 +064 -2bps > 2 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.629 -0.03 +026 -3bps R> 9 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.262 0.019 +305 +2bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.215 0.008 +363 +1bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.888 0.008 +352 +2bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.27 0.3 0.36 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.4 0.55 0.68 0.24 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.77 1.81 1.905 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Tom Heneghan)