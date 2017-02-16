CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks surge, regional bond auctions well-bid

* Polish minister floats idea of merging refiners * Warsaw's equities index reaches 18-month high * Demand is healthy at region's debt auctions at higher yields * Hungary sells more 10-year bonds than planned on robust demand (Recasts with jump of Polish stocks, debt auctions in region) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Polish stocks climbed to an 18-month high on Thursday as the government floated the idea of merging two refiners and the gas company PGNiG unexpectedly forecast strong profits for the fourth quarter. Polish Treasury Minister Henryk Kowalczyk was quoted as saying late on Wednesday that merging PKN Orlen and Lotos, both part-owned by the state, could help the government increase its influence. The Warsaw stock market's blue-chip index rose 1.3 percent by 1333 GMT as PKN shares surged 4.5 percent and Lotos gained 7.2 percent. State-run PGNiG gained 7.8 percent after it said that it would post a big profit in the fourth quarter . Central European stocks have gained during a global rally in recent weeks. In Poland, encouraging economic data has also helped. Thursday's January employment and business wages figures also showed better-than-expected growth. Budapest's stock index retreated from record highs and Prague from 14-month highs. Bucharest touched a 19-month high and got near a nine-year high. Transgaz stocks surged 5.5 percent after the Romanian gas pipeline operator reported a jump in profits. Government debt auctions in the region drew higher-than-expected demand. Bonds had weakened earlier on expectations the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates in March. Hungarian bonds regained almost all the ground lost in early trade after the government sold more debt than planned at its auctions, which saw robust demand, mainly for 10-year bonds. The 10-year bond was sold at an average yield of 3.57 percent, up from 3.43 percent at an auction four weeks ago but down from early secondary market levels at 3.62 percent. Poland and Romania also sold all the bonds they had planned. Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 3.84 percent by 1355 GMT. The government said it had already financed 43 percent of its borrowing need for 2017. The Czech Republic sold three-month Treasury bills at an average yield of -0.8 percent, 40 basis points higher than two weeks ago. The yield on two-year Czech bonds jumped 19 basis points on Thursday to -0.361 percent, a five-month high and 90 basis points above levels five weeks ago. Early this year, investors bought Czech assets on expectations the central bank would remove its cap on the value of the crown. Since then, Czech central bankers have curbed speculation the currency would surge, saying it had been significantly overbought. CEE SNAPS AT 1433 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.06 20 90 3% % Hungary 308.2 308.2 -0.01 0.18% forint 700 350 % Polish 4.321 4.311 -0.21 1.92% zloty 0 9 % Romanian 4.522 4.519 -0.07 0.28% leu 5 5 % Croatian 7.447 7.455 +0.1 1.44% kuna 5 5 1% Serbian 123.9 123.9 -0.04 -0.48 dinar 500 000 % % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 968.8 972.8 -0.41 +5.1 9 3 % 3% Budapest 33743 33981 -0.70 +5.4 .71 .50 % 4% Warsaw 2213. 2184. +1.3 +13. 56 33 4% 64% Bucharest 7684. 7676. +0.1 +8.4 14 01 1% 6% Ljubljana 762.8 762.4 +0.0 +6.3 7 4 6% 1% Zagreb 2174. 2166. +0.3 +9.0 47 44 7% 0% Belgrade <.BELEX15 708.8 703.5 +0.7 -1.19 > 2 2 5% % Sofia 594.2 593.5 +0.1 +1.3 6 6 2% 4% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.36 0.191 +042 +18b > 1 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.255 0.014 +067 +1bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.689 0.021 +031 +3bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.227 -0.02 +300 -3bps > 1 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.173 -0.04 +358 -4bps > bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.856 -0.03 +348 -3bps R> 4 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.27 0.31 0.36 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.4 0.55 0.68 0.24 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.777 1.807 1.902 1.73 WIBOR=> 5 5 5 Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Larry King)