* Warsaw stocks off 18-month high on profit taking
* Bank stocks lead retreat, Polish refiners rise further
* Zloty also retreats though good output figure expected
* Czech central banker sees moderate price growth
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 17 Polish stocks retreated
on Friday, while other Central European markets trod water, as
investors took profits after a rally in equity markets across
the region and world.
Warsaw's bluechip stock index had fallen 0.6
percent by 1021 GMT, driven mainly by bank stocks including PKO
BP, which had fuelled the rally of the past few weeks.
The index hit an 18-month high in the previous session when
other indices in the region were already retreating from their
highest levels since 2015, or from a record high in the case of
Budapest.
Thursday's Polish rally was mainly driven by PKN Orlen
and Lotos, after Treasury Minister Henryk
Kowalczyk floated the idea of merging the two partly state-owned
refiners.
Late on Thursday, Polish news agency PAP quoted an energy
ministry statement as saying it was not analysing the potential
consolidation of refiners.
Lotos shares still rose another 1.9 percent on Friday, while
PKN gained 1 percent.
Vestor DM analyst Beata Szparaga said a merger could still
be an option for the government even if the energy ministry was
not working on a plan.
"It seems that the market already tries to capitalize from
potential synergies between Lotos and PKN Orlen," she added.
Poland's zloty also retreated, reversing an early
rise, while other regional currencies were mixed and rangebound.
The zloty eased 0.3 percent to 4.328 against the euro even
though analysts expect Poland to report at 1300 GMT a jump in
annual industrial output growth to 7.8 percent.
A series of better than expected economic data has helped to
buoy Polish stocks and the currency in recent weeks, pushing the
zloty past 4.3 several times, but it has not been able to stay
beyond that psychological line.
"We would now expect to see a rebound towards 4.35-4.40 in
the near-term," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a
note.
"Nevertheless, it has to be stated that supportive economic
data should prevent a more significant depreciation in the zloty
for the time being," he added.
The Czech crown stuck to 27.02 against the euro,
just off the central bank's cap on its value at 27.
Its implied rate in forwards deals was also
steady.
Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok said late on
Thursday that moderate price growth in the Czech economy was
likely to continue and a suitable time would come for the
central bank to exit safely from its weak crown policy.
CEE SNAPS AT 1121
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
00 45 2% %
Hungary 307.9 307.6 -0.08 0.30%
forint 000 500 %
Polish 4.328 4.315 -0.30 1.75%
zloty 0 1 %
Romanian 4.519 4.522 +0.0 0.35%
leu 0 5 8%
Croatian 7.447 7.442 -0.07 1.44%
kuna 5 5 %
Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.0 -0.42
dinar 700 000 2% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 969.8 971.0 -0.13 +5.2
2 8 % 3%
Budapest 33709 33745 -0.10 +5.3
.96 .02 % 3%
Warsaw 2201. 2215. -0.62 +13.
58 36 % 02%
Bucharest 7708. 7711. -0.05 +8.7
13 84 % 9%
Ljubljana 763.5 762.8 +0.0 +6.4
4 9 9% 0%
Zagreb 2177. 2180. -0.16 +9.1
14 57 % 4%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 711.7 708.8 +0.4 -0.79
> 2 2 1% %
Sofia 596.9 594.1 +0.4 +1.8
6 8 7% 0%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.40 -0.00 +040 +2bp
> 1 9 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.241 -0.01 +070 +3bp
> 4 bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.666 -0.03 +036 +1bp
R> 4 bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.23 0.008 +303 +4bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.163 0.002 +362 +4bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.826 -0.01 +352 +4bp
R> 3 bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.27 0.29 0.34 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.38 0.52 0.65 0.24
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.77 1.82 1.897 1.73
WIBOR=> 5
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Potter)