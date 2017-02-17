* Warsaw stocks off 18-month high on profit taking * Bank stocks lead retreat, Polish refiners rise further * Zloty also retreats though good output figure expected * Czech central banker sees moderate price growth By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 17 Polish stocks retreated on Friday, while other Central European markets trod water, as investors took profits after a rally in equity markets across the region and world. Warsaw's bluechip stock index had fallen 0.6 percent by 1021 GMT, driven mainly by bank stocks including PKO BP, which had fuelled the rally of the past few weeks. The index hit an 18-month high in the previous session when other indices in the region were already retreating from their highest levels since 2015, or from a record high in the case of Budapest. Thursday's Polish rally was mainly driven by PKN Orlen and Lotos, after Treasury Minister Henryk Kowalczyk floated the idea of merging the two partly state-owned refiners. Late on Thursday, Polish news agency PAP quoted an energy ministry statement as saying it was not analysing the potential consolidation of refiners. Lotos shares still rose another 1.9 percent on Friday, while PKN gained 1 percent. Vestor DM analyst Beata Szparaga said a merger could still be an option for the government even if the energy ministry was not working on a plan. "It seems that the market already tries to capitalize from potential synergies between Lotos and PKN Orlen," she added. Poland's zloty also retreated, reversing an early rise, while other regional currencies were mixed and rangebound. The zloty eased 0.3 percent to 4.328 against the euro even though analysts expect Poland to report at 1300 GMT a jump in annual industrial output growth to 7.8 percent. A series of better than expected economic data has helped to buoy Polish stocks and the currency in recent weeks, pushing the zloty past 4.3 several times, but it has not been able to stay beyond that psychological line. "We would now expect to see a rebound towards 4.35-4.40 in the near-term," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note. "Nevertheless, it has to be stated that supportive economic data should prevent a more significant depreciation in the zloty for the time being," he added. The Czech crown stuck to 27.02 against the euro, just off the central bank's cap on its value at 27. Its implied rate in forwards deals was also steady. Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok said late on Thursday that moderate price growth in the Czech economy was likely to continue and a suitable time would come for the central bank to exit safely from its weak crown policy. CEE SNAPS AT 1121 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 45 2% % Hungary 307.9 307.6 -0.08 0.30% forint 000 500 % Polish 4.328 4.315 -0.30 1.75% zloty 0 1 % Romanian 4.519 4.522 +0.0 0.35% leu 0 5 8% Croatian 7.447 7.442 -0.07 1.44% kuna 5 5 % Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.0 -0.42 dinar 700 000 2% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 969.8 971.0 -0.13 +5.2 2 8 % 3% Budapest 33709 33745 -0.10 +5.3 .96 .02 % 3% Warsaw 2201. 2215. -0.62 +13. 58 36 % 02% Bucharest 7708. 7711. -0.05 +8.7 13 84 % 9% Ljubljana 763.5 762.8 +0.0 +6.4 4 9 9% 0% Zagreb 2177. 2180. -0.16 +9.1 14 57 % 4% Belgrade <.BELEX15 711.7 708.8 +0.4 -0.79 > 2 2 1% % Sofia 596.9 594.1 +0.4 +1.8 6 8 7% 0% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.40 -0.00 +040 +2bp > 1 9 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.241 -0.01 +070 +3bp > 4 bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.666 -0.03 +036 +1bp R> 4 bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.23 0.008 +303 +4bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.163 0.002 +362 +4bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.826 -0.01 +352 +4bp R> 3 bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.27 0.29 0.34 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.38 0.52 0.65 0.24 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.77 1.82 1.897 1.73 WIBOR=> 5 Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Potter)