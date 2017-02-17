* Warsaw stocks off 18-month high on profit taking * Zloty also retreats despite surge in output, retail sales * Czech central banker sees moderate price growth (Adds Polish economic data, analyst comments) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 17 Polish stocks retreated on Friday and other Central European markets trod water as investors took profits after a rally in equity markets across the region and the world. Warsaw's bluechip stock index had fallen 1.4 percent by 1435 GMT, led by PKO BP bank, which retreated from 21-month highs and fell 1.6 percent. The index hit an 18-month high in the previous session when other indices in the region were already retreating from their highest levels since 2015, or from a record high in the case of Budapest. Thursday's Polish rally was mainly driven by PKN Orlen and Lotos after Treasury Minister Henryk Kowalczyk floated the idea of merging the two partly state-owned refiners. Late on Thursday, Polish news agency PAP quoted an energy ministry statement as saying it was not analysing the potential consolidation of refiners. Vestor DM analyst Beata Szparaga said a merger could still be an option for the government even if the energy ministry was not working on a plan. PKN and Lotos, after initial further gains on Friday, joined the decline, falling 1.1 percent and 2.5 percent respectively. The zloty also reversed an early firming and shed 0.3 percent, leading the forint and the leu lower, despite robust January Polish industrial output and retail sales growth figures released during afternoon trade. Output growth jumped to 9 percent in annual terms and retail sales surged 11.4 percent, while the producer price index picked up to 4.1 percent from 3 percent in December. Erste group retains its forecast that the Polish central bank is unlikely to start to lift its record low 1.5 percent policy rate soon, analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note. "However, further improvement of growth outlook and continuous upward revision of inflation and growth path can make the MPC (Monetary Policy Council) members to reconsider its stance in the middle of the year," she added. One Budapest-based dealer said the forint was also weakened by expectations that the central bank will provide markets with additional forint liquidity at an FX swap tender on Monday The Czech crown stuck to 27.02 against the euro, just off the central bank's cap on its value at 27. Its implied rate in forwards deals was also steady. Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok said late on Thursday that moderate price growth in the Czech economy was likely to continue and a suitable time would come for the central bank to exit safely from its weak crown policy. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1535 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 27.0200 27.0245 +0.02% -0.05% Hungary 308.4500 307.6500 -0.26% 0.12% forint Polish 4.3285 4.3151 -0.31% 1.74% zloty Romanian 4.5250 4.5225 -0.06% 0.22% leu Croatian 7.4400 7.4425 +0.03% 1.55% kuna Serbian 123.8100 123.9000 +0.07% -0.37% dinar Note: daily calculate previous close at 1800 change d from CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2017 Prague 967.61 971.08 -0.36% +4.99% Budapest 33733.30 33745.02 -0.03% +5.41% Warsaw 2183.46 2215.36 -1.44% +12.09% Bucharest 7716.88 7711.84 +0.07% +8.92% Ljubljana 762.63 762.89 -0.03% +6.28% Zagreb 2191.10 2180.57 +0.48% +9.84% Belgrade <.BELEX15 709.89 708.82 +0.15% -1.04% > Sofia 600.38 594.18 +1.04% +2.38% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.401 -0.009 +041bp +3bps > s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.203 -0.051 +066bp -2bps > s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.646 -0.054 +033bp -2bps R> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.24 0.033 +305bp +7bps > s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.178 0.022 +363bp +6bps > s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.83 -0.004 +352bp +3bps R> s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.26 0.29 0.34 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.36 0.54 0.68 0.24 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.78 1.81 1.92 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************************* * (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)