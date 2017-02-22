CEE MARKETS-Bucharest stocks extend rally on Banca Transilvania gains

* Bucharest stock index is highest since Jan 2008 * Improved bank prospects buoy stock indices in CEE * Czech central bank reiterates guidance on crown cap By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Romania's Banca Transilvania stocks surged to a record high on Wednesday in continued reaction to expectations of growth, boosting the Bucharest stock index in a reflection of general optimism over Central European banks. The sector is emerging from a bad period marked with a jump in bad loans after 2008, solvency woes in Slovenia and Bulgaria, and increased costs from new taxes in Hungary and Poland and schemes to convert Swiss franc loans into national currencies. Bank profits are rising across the region. In the latest sign of improvement, the Bank of Slovenia reported on Tuesday that the net profit of Slovenian lenders tripled last year. Bank shares have been a key driver of a rally in Central European equities markets in the past weeks, also driven by a global rise due to expectations for economic stimulus in the U.S. Most of the region's markets took a respite on Wednesday after robust gains on Tuesday. But Bucharest's index, which reached its highest levels since June 2008 on Tuesday, extended its gains. It rose 0.9 percent by 0905 GMT, and was the highest since January 2008. Its gains were again driven mainly by the shares of Banca Transilvania, which traded at record highs, rising more than 2.5 percent. Banca Transilvania shares have been rising since it reported its results last week. Net profits fell last year after a one-off surge in 2015. But investors are optimistic over the prospects of the bank, which acquired Volksbank's unit in 2015, based on improved indicators including the ratio of non-performing loans. Prague stocks rose by only 0.3 percent but that was enough to set a new 15-month high. The Czech Republic holds a government bond auction on Wednesday. The 10-year bond on offer may look attractive as its spread versus Bunds has been recently restored to more than 30 basis points from zero in January, Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note. Czech debt assets have been made more attractive by the widened spreads and speculation that the Czech central bank could remove its cap on the value of the crown soon, letting it firm past 27 against the euro, the analyst added. Czech central bank Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl reiterated on Wednesday that the bank most likely to abandon its weak crown policy around the middle of 2017 and it will not remove a cap on the currency before the second quarter. The crown's implied rate in six-month forwards deals eased to a one-week low of 26.848 against the euro. CEE SNAPS AT 1005 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 30 1% % Hungary 307.2 307.3 +0.0 0.53% forint 000 650 5% Polish 4.293 4.297 +0.1 2.58% zloty 0 9 1% Romanian 4.515 4.516 +0.0 0.43% leu 5 9 3% Croatian 7.448 7.452 +0.0 1.44% kuna 0 8 6% Serbian 123.7 123.8 +0.0 -0.33 dinar 600 600 8% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 977.4 974.4 +0.3 +6.0 1 7 0% 5% Budapest 34248 34324 -0.22 +7.0 .85 .99 % 2% Warsaw 2248. 2248. +0.0 +15. 64 52 1% 44% Bucharest 7983. 7912. +0.9 +12. 92 64 0% 69% Ljubljana 765.1 765.6 -0.06 +6.6 6 5 % 3% Zagreb 2214. 2225. -0.51 +10. 05 48 % 99% Belgrade <.BELEX15 710.4 712.0 -0.22 -0.97 > 2 1 % % Sofia 610.2 610.5 -0.04 +4.0 9 1 % 7% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.50 0.004 +038 +3bp > 9 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.189 -0.02 +070 +1bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.663 -0.01 +038 +0bp R> 5 bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.259 0.003 +315 +3bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.212 0.002 +372 +3bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.86 -0.00 +357 +1bp R> 6 bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.28 0.31 0.35 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.33 0.51 0.65 0.23 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.77 1.805 1.9 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest)