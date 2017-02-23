CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks retreat from record, Romanian bond yields rise

* Budapest stocks off record on OTP Bank, Magyar Telekom retreat * Magyar Telekom guidance disappoints despite profit surge * Bucharest stocks at another 9-year high on Banca Transilvania * Currencies, bonds rangebound ahead of auctions (Adds Romanian bond auction, Polish central bank minutes, change in JP Morgan's indices) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Budapest stocks retreated from record highs on Thursday, driven by Magyar Telekom which opted against raising its dividend guidance while Central European stock indices mostly rose. OTP, Hungary's biggest lender also retreated, shedding 3.2 percent, following a week-long surge which saw the stock hit its highest levels since 2007. Regional markets, which have tracked a worldwide rally of equities in the past weeks, took a pause, with no new cues coming from abroad and as investors reacted to earnings results. Magyar Telekom, the Hungarian unit of Deutsche Telekom , said its fourth quarter profit leapt to 19.8 billion forint ($67.84 million) from 3.35 billion a year earlier, partly due to tax changes. But it cited competitive and regulatory risks to growth this year and projected a steady dividend in 2017 from 2016, disappointing some investors who hoped for a rise, and prompting a 2.9 percent fall in its share price. Budapest's main stock index shed 1.6 percent by 1359 GMT. "The management's communication signals the importance of caution over forecasts," Erste group analysts said in a note. Deutsche Telekom's Croatian unit, HT gained 4 percent after its earnings report showed a rise in revenues and profits. The kuna firmed 0.2 percent against the euro, hitting its strongest level since 2012. Bank stocks were mixed in the region. The improved earnings and outlook of some banks have played a key part in the regional equities rally in the past weeks. Shares in Romania's Banca Transilvania extended their gains after a strong earnings report last week, rising 0.7 percent and lifting the Bucharest index to a new 9-year high. Romanian long-term government bonds eased, bucking a drop in yields elsewhere in the region. Romania sold the planned amount of 10-year bonds at an auction, but the average yield rose to 4.07 percent from 3.96 percent in a sale four weeks ago. In a note before the auction, Raiffeisen confirmed its "hold" recommendation for Romanian bonds, but said the risk of budget deficit overshoots clouded the outlook. Poland's 10-year bond yield fell 7 basis points to 3.81 percent. The country's central bankers said interest rates might remain unchanged in the coming quarters, according to the minutes of their latest meeting. Most said the risk that inflation would run persistently above target in the mid-term was low. JP Morgan said it would move Czech crown-denominated bonds to its GBI-EM emerging markets benchmark index from its developed market indices. The yield on 5-year Czech bonds dropped 10 basis points to 0.156 percent. CEE SNAPS AT 1459 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 10 00 0% % Hungary 307.8 307.8 +0.0 0.33% forint 000 700 2% Polish 4.302 4.301 -0.03 2.36% zloty 5 2 % Romanian 4.519 4.519 +0.0 0.35% leu 0 5 1% Croatian 7.430 7.447 +0.2 1.68% kuna 0 5 4% Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.0 -0.39 dinar 300 200 7% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 967.4 972.7 -0.55 +4.9 0 2 % 7% Budapest 33580 34112 -1.56 +4.9 .28 .89 % 3% Warsaw 2248. 2251. -0.12 +15. 29 02 % 42% Bucharest 8056. 8035. +0.2 +13. 42 25 6% 71% Ljubljana 776.9 771.6 +0.6 +8.2 6 7 9% 7% Zagreb 2247. 2234. +0.5 +12. 21 26 8% 65% Belgrade <.BELEX15 717.1 714.2 +0.4 -0.03 > 3 8 0% % Sofia 606.0 610.3 -0.71 +3.3 1 5 % 4% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.49 0.005 +041 +1bp > 2 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.156 -0.09 +071 -8bps > 6 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.607 -0.07 +036 -5bps R> 1 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.227 0.003 +313 +1bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.163 -0.06 +371 -5bps > bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.823 -0.07 +358 -5bps R> 6 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.26 0.28 0.3 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.32 0.51 0.62 0.24 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.77 1.81 1.89 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Richard Lough and Hugh Lawson)