* Prague stocks buck CEE rise as Moneta trades ex-div * Daimler earnings, dollar retreat cause some improvement in mood * Geopolitical concerns may return * Hungarian bonds firm, still helped by Tuesday's CPI data * Croatian stocks fall further on worries over Agrokor group (Adds renewed plunge of Croatian assets) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 12 Central European currencies and some equities gained on Wednesday after geopolitical worries led investors to sell risky assets in recent weeks. A surge in the profit of German auto maker Daimler , which has a big Mercedes-Benz production plant in Hungary, improved the mood across European stock markets, said Monika Kiss, an analyst at Equilor Brokerage in Budapest. The dollar, whose strength against the euro has also weighed on Central European currencies in recent weeks, has also retreated this week. "I would say one-off factors are causing today's relief rather than a sentiment change," Kiss said. Geopolitical risks could continue to cast a shadow on markets in the region and in the world, she said. A Budapest-based fixed income trader saw a slight improvement in risk sentiment and said worries have eased that France's far right may win the country's upcoming presidential election. "Remaining worries seem to have shifted towards others (emerging markets) ... while Central Europe looks a bit decoupled," the trader added. The forint strengthened by 0.2 percent against the euro by 1036 GMT, shrugging off a warning from the European Commission that Hungary risked being sued over a number of policies, including changes to higher education, non-governmental groups and asylum rules. The zloty and the Czech crown rose 0.1 percent. The crown reversed an early slide, a respite from increased volatility after the Czech central bank removed its cap on the currency value, 27 to the euro, a week ago. Prague's stock index fell 0.9 percent. Other regional stock indices mostly rose or were flat. The decline was down to one share, Moneta Bank, which fell 8.8 percent to its lowest since January as it traded ex-dividend. Zagreb stocks also bucked the trend, shedding 2.2 percent, after a 26 percent plunge by ice cream and frozen food maker Ledo. Ledo has lost more than three-fourth of its market capitalization since October because of troubles at its main owner, Agrokor group. Moody's downgraded Agrokor on Tuesday, saying that after its filing for restructuring under Croatian law a default became "highly likely". The kuna eased 0.1 percent to 7.439 against the euro. A rise in the stocks of OTP Bank and pharmaceuticals company Richter helped Budapest's index gain 0.7 percent. CEE SNAPS AT 1236 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 26.63 26.66 +0.1 1.40% 50 10 0% Hungary 311.6 312.0 +0.1 -0.89 forint 000 650 5% % Polish 4.248 4.251 +0.0 3.66% zloty 6 5 7% Romanian 4.522 4.515 -0.16 0.28% leu 5 1 % Croatian 7.439 7.428 -0.14 1.56% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.7 123.7 +0.0 -0.32 dinar 500 550 0% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 984.1 992.9 -0.89 +6.7 2 5 % 8% Budapest 32493 32199 +0.9 +1.5 .31 .15 1% 3% Warsaw 2216. 2221. -0.24 +13. 47 82 % 79% Bucharest 8224. 8200. +0.3 +16. 73 18 0% 09% Ljubljana 781.6 781.1 +0.0 +8.9 0 5 6% 2% Zagreb 1896. 1939. -2.24 -4.94 31 72 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 731.1 734.0 -0.38 +1.9 > 8 0 % 3% Sofia 658.2 656.4 +0.2 +12. 7 5 8% 25% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.02 0.022 +082 +3bp > 2 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.305 0.047 +081 +5bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.02 0.006 +081 +0bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.021 -0.01 +287 -1bps > 3 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.909 0.021 +342 +2bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.477 0.035 +327 +3bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.3 0.34 0.44 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.21 0.26 0.34 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.75 1.771 1.808 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague and Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Larry King)