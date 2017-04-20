CEE MARKETS-Crown tests former cap level, Czech bills draw strong demand

* Crown weakens near former cap level at 27 vs the euro * French elections, global inflation retreat are risks to CEE fx * Czech Treasury bill auction strongly oversubscribed * No sign of central bank hawkishness despite surge in wages (Adds Czech Treasury bill auction) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 20 (Reuters) - The Czech crown extended its losses against the euro on Thursday as investors sitting on a huge pile of long positions struggle to take profits, with risks from Sunday's first round of the French presidential election weighing on sentiment. Investors are concerned that either or both of the far-right and far-left French candidates, both of whom are Eurosceptic and anti-euro, might make the decisive second round. The crown is vulnerable after investors bought tens of billions of euros worth of the currency in the past months, speculating on a surge. The Czech central bank removed its cap, which had kept the crown weaker than 27 against the euro since 2013, two weeks ago, and most of the crown long positions are still in the market, with investors waiting for stronger levels to take profits. After an initial surge following the cap exit, the crown has retreated. On Thursday it almost touched the former cap level, before rebounding to 26.92 by 1100 GMT, still down by 0.2 percent. "It is a combination of the huge positioning (in the crown) and external factors," one Prague-based dealer said, adding that a plunge was unlikely for now, but a breach of 27.05 could lead to an even bigger fall. The country's second Treasury bill auction since the removal of the cap draw robust interest, with demand for the 5 billion crowns worth of 17-week papers reaching 28.4 billion crowns. The government sold 20.4 billion crowns worth of bills. The average yield rose though, to -0.35 percent from -1.25 percent at an auction two weeks ago. With cheap crown financing through swaps still available, investors can still earn even when yields on short-term debt remain below zero. "Anyone who has euros and swaps to crowns and buys T-bills has a nice carry between 1.5 and 2 percent," a dealer said. Commerzbank analysts said in a note that increased crown volatility, until the crown long positions are reduced, was no surprise. It is also a risk that inflation is retreating again globally, and if that triggers speculation for a reintroduction of a cap, a crown sell-off could follow, they said, adding though that this scenario was unlikely. Regional central banks have not showed intentions to move towards less loose policies despite a surge in wages which in theory could lift prices. Poland reported 5.2 percent annual rise in wages for March on Wednesday and Hungary a 10.7 percent jump on Thursday. Romania, where the net average wage was up 14.7 percent in February, plans further wage increases. CEE SNAPS AT 1300 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 26.92 26.87 -0.16 0.32% 00 65 % Hungary 313.4 313.6 +0.0 -1.48 forint 500 400 6% % Polish 4.267 4.251 -0.37 3.20% zloty 4 4 % Romanian 4.541 4.538 -0.06 -0.13 leu 0 4 % % Croatian 7.454 7.447 -0.09 1.36% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.5 123.5 +0.0 -0.16 dinar 500 750 2% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 973.4 967.5 +0.6 +5.6 7 4 1% 3% Budapest 32860 32688 +0.5 +2.6 .99 .09 3% 8% Warsaw 2285. 2274. +0.4 +17. 62 69 8% 34% Bucharest 8203. 8196. +0.0 +15. 13 11 9% 78% Ljubljana 771.7 779.3 -0.97 +7.5 9 3 % 5% Zagreb 1953. 1962. -0.44 -2.08 44 10 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 734.1 727.4 +0.9 +2.3 > 4 4 2% 4% Sofia 653.0 658.6 -0.84 +11. 9 1 % 37% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.09 -0.00 +069 -2bps > 5 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.244 0.027 +069 +2bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.022 0.014 +079 -2bps R> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.979 -0.07 +276 -9bps > 1 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.868 0.02 +332 +1bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.407 0.043 +317 +1bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.33 0.35 0.42 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.23 0.31 0.39 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.747 1.79 1.83 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Catherine Evans)