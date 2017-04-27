CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bonds buck easing on loose central bank policy

* Fx, stocks rangebound after post-French-vote rally * Hungarian bond yields drop ahead of auction, bucking EU * Hungary's loose monetary policy support its bond market By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 27 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bonds firmed ahead of an auction on Thursday, bucking a rise in debt yields across the European Union, supported by the Hungarian central bank's loose policy. European yields mostly rose slightly after sources close to the European Central Bank's Governing Council told Reuters that policy makers see scope for sending a small signal in June towards reducing monetary stimulus. Central banks in the eastern wing of the EU have not showed any sign so far that a change in their loose monetary policies may be near, and Hungary's central bank is regarded as the most dovish among them. It reaffirmed after its meeting on Tuesday that it wanted to maintain loose monetary conditions and would be ready to ease policy further if warranted by inflation trends. Hungarian government bond yields dropped by 3-6 basis points and that signals that Thursday's auction is likely to draw healthy demand, one Budapest-based trader said. The central bank's policy to keep forint liquidity relatively high in markets creates demand for government bonds from commercial banks, mainly for short- and medium-term maturities, said Gergely Urmossy, analyst of Erste in Budapest. "Despite the pick-up in lending they will not be able to place out all their forint liquidity as loans, so they buy government bonds," he said. "About the ECB, my feeling remains that they are not very close to starting to taper their stimulus," he added. Currencies remained rangebound and equities indices mostly dropped slightly in the region's capitals after a rally earlier this week as the win of centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's first-round presidential election on Sunday pleased markets. CEE SNAPS AT 1056 CET MARKETS HOT CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.95 26.92 -0.13% 0.19% 50 00 Hungary 312.6 312.5 +0.00% -1.21 forint 000 900 % Polish 4.229 4.229 -0.01% 4.12% zloty 5 1 Romanian 4.530 4.534 +0.09% 0.11% leu 0 1 Croatian 7.472 7.469 -0.03% 1.11% kuna 0 5 Serbian 123.0 123.1 +0.08% 0.21% dinar 900 900 Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close change in 2017 Prague 1000. 998.7 +0.21% +8.6 85 4 0% Budapest 33129 33198 -0.21% +3.5 .64 .93 2% Warsaw 2373. 2383. -0.43% +21. 60 97 85% Bucharest 8206. 8238. -0.39% +15. 10 13 82% Ljubljana 0.00 788.2 +0.00% -100. 5 00% Zagreb 1936. 1938. -0.12% -2.92 61 92 % Belgrade <.BELEX15 733.3 731.5 +0.24% +2.2 > 4 6 3% Sofia 649.2 650.7 -0.23% +10. 5 5 71% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) chang vs Bund chang e e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.045 0.023 +073bp +2bp > s s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.269 0.058 +061bp +5bp > s s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1 0.006 +065bp +1bp R> s s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.991 0.006 +268bp +0bp > s s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.883 -0.03 +322bp -4bps > s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.438 -0.01 +308bp -2bps R> 9 s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.32 0.38 0.47 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.21 0.28 0.37 0 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.753 1.786 1.839 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices **************************************************** ********** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)