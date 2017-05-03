By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, May 3 The Czech crown
regained ground on Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister
Bohuslav Sobotka announced that he would resign along with his
government, while other currencies in the region were also
steady or slightly firmer.
With investors cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting, which could give clues regarding rate
hikes, stock markets mostly dropped. Budapest led losses,
easing 0.7 percent by 0914 GMT.
Sunday's second round of the French presidential election
added to global risks.
After easing a little on Tuesday after Sobotka said his
government would resign by mid-May following a row with finance
minister Andrej Babis over Babis's past business dealings, the
Czech crown firmed 0.15 percent on Wednesday to 26.868 per euro.
"EURCZK attempted to go slightly weaker at first (yesterday)
but quickly reverted ... back to previous levels, and we do not
expect any more major reaction as the story is hardly likely to
change the economic path of the country," Komercni Banka trader
Dalimil Vyskovsky said.
Hungary's forint was flat. Polish markets are
closed on Wednesday.
Sobotka has said he will seek a meeting with President Milos
Zeman to agree timing for the resignation and further steps. He
said the coalition could be recreated without Babis, or that an
election due in October could be moved forward.
Despite the political wobbles, the crown is seen gaining
more than 4 percent against the euro in the coming year, lifted
by strong economic growth and likely monetary tightening, a
Reuters poll published on Wednesday showed.
After the Czech central bank's removal a month ago of the
cap which had kept the currency weaker than 27 against the euro
since 2013, the crown could outperform regional peers, the poll
suggested.
Czech bonds have meanwhile been supported by their inclusion
in JP Morgan's emerging markets index, which means
index-tracking investors will need to buy them for their
portfolios.
Central Europe's economies outperformed western European
economies last year and growth is seen strong this year as well,
helped by a solid inflow of European Union development funds and
loose monetary policies by local central banks.
CEE SNAPS AT 1115
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 26.86 26.90 +0.1 0.52%
80 90 5%
Hungary 312.2 312.1 -0.01 -1.08
forint 000 800 % %
Polish 4.202 4.205 +0.0 4.79%
zloty 5 0 6%
Romanian 4.550 4.549 -0.01 -0.33
leu 0 4 % %
Croatian 7.447 7.455 +0.1 1.44%
kuna 5 5 1%
Serbian 123.0 123.1 +0.0 0.24%
dinar 500 200 6%
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 997.2 1001. -0.48 +8.2
2 98 % 0%
Budapest 32680 32902 -0.68 +2.1
.00 .62 % 2%
Bucharest 8239. 8220. +0.2 +16.
02 10 3% 29%
Ljubljana 778.3 782.3 -0.50 +8.4
8 2 % 7%
Zagreb 1894. 1902. -0.43 -5.04
38 57 % %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 720.8 720.6 +0.0 +0.4
> 5 4 3% 9%
Sofia 666.1 660.5 +0.8 +13.
3 3 5% 59%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.18 -0.15 +055 -16bp
> 1 9 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.058 -0.05 +043 -6bps
> 4 bps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.872 0 +054 +0bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.33 0.39 0.5 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.25 0.33 0.45 0.16
BUBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by
Catherine Evans)