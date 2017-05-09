CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise on earnings, FX off highs despite upbeat data

* Earnings reports lift some Hungarian, Polish shares * Hungary, Czechs report good trade, retail figures * Currencies trade off highs as French impact fades By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 9 (Reuters) - Central European stocks mostly rose on Tuesday as attention shifted to local factors after pro-European Union centrist Emmanuel Macron won Sunday's French presidential election. Earnings reports that showed profits rose in the first quarter helped stocks gain in Hungary and Poland. Budapest led gains by the region's main stock indices. "Whether the new EU leaders will put more pressure on (Central Europe) over migration and other things, that is a long-term question with no impact right now," one Budapest-based dealer said. The main Budapest index was up 0.7 percent by 0853 GMT, even though heavyweight oil group MOL was trading ex-dividend and fell 1.6 percent. Drugmaker Richter rose 0.8 percent after it reported higher first-quarter net profits and raised forecasts for 2017. OTP Bank's stock, which fell below the key 8,000-forint ($28.02) level last week, rebounded to rise 0.6 percent to 7,970 forints before it reports earnings on Friday. The shares of Hungary's FHB gained 1.9 percent after Moody's raised its rating for the bank's deposits. Architecture-design software maker Graphisoft jumped 3.7 percent on increased earnings. In Warsaw, shares of Alior rose 2 percent after the bank reported an increase in its first-quarter profits. Regional currencies weakened, trading off their multi-week highs - or in the case of the zloty, a 20-month high - of the past days. The Czech crown slipped 0.1 percent to 26.69 against the euro and the forint also weakened, even though both countries reported higher-than-expected trade surpluses for March and Czech retail sales continued to surge. Other Czech data showed that the Czech central bank bought almost 20 billion euros ($21.82 billion) in March before lifting its cap on the value of the crown, which had kept the currency weaker than 27 to the euro since 2013. CEE SNAPS AT 1053 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech 26.69 26.66 -0.09 1.19% crown 00 70 % Hungary 311.8 311.6 -0.07 -0.97 forint 500 200 % % Polish 4.225 4.225 -0.01 4.22% zloty 6 3 % Romanian 4.551 4.549 -0.04 -0.36 leu 5 7 % % Croatian 7.424 7.420 -0.05 1.77% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 122.9 123.0 +0.1 0.33% dinar 500 950 2% Note: calculate previ close 1800 daily d from ous at CET change STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 1009. 1005. +0.3 +9.5 52 94 6% 4% Budapest 33088 32844 +0.7 +3.3 .67 .67 4% 9% Warsaw 2389. 2374. +0.6 +22. 58 23 5% 67% Bucharest 8313. 8297. +0.1 +17. 08 29 9% 33% Ljubljana 778.0 778.2 -0.03 +8.4 0 0 % 2% Zagreb 1900. 1905. -0.23 -4.72 60 02 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 715.9 715.7 +0.0 -0.20 > 2 5 2% % Sofia 664.6 660.8 +0.5 +13. 8 1 9% 34% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0 0.178 +066 +17b > bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.026 0.002 +031 -2bps > bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.818 0 +038 -2bps R> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.005 0.008 +266 +0bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.917 0.02 +320 +0bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.479 0.005 +304 -2bps R> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.35 0.42 0.51 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.26 0.35 0.45 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.77 1.805 1.85 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************* ************* ($1 = 285.5500 forints) ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, editing by Larry King)