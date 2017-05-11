CEE MARKETS-Bucharest stocks hit 9-year high on earnings reports, IPO

* Stocks rise, earnings reports have been positive * Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, partly on Digi IPO * Romanian inflation rises, leu underperforms By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 11 (Reuters) - Stocks hit a 9-year high in Bucharest and a 20-month high in Prague on Thursday as Central European equities were buoyed by good corporate earnings reports and a major IPO in Romania. Cable and internet provider Digi Communication N.V. closed one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPO) in the history of the Bucharest bourse on Wednesday. The index gained half a percent, led by 1.2 percent rise in OMV Petrom, Romania's top oil and gas firm which reported a surge in first-quarter net profits. Earnings reports in the region and comments from companies about their outlook have so far exceeded expectations, and helped the index of Warsaw-listed banks hit a 2-year high earlier this week. Warsaw's bluechip index led regional gains, rising 1.1 percent, driven by PKO BP bank, insurer PZU and copper producer KGHM, helped by a rebound in copper prices. Prague's index hit a 20-month high despite an ongoing Czech government crisis, after a batch of upbeat earning reports from firms including energy group CEZ and Moneta Bank . Slovenia's Krka, one of the region's biggest drug makers, gained 1.4 percent after the firm reported a rise in first-quarter net profits. In currency markets, the volatile Czech crown retreated and the forint stayed near one-months highs which they reached against the euro on Wednesday. The zloty was steady near 20-month highs. Regional currencies have been buoyed in the past days by increased appetite for emerging market assets, a closing of short positions opened before France's presidential elections, and robust domestic economic data. The zloty might have received additional support for some speculation that the Polish central bank may shift towards more hawkish rhetoric at its meeting later this month, said Wolfgang Ernst, analyst of Raiffeisen, in a note. "Given our take that the central bank will stick to its wait-and-see stance and not hike rates in 2017 we would not expect to see additional zloty strength," he added. The leu has been clearly underperforming regional peers due to worries that a government drive to lift wages could boost the budget deficit and inflation. It traded steady at 4.55 against the euro, near 6-week lows touched on Wednesday. Romanian inflation is still low in regional terms, but a rebound to an annual rate of 0.6 percent in April, reported on Thursday, "suggests that inflationary pressures are starting to become more visible", ING analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPS AT 1034 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech 26.58 26.57 -0.02 1.61% crown 00 50 % Hungary 310.5 310.6 +0.0 -0.55 forint 400 650 4% % Polish 4.218 4.216 -0.04 4.41% zloty 0 3 % Romanian 4.550 4.551 +0.0 -0.33 leu 0 1 2% % Croatian 7.417 7.418 +0.0 1.86% kuna 0 5 2% Serbian 123.0 123.1 +0.0 0.24% dinar 600 550 8% Note: calculate previ close 1800 daily d from ous at CET change STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 1015. 1010. +0.5 +10. 89 02 8% 23% Budapest 33736 33666 +0.2 +5.4 .97 .28 1% 2% Warsaw 2406. 2380. +1.1 +23. 88 25 2% 56% Bucharest 8360. 8319. +0.4 +18. 80 66 9% 01% Ljubljana 784.0 781.6 +0.3 +9.2 9 1 2% 7% Zagreb 1898. 1897. +0.0 -4.83 51 07 8% % Belgrade <.BELEX15 727.9 724.8 +0.4 +1.4 > 3 8 2% 7% Sofia 655.7 658.0 -0.35 +11. 3 6 % 82% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.02 0.11 +062 +10b > 3 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.021 0.028 +029 +0bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.818 0 +037 -4bps R> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.984 -0.00 +263 -2bps > 8 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.853 0.021 +313 +0bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.41 -0.00 +296 -5bps R> 8 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.34 0.41 0.5 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.2 0.27 0.37 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.751 1.79 1.819 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)