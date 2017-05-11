CEE MARKETS-Bucharest stocks hit 9-year high, Hungary lifts bond auction sale

* Stocks rise, earnings reports have been positive * Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, partly on Digi IPO * Romanian inflation rises, leu underperforms * Bond yields decline, Hungary sells more bond than planned (Adds bond markets) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 11 (Reuters) - Stocks hit a nine-year high in Bucharest and a 20-month high in Prague on Thursday as Central European equities were buoyed by corporate earnings reports and a major IPO in Romania. Cable and internet provider Digi Communication N.V. closed one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPO) in the history of the Bucharest bourse on Wednesday. The index gained 0.6 percent, helped by rises in OMV Petrom, Romania's top oil and gas firm, and gas producer Romgaz. Both firms reported a jump in first-quarter net profits. Earnings reports and company outlooks in the region have so far exceeded expectations, partly helping the index of Warsaw-listed banks hit a 2-year high earlier this week. Warsaw's blue-chip index rose 0.3 percent, driven by power utility PGE which will release its earnings report after the market closes. The shares were up 5.2 percent. A number of blue chips around the region have risen ahead of their earnings announcements as investors anticipate solid results. Prague's index hit a 20-month high despite turmoil in the Czech government, after a batch of upbeat earning reports from firms including energy group CEZ and Moneta Bank . Slovenia's Krka, one of the region's biggest drug makers, gained 1.4 percent after reporting a rise in first-quarter net profits. Currencies mostly firmed slightly in the region, with the Czech crown and the forint trading near one-month highs. Government bonds were mixed, with Hungary's 10-year yields touching and the corresponding Polish yield approaching 5-month lows. Hungarian bond yields fell 4 to 6 basis points along the curve, still helped by lower-than-expected April inflation figures released on Wednesday. "Some risk appetite has returned (helping regional bond markets), now that the French elections have passed," one Budapest-based trader said. The government sold bonds worth 68.4 billion forints at its auctions on Thursday, 23 billion forints more than planned. Romania's debt auctions have also drawn healthy demand in recent weeks. The country's 10-year bond yield, bid at 3.92 percent, remains well above Hungary's 3.06 percent. The leu has been clearly underperforming regional peers in the past weeks due to worries that a government drive to lift wages could boost the budget deficit and inflation. It traded slightly firmer at 4.5465 against the euro, still near 6-week lows touched on Wednesday. Romanian inflation is still low in regional terms, but a rebound to an annual rate of 0.6 percent in April, reported on Thursday, "suggests that inflationary pressures are starting to become more visible", ING analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPS AT 1516 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech 26.56 26.57 +0.0 1.68% crown 00 50 6% Hungary 310.3 310.6 +0.0 -0.50 forint 800 650 9% % Polish 4.219 4.216 -0.09 4.36% zloty 9 3 % Romanian 4.546 4.551 +0.1 -0.25 leu 5 1 0% % Croatian 7.420 7.418 -0.03 1.81% kuna 6 5 % Serbian 123.0 123.1 +0.0 0.24% dinar 500 550 9% Note: calculate previ close 1800 daily d from ous at CET change STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 1013. 1010. +0.3 +9.9 30 02 2% 5% Budapest 33836 33666 +0.5 +5.7 .29 .28 0% 3% Warsaw 2386. 2380. +0.2 +22. 95 25 8% 54% Bucharest 8371. 8319. +0.6 +18. 35 66 2% 16% Ljubljana 789.1 781.6 +0.9 +9.9 1 1 6% 7% Zagreb 1888. 1897. -0.47 -5.35 09 07 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 729.1 724.8 +0.5 +1.6 > 3 8 9% 4% Sofia 655.3 658.0 -0.41 +11. 6 6 % 75% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.02 0.11 +063 +10b > 3 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.012 0.019 +029 +0bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.818 0 +037 -4bps R> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.989 -0.01 +264 -3bps > 9 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.856 0.001 +314 -2bps > bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.398 -0.02 +295 -7bps R> 9 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.34 0.42 0.51 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.2 0.26 0.35 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.753 1.775 1.821 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Toby Chopra and Hugh Lawson)