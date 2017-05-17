CEE MARKETS-Polish bonds firm as central bank seen holding fire

* Stock markets jittery near multi-year highs, nervous over U.S. * Currencies mostly ease slightly, zloty a touch firmer * Polish central bank seen keeping interest rates on hold * Some expectations for more hawkish comments after good GDP data By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 17 (Reuters) - Risk aversion in global markets mostly weakened Central European stocks and currencies on Wednesday, although Polish government bonds firmed after the size of an auction was cut and ahead of a central bank meeting that is expected to bring no change. An intensifying political scandal around U.S. President Donald Trump generally curbed appetite for emerging market assets, though the impact on Central Europe, which has tight economic links with the developed euro zone, remained muted. Stocks and currencies nevertheless faltered after a rally following France's presidential election, in which a centrist candidate saw off a far-right, eurosceptic rival. The forint, the crown and the leu eased about 0.1 percent against the euro by 0826 GMT. The zloty firmed a shade on expectations that the Polish central bank might employ less dovish rhetoric after its meeting on Wednesday following robust first-quarter economic growth data from across the region on Tuesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll conducted before the meeting projected no change in the bank's record low interest rates all this year, with a hike seen in the second quarter of 2018. Poland's 10-year government bond yield edged up, but at 3.33 percent it was down 7 basis points from Tuesday's peak and still near six-month lows reached last week. The yield started to fall on Tuesday after the Polish finance ministry said it would offer a smaller amount than usual at its bond auction on Thursday. The Czech government will offer 6 billion crowns worth of bonds at an auction on Thursday, also much less than the monthly amounts it had sold in the first quarter. "We expect, however, that the demand would not be aggressive today, as the bonds offered are rather illiquid papers," said Dalimil Vyskovsky, a Komercni Banka trader. Appetite for the region's government bonds remains strong as core market yields fall and inflation remains low despite buoyant growth, a Budapest-based trader said. "Bonds firm despite the data, defying the textbook," the trader said, adding that the Hungarian central bank could continue to keep domestic interbank markets awash with money. But the fragile mood internationally fuelled profit-taking and jitters in the region's stock prices and indices. Improved recommendations from some international banks helped Hungarian lender OTP rise 1.6 percent to two-month highs, while some other bank stocks in the region retreated after a rally partly caused by good Q1 results. CEE SNAPS AT 1026 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech 26.47 26.43 -0.15 2.03% crown 00 10 % Hungary 309.9 309.8 -0.04 -0.36 forint 500 150 % % Polish 4.188 4.190 +0.0 5.14% zloty 6 7 5% Romanian 4.555 4.550 -0.11 -0.44 leu 0 2 % % Croatian 7.429 7.431 +0.0 1.70% kuna 0 5 3% Serbian 123.0 123.1 +0.0 0.21% dinar 900 050 1% Note: calculate previ close 1800 daily d from ous at CET change STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 1026. 1027. -0.04 +11. 74 12 % 41% Budapest 34159 34078 +0.2 +6.7 .70 .47 4% 4% Warsaw 2327. 2340. -0.57 +19. 11 34 % 47% Bucharest 8459. 8454. +0.0 +19. 76 74 6% 40% Ljubljana 778.5 780.2 -0.22 +8.5 5 4 % 0% Zagreb 1862. 1863. -0.06 -6.65 13 22 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 729.8 730.8 -0.14 +1.7 > 5 9 % 4% Sofia 662.6 660.8 +0.2 +13. 5 7 7% 00% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.04 0.138 +062 +13b > 6 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.023 0.005 +034 +2bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.786 -0.03 +038 -1bps R> 3 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.984 0.003 +265 +0bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.803 0.005 +312 +2bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.348 0.001 +294 +2bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.34 0.42 0.51 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.19 0.23 0.33 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.77 1.8 1.85 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague/Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Editing by Catherine Evans)