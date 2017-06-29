(Recasts with Romanian markets, Czech rate decision, updates
markets)
* Big tax changes weigh on Romanian stocks, leu currency
* New Romanian government awaits parliamentary approval
* Czech central bank keeps rates unchanged as expected
* Czech crown firms half a percent
By Luiza Ilie and Jason Hovet
BUCHAREST/PRAGUE, June 29 The Romanian leu
dropped half a percent and stocks plunged on Thursday as the new
government tabled a tax plan before heading for a confidence
vote in Parliament it was widely expected to win.
The ruling Social Democrats plan to replace a flat 16
percent corporate tax on profit with a multi-levelled tax on
turnover and introduce "a solidarity contribution" next year, a
revised governing programme showed.
They also plan to liquidate a mandatory private pension
system that was introduced in 2008 to supplement ailing state
pensions.
Romania's economy grew at the fastest rate in central Europe
in the first quarter, but political turmoil and policy
uncertainty have weighed on its markets in the past weeks.
The new tax and private pension plans, which had not been
discussed with businesses beforehand, brought additional
unpredictability to edgy investors on Thursday.
By 1249 GMT the leu fell 0.5 percent,
underperforming its regional peers, while the Romanian stock
market index was down 2 percent.
Mihai Tudose was named prime minister on Monday after the
ruling parties sacked former premier Sorin Grindeanu on June 21
for failing to implement an ambitious programme that helped the
coalition parties win a December election.
A majority of ministers from the ousted cabinet feature in
the new government lineup. It is likely to receive approval
given the comfortable parliamentary majority held by the ruling
Social Democrat Party (PSD) and its junior partner ALDE.
The confidence vote is expected later on Thursday.
Politics is expected to impact the Romanian currency in the
longer term, an analyst said.
"Even if this (vote today) brings an end to the government
crisis for now, politics remain a factor of uncertainty in
Romania," Commerzbank said in a note.
"The case of the previous government illustrated just how
quickly Dragnea can withdraw his support."
Romania's strong economic growth, however, could support the
leu, Commerzbank added.
"Focus is now likely to increasingly rest on the positive
fundamental environment, and we see appreciation potential for
RON," it added.
The Czech central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged
near zero on Thursday as expected.
The bank said it was likely to raise interest rates for the
first time in almost a decade in the third quarter, in line with
its current economic outlook.
Several of the bank's board members, including Governor Jiri
Rusnok, have said previously that the tightening might come
after the third quarter if the crown currency appreciates
significantly.
On Thursday, Rusnok said the crown exchange remained a
significant source of uncertainty, after the central bank freed
it in April from a currency cap that kept it weak.
The crown was trading half a percent stronger at
1240 GMT on Thursday.
A dealer said markets, which have been pricing in later rate
hikes, may start taking the central bank rhetoric more seriously
"but (it is) probably not necessary to push EURCZK too
low...when the CNB may change the timing (of rate hikes)."
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1439 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.170 26.302 +0.51 3.20%
0 5 %
Hungary 310.11 309.74 -0.12% -0.42%
forint 00 00
Polish zloty 4.2475 4.2325 -0.35% 3.68%
Romanian leu 4.5731 4.5502 -0.50% -0.83%
Croatian 7.4135 7.4115 -0.03% 1.91%
kuna
Serbian 120.56 120.96 +0.33 2.31%
dinar 00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 979.04 977.22 +0.19 +6.23
% %
Budapest 35333. 35455. -0.35% +10.4
34 97 1%
Warsaw 2327.6 2327.6 +0.01 +19.5
8 8 % 0%
Bucharest 8020.3 8168.3 -1.81% +13.2
7 7 0%
Ljubljana 796.20 794.79 +0.18 +10.9
% 5%
Zagreb 1878.2 1877.7 +0.03 -5.85%
0 1 %
Belgrade 714.10 709.83 +0.60 -0.46%
%
Sofia 704.17 702.21 +0.28 +20.0
% 8%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 0.064 0.015 +064b -1bps
ps
5-year 0.033 0.085 +027b +2bps
ps
10-year 0.982 0.086 +054b +0bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.929 0.029 +250b +1bps
ps
5-year 2.704 0.071 +294b +0bps
ps
10-year 3.351 0.066 +291b -2bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.34 0.43 0.54 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.2 0.25 0.31 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.747 1.8 1.85 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
(Writing by Marton Dunai/Krisztina Than, editing by Toby Davis)