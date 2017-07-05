* Polish central bank is seen holding rates until Q4 2018 * Zloty eases 0.2 pct/euro, still up almost 4 pct this year * Polish bank is expected to keep loose policy stance By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 5 The zloty eased against the euro on Wednesday ahead of the Polish central bank's meeting which could underpin expectations for a delay in rate tightening to late 2018. The currency shed 0.2 percent by 0816 GMT. Some other Central European currencies like the leu also eased, but less than the zloty, while the forint was steady after Hungary published May retail sales data showing a robust 5.4 percent annual growth. Growth in the region's economies has been picking up this year due to a surge in wages, healthy demand from Western European export markets and faster inflows of funding from the European Union. But inflation has been relatively subdued after a pick-up since last year, and in the region only the Czech central bank has shifted to a hawkish rhetoric. Analysts' forecasts for the Polish central bank's first rate hike shifted in the past two months to the last quarter of 2018 from the second quarter, according to Reuters polls. The shift, caused by signals from the bank that tightening is in the distant future, was accompanied by a retreat of the zloty from its strongest levels since the summer of 2015, but it has still gained almost 4 percent since December. Dovish signals from the bank and continuing monetary policy tightening elsewhere in the world may weigh on the zloty in the near future, Pekao bank analysts said in a note. The bank's new economic forecasts and its news conference, due at 1400 GMT, will be closely watched, but any significant change in its stance is unlikely, analysts said. "The MPC (Monetary Policy Council) will get an update of the projection, most likely with higher path of GDP, but with CPI still staying below the 2.5 percent target by the end of 2019," BZ WBK analysts said in a note. "We think the revised CPI path will not include lower (than expected) June reading (at 1.5 percent year-on-year) so the central bank's forecasts could be too high," they added. Polish government bond prices were treading water, with mild weakening bias, after gains in the past week, with the yield on the 10-year benchmark paper trading at 3.2895 percent. The zloty could get support from strong economic fundamentals and recurring speculation for central bank rate hikes if upcoming inflation figures are higher, Raiffeisen analsts said in a note. That, and low primary supply could also support Polish government bonds, they added. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1016 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.150 26.131 -0.07% 3.28% 0 0 Hungary 308.05 308.04 +0.00 0.25% forint 00 00 % Polish zloty 4.2475 4.2405 -0.16% 3.68% Romanian leu 4.5885 4.5845 -0.09% -1.17% Croatian kuna 7.4130 7.4105 -0.03% 1.92% Serbian dinar 120.54 120.82 +0.23 2.33% 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Budapest 34937. 34889. +0.14 +9.17 54 56 % % Warsaw 2301.9 2294.2 +0.33 +18.1 4 7 % 7% Bucharest 8031.7 7928.6 +1.30 +13.3 8 7 % 6% Ljubljana 793.72 792.85 +0.11 +10.6 % 1% Zagreb 1866.1 1866.8 -0.04% -6.45% 2 2 Belgrade 713.40 713.05 +0.05 -0.55% % Sofia 712.54 711.44 +0.15 +21.5 % 0% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Poland 2-year #VALUE -0.174 #VALUE -18bps ! ! 5-year #VALUE 0.011 #VALUE +0bps ! ! 10-year #VALUE 0.021 #VALUE +1bps ! ! FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Hungary <BU 0.195 0.225 0.27 0.15 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.749 1.768 1.82 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************** **** (Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)